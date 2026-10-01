IND vs SL live streaming: Where to watch Asiad 2026 semifinal 2 match?

- After 5 Overs
- India 51-2
- Batters: Vaibhav 32 (!6); Iyer 3 (3)
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has dragged India’s innings back into motion after two early wickets in the Asian Games 2026 men’s cricket semifinal against Sri Lanka.
India were under pressure after losing Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson inside the first three overs, but Sooryavanshi responded with a fearless counter-attack. The left-hander first took on Binura Fernando, hitting back-to-back boundaries in the fourth over — including a flat-batted shot over mid-off and a crisp drive through cover.
He then went after Tharindu Ratnayake in the fifth over. After two dots, Sooryavanshi pulled out the reverse sweep for four, launched a full delivery over long-on for a towering six, and finished the over with another boundary.
India have moved to 51/2 after five overs, with Sooryavanshi unbeaten on 32 off 16 balls. Shreyas Iyer is on 3 off 3 at the other end.
- After 3 overs
- India: 24/2
- Batters: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 8* (7), Shreyas Iyer 0*
- Out: Abhishek Sharma 7 (3), Sanju Samson 7 (9)
India are 24/2 after three overs after Sri Lanka opted to field first in the Asian Games 2026 men’s cricket semifinal.
Sri Lanka struck early through spin. Abhishek Sharma briefly threatened, launching Sahan Arachchige for a six down the ground, but fell next ball for 7 off 3, caught by Wanuja Sahan. Sanju Samson then tried to counter Tharindu Ratnayake, hitting a boundary after a no-ball and free-hit, but was bowled off the final ball of the third over for 7 off 9.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is unbeaten on 8 off 7, having struck two boundaries, while captain Shreyas Iyer is expected to join him. Sri Lanka’s spinners have already got turn and grip from the surface.
Both teams will now be playing their first official match of the tournament, with a place in the gold-medal match on the line. The winner will face Pakistan in the final on Saturday. Pakistan beat Bangladesh by six wickets in the first semifinal, which was reduced to a 13-over-a-side contest due to a wet outfield.
The losing side will face Bangladesh in the bronze-medal match. For India, it will be a big game as they are not just taking the field as the defending Asian Games gold medallists but also as the reigning champions of the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup.
Moreover, fans will also be hoping for a positive result as it will set up another high-stakes India-Pakistan match in the final.
India have named a strong playing 11, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma at the top. Sanju Samson will keep wickets, while Shreyas Iyer leads the side. Jasprit Bumrah is also part of the bowling attack alongside Axar Patel, Washington Sundar and Ravi Bishnoi.
Before the match, Samson said India would try their best to win the gold medal. He also credited the growth of Indian cricket to the IPL, domestic cricket and the country’s age-group structure.
“I think it’s all over the internet. It’s a known fact nowadays how strong Indian cricket has grown over the last so many years. Definitely, IPL plays a huge role, but I feel our domestic cricket is also playing a huge role,” Samson said.
He also praised Virat Kohli after the senior India batter scored his 86th international hundred during the first ODI against the West Indies.
“Very, very fortunate to have someone like him. Whenever he scores runs, whenever we come out to practice, or how to play a game of cricket for our country, it’s a great inspiration for people like us still playing the game in the Indian national team,” Samson said.
India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026 semifinal: Toss update
Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to field first against India.
India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026 semifinal: Playing 11
India playing 11: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah
Sri Lanka playing 11: Lasith Croospulle, Sineth Jayawardena, Sohan de Livera(w), Ashen Bandara, Sahan Arachchige(c), Nuwanidu Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanuja Sahan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Tharindu Ratnayake, Binura Fernando
India vs Sri Lanka: Head-to-head in T20Is
- Total matches: 33
- India won: 23
- Sri Lanka won: 9
- No result: 1
India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026 semifinal: Full squad
India full squad: Sanju Samson (w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vipraj Nigam
Sri Lanka full squad: Ashen Bandara, Lasith Croospulle, Sineth Jayawardena, Niroshan Dickwella (w), Nuwanidu Fernando, Sahan Arachchige (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushan Hemantha, Binura Fernando, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Nuwan Thushara, Tharindu Ratnayake, Wanuja Sahan, Sohan de Livera, Garuka Sanketh
India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026 semifinal: Live streaming and broadcast details
When will the India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026 semifinal match take place?
The Asian Games 2026 semifinal match between India and Sri Lanka will be played on Thursday, October 1.
What will be the venue for the India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026 semifinal match on Thursday?
Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin will host the Asian Games 2026 semifinal match between India and Sri Lanka.
What time did the toss for the India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026 semifinal match take place?
The toss for the India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026 semifinal match took place at 9:30 am IST. Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to field first.
What time will the India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026 semifinal match begin?
The India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026 semifinal match will begin at 10 am IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026 semifinal match in India?
The live telecast of the India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026 semifinal match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026 semifinal match in India?
SonyLIV, through its app and website, will live-stream the Asian Games 2026 semifinal match between India and Sri Lanka in India.