IND vs SL live streaming: Where to watch Asiad 2026 semifinal 2 match?

Both India and Sri Lanka were handed direct entry into the quarterfinals of the event. The two teams then made their way into the semifinals without taking the field, as their respective quarterfinal matches were washed out due to rain and they were declared winners courtesy of their higher ICC rankings.

Ishan is holding India’s innings together on 47 off 28, but Sri Lanka have picked up quick wickets to keep India under pressure heading into the final five overs.

That wicket came soon after Axar Patel fell in the 14th over, caught by Sahan Arachchige off Lasith Croospulle for 8 off 13.

India looked set for a stronger platform with Ishan Kishan finding his rhythm. He took on Nuwanidu Fernando in the 15th over, smashing a six over long-on before hammering a short ball past mid-wicket for four. But Sri Lanka struck again at the end of the over as Tilak Varma was stumped for 2 off 4.

Sri Lanka have clawed their way back as India slipped to 125/6 after 15 overs.

India have one over left, with Kishan key to pushing the total closer to 165.

But India have lost momentum at the other end. Shivam Dube struggled for timing and fell for 3 off 9, caught brilliantly by Sahan Arachchige at cover off Tharindu Ratnayake.

Kishan has kept India alive with a superb unbeaten 70 off 42 balls, using the reverse sweep, inside-out drive and straight hits to keep the scoreboard moving despite wickets falling around him. He brought up his fifty with a six off Nuwanidu Fernando and then continued to find boundaries against spin.

India have reached 151/7 after 19 overs in the Asian Games 2026 men’s cricket semifinal against Sri Lanka, with Ishan Kishan playing a lone hand.

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to field first, meaning India will bat in what is expected to be a full 20-over contest. After rain affected the earlier knockout matches, conditions in Nisshin are much better, with blue skies at the venue.

The Shreyas Iyer-led Indian cricket team will look to keep their gold-medal defence at the Asian Games 2026 on track as they take the field against Sri Lanka in the second semifinal of the men’s cricket event at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin today.

Ishan is unbeaten on 32 off 22 balls, while Axar is on 7 off 11. India have seven overs left and will need a strong finish from here.

Croospulle gave away only six runs in the 12th over, with Axar unable to put away a short ball. But Ishan kept rotating strike and found a boundary in the 13th over, cutting Arachchige towards third man.

After Shreyas Iyer’s dismissal in the 10th over, Ishan Kishan and Axar Patel have looked to rebuild the innings without taking too many risks. Sri Lanka kept things tight through spin, with Sahan Arachchige and Lasith Croospulle using the surface well.

Sri Lanka have hit India with another important blow, removing captain Shreyas Iyer in the 10th over.India had moved well through Ishan Kishan, who took on Wanuja Sahan first ball of the over and slog-swept him for a big six over deep mid-wicket. Iyer then backed away and lofted Wanuja over extra cover for a boundary, but the Sri Lankan spinner responded with a beauty.The ball drifted in from round the wicket, gripped, turned away and crashed into Iyer’s off stump as he tried to work it on the leg side. Iyer was out for 13 off 13 balls.

India were 58/2 after six overs, but are now 59/3 in 6.2 overs. Sooryavanshi’s wicket puts pressure back on India after his aggressive start had lifted the scoring rate.

Sahan Arachchige returned to the attack and struck with his second ball of the seventh over, getting Sooryavanshi caught by Sineth Jayawardena. The left-hander had played a fearless innings, hitting six fours and two sixes, including a six off Binura Fernando in the final over of the powerplay.

Big wicket for Sri Lanka just after the powerplay. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who had rescued India after two early blows, has fallen for 38 off 21 balls.

After 5 Overs

India 51-2

Batters: Vaibhav 32 (!6); Iyer 3 (3)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has dragged India’s innings back into motion after two early wickets in the Asian Games 2026 men’s cricket semifinal against Sri Lanka.

India were under pressure after losing Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson inside the first three overs, but Sooryavanshi responded with a fearless counter-attack. The left-hander first took on Binura Fernando, hitting back-to-back boundaries in the fourth over — including a flat-batted shot over mid-off and a crisp drive through cover.

He then went after Tharindu Ratnayake in the fifth over. After two dots, Sooryavanshi pulled out the reverse sweep for four, launched a full delivery over long-on for a towering six, and finished the over with another boundary.

India have moved to 51/2 after five overs, with Sooryavanshi unbeaten on 32 off 16 balls. Shreyas Iyer is on 3 off 3 at the other end.

After 3 overs

India: 24/2

Batters: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 8* (7), Shreyas Iyer 0*

Out: Abhishek Sharma 7 (3), Sanju Samson 7 (9)

India are 24/2 after three overs after Sri Lanka opted to field first in the Asian Games 2026 men’s cricket semifinal.

Sri Lanka struck early through spin. Abhishek Sharma briefly threatened, launching Sahan Arachchige for a six down the ground, but fell next ball for 7 off 3, caught by Wanuja Sahan. Sanju Samson then tried to counter Tharindu Ratnayake, hitting a boundary after a no-ball and free-hit, but was bowled off the final ball of the third over for 7 off 9.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is unbeaten on 8 off 7, having struck two boundaries, while captain Shreyas Iyer is expected to join him. Sri Lanka’s spinners have already got turn and grip from the surface.

Both teams will now be playing their first official match of the tournament, with a place in the gold-medal match on the line. The winner will face Pakistan in the final on Saturday. Pakistan beat Bangladesh by six wickets in the first semifinal, which was reduced to a 13-over-a-side contest due to a wet outfield.

The losing side will face Bangladesh in the bronze-medal match. For India, it will be a big game as they are not just taking the field as the defending Asian Games gold medallists but also as the reigning champions of the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup.

Moreover, fans will also be hoping for a positive result as it will set up another high-stakes India-Pakistan match in the final.

India have named a strong playing 11, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma at the top. Sanju Samson will keep wickets, while Shreyas Iyer leads the side. Jasprit Bumrah is also part of the bowling attack alongside Axar Patel, Washington Sundar and Ravi Bishnoi.

Before the match, Samson said India would try their best to win the gold medal. He also credited the growth of Indian cricket to the IPL, domestic cricket and the country’s age-group structure.

“I think it’s all over the internet. It’s a known fact nowadays how strong Indian cricket has grown over the last so many years. Definitely, IPL plays a huge role, but I feel our domestic cricket is also playing a huge role,” Samson said.

He also praised Virat Kohli after the senior India batter scored his 86th international hundred during the first ODI against the West Indies.

“Very, very fortunate to have someone like him. Whenever he scores runs, whenever we come out to practice, or how to play a game of cricket for our country, it’s a great inspiration for people like us still playing the game in the Indian national team,” Samson said.

India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026 semifinal: Toss update

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to field first against India.

India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026 semifinal: Playing 11

India playing 11: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah

Sri Lanka playing 11: Lasith Croospulle, Sineth Jayawardena, Sohan de Livera(w), Ashen Bandara, Sahan Arachchige(c), Nuwanidu Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanuja Sahan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Tharindu Ratnayake, Binura Fernando

India vs Sri Lanka: Head-to-head in T20Is

- Total matches: 33

- India won: 23

- Sri Lanka won: 9

- No result: 1

India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026 semifinal: Full squad

India full squad: Sanju Samson (w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vipraj Nigam

Sri Lanka full squad: Ashen Bandara, Lasith Croospulle, Sineth Jayawardena, Niroshan Dickwella (w), Nuwanidu Fernando, Sahan Arachchige (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushan Hemantha, Binura Fernando, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Nuwan Thushara, Tharindu Ratnayake, Wanuja Sahan, Sohan de Livera, Garuka Sanketh

India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026 semifinal: Live streaming and broadcast details

When will the India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026 semifinal match take place?

The Asian Games 2026 semifinal match between India and Sri Lanka will be played on Thursday, October 1.

What will be the venue for the India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026 semifinal match on Thursday?

Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin will host the Asian Games 2026 semifinal match between India and Sri Lanka.

What time did the toss for the India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026 semifinal match take place?

The toss for the India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026 semifinal match took place at 9:30 am IST. Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to field first.

What time will the India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026 semifinal match begin?

The India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026 semifinal match will begin at 10 am IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026 semifinal match in India?

The live telecast of the India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026 semifinal match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026 semifinal match in India?

SonyLIV, through its app and website, will live-stream the Asian Games 2026 semifinal match between India and Sri Lanka in India.