Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES, Day 2: TT - IND vs PAK underway; Indian shooters in action

On Day 2, India will look to add more medals, with shooting being the biggest prospect, as it was on Sunday, when Elavenil Valarivan won two silvers in the women’s 10m air rifle events. On Monday, Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane and Rudrankksh Patil will compete in the men’s 10m air rifle qualification, with the individual final scheduled later in the morning subject to qualification.
Suchika Tariyal will also be in focus after confirming India a medal in mixed martial arts on Day 1. She will take on Singapore’s Teo Hui Hoon in the women’s traditional 60kg semi-final, where a win would put her in the gold-medal bout.
India’s women’s hockey team will return after a 19-0 win over Uzbekistan and face Indonesia in their second Pool B match. The kabaddi teams begin their campaigns, while table tennis will bring two India vs Pakistan contests — women’s team in the morning and men’s team in the afternoon.
The men’s badminton team will open its campaign against Bangladesh, while Sumit will be in action in boxing. Swimming, wushu, soft tennis and sepak takraw will also feature Indian athletes through the day.
|Asian Games 2026 Day 2: India schedule for September 21
|Time (IST)
|Sport
|Event
|Round/Stage
|India/Indian athlete(s)
|Opponent/Details
|Result/Status
|05:30:00
|Soft tennis
|Mixed doubles
|Group B
|Aadhya Tiwari/Jay Meena
|Viva Chao/Chanroseka Khun, Cambodia
|Awaited
|05:30:00
|Wushu
|Women’s changquan
|Final
|Nyeman Wangsu
|Multiple
|Awaited
|05:30:00
|Sepak takraw
|Men’s team regu
|Group B
|India
|Japan
|Awaited
|06:15:00
|Table tennis
|Women’s team
|Group F
|India
|Pakistan
|Awaited
|06:15:00
|Shooting
|Men’s 10m air rifle
|Individual qualification and team final
|Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane, Rudrankksh Patil
|Multiple
|Awaited
|06:30:00
|Soft tennis
|Mixed doubles
|Group B
|Aadhya Tiwari/Jay Meena
|Bud Nyamdorj/Enkhkhuslen Ganbaatar, Mongolia
|Awaited
|06:30:00
|Shooting
|Men’s skeet
|Individual and team final, Day 1
|Mairaj Khan, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill
|Multiple
|Awaited
|06:30:00
|Shooting
|Women’s skeet
|Individual and team final, Day 1
|Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan
|Multiple
|Awaited
|06:32:00
|Swimming
|Men’s 50m backstroke
|Heat
|Rishabh Das, Srihari Nataraj
|Multiple
|Awaited
|06:46:00
|Swimming
|Men’s 50m freestyle
|Heat
|Akash Mani
|Multiple
|Awaited
|06:50:00
|Swimming
|Men’s 50m freestyle
|Heat
|Gitesh Shah
|Multiple
|Awaited
|07:06:00
|Swimming
|Men’s 100m breaststroke
|Heat
|Dhanush Suresh
|Multiple
|Awaited
|07:30:00
|Soft tennis
|Mixed doubles
|Group B
|Aadhya Tiwari/Jay Meena
|Kim Yeon-hwa/Jaekyu Park, South Korea
|Awaited
|08:00:00
|Mixed martial arts
|Women’s traditional 60kg
|Semi-final
|Suchika Tariyal
|Teo Hui Hoon, Singapore
|Medal already assured; result awaited
|09:00:00
|Shooting
|Men’s 10m air rifle
|Individual final
|Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane, Rudrankksh Patil
|Subject to qualification
|Subject to qualification
|09:30:00
|Hockey
|Women’s team
|Pool B
|India
|Indonesia
|Awaited
|09:45:00
|Kabaddi
|Men’s team
|Group A
|India
|Japan
|Awaited
|11:30:00
|Badminton
|Men’s team
|First round
|India
|Bangladesh
|Awaited
|12:00:00
|Soft tennis
|Mixed doubles
|Semi-finals and final
|Aadhya Tiwari/Jay Meena
|Subject to qualification
|Subject to qualification
|14:45:00
|Boxing
|Men’s 70kg
|Round of 32
|Sumit
|Bunjong Sinsiri, Thailand
|Awaited
|15:15:00
|Wushu
|Women’s 60kg
|Round of 16
|Roshibina Devi
|Most Khatun, Bangladesh
|Awaited
|15:30:00
|Table tennis
|Men’s team
|Group F
|India
|Pakistan
|Awaited
|15:50:00
|Wushu
|Men’s 56kg
|Round of 16
|Aryan
|Shahzada Safi, Afghanistan
|Awaited
|16:15:00
|Kabaddi
|Women’s team
|Group A
|India
|Bangladesh
|Awaited
Shooting remains India’s biggest medal hope
Shooting gave India their first two medals of the Games on Sunday, and the spotlight will remain on the range on Day 2. Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane and Rudrankksh Patil will compete in the men’s 10m air rifle qualification and team final from 6:15 am IST.
The individual final is scheduled for 9 am IST, subject to qualification. India will also begin their skeet campaign, with Mairaj Khan, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka and Bhavtegh Singh Gill in the men’s event, and Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan in the women’s event.
Suchika Tariyal eyes MMA final
Suchika Tariyal has already assured India a medal after beating Mongolia’s Altanchimeg Baigalmaa in the women’s traditional 60kg quarter-final on Sunday.
She will face Singapore’s Teo Hui Hoon in the semi-final at 8 am IST. A win will take her into the gold-medal bout, while a defeat will decide the colour of India’s assured medal.
India vs Pakistan table tennis ties in focus
India will play Pakistan twice in table tennis on Monday. The women’s team will be in action first at 6:15 am IST in Group F.
The men’s team will face Pakistan at 3:30 pm IST. India’s men started Day 1 with a 3-0 win over Indonesia but later lost 0-3 to Iran, making the Pakistan tie important for their group campaign.
Hockey: India women return after 19-0 win
India’s women’s hockey team will face Indonesia at 9:30 am IST in Pool B.
India began their campaign with a commanding 19-0 win over Uzbekistan, and the match against Indonesia gives them a chance to maintain early momentum in the group.
Kabaddi campaign begins
India’s kabaddi teams will begin their Asian Games 2026 campaigns on Monday.
The men’s team will face Japan at 9:45 am IST in Group A, while the women’s team will take on Bangladesh at 4:15 pm IST.
Badminton: India men face Bangladesh
India’s men’s badminton team will open its campaign against Bangladesh at 11:30 am IST.
The women’s team had made a strong start on Sunday, beating Kazakhstan 3-0 without dropping a game. The men will look to begin in similar fashion.
Boxing: Sumit begins in 70kg category
Sumit will begin India’s boxing campaign in the men’s 70kg Round of 32 against Thailand’s Bunjong Sinsiri at 2:45 pm IST.
The bout comes in an afternoon session that will also feature India’s wushu contests later in the day.
Swimming: Rishabh Das back in action
Rishabh Das, who finished sixth in the men’s 100m backstroke final on Sunday, will return for the men’s 50m backstroke heats with Srihari Nataraj at 6:32 am IST.
Akash Mani and Gitesh Shah will compete in the men’s 50m freestyle heats, while Dhanush Suresh will race in the men’s 100m breaststroke heat.
Asian Games 2026 Day 2 live streaming
The live streaming of Asian Games 2026 events on September 21 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.
Asian Games 2026 Day 2 live telecast
The live telecast of Asian Games 2026 events on September 21 will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
Follow all the live updates from India’s Asian Games 2026 Day 2 campaign her