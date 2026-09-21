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Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES, Day 2: TT - IND vs PAK underway; Indian shooters in action

Asiad 2026 LIVE UPDATES: India will look to add to their medal tally on Day 2, with shooting, MMA, hockey, kabaddi, badminton and India vs Pakistan table tennis ties in focus

Anish KumarAditya Kaushik New Delhi
India at Asian Games 2026
India at Asian Games 2026 live news updates

6 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2026 | 6:45 AM IST
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On Day 2, India will look to add more medals, with shooting being the biggest prospect, as it was on Sunday, when Elavenil Valarivan won two silvers in the women’s 10m air rifle events. On Monday, Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane and Rudrankksh Patil will compete in the men’s 10m air rifle qualification, with the individual final scheduled later in the morning subject to qualification.
 
Suchika Tariyal will also be in focus after confirming India a medal in mixed martial arts on Day 1. She will take on Singapore’s Teo Hui Hoon in the women’s traditional 60kg semi-final, where a win would put her in the gold-medal bout.
 
India’s women’s hockey team will return after a 19-0 win over Uzbekistan and face Indonesia in their second Pool B match. The kabaddi teams begin their campaigns, while table tennis will bring two India vs Pakistan contests — women’s team in the morning and men’s team in the afternoon.
 
The men’s badminton team will open its campaign against Bangladesh, while Sumit will be in action in boxing. Swimming, wushu, soft tennis and sepak takraw will also feature Indian athletes through the day.
 
Asian Games 2026 Day 2: India schedule for September 21
Time (IST)SportEventRound/StageIndia/Indian athlete(s)Opponent/DetailsResult/Status
05:30:00Soft tennisMixed doublesGroup BAadhya Tiwari/Jay MeenaViva Chao/Chanroseka Khun, CambodiaAwaited
05:30:00WushuWomen’s changquanFinalNyeman WangsuMultipleAwaited
05:30:00Sepak takrawMen’s team reguGroup BIndiaJapanAwaited
06:15:00Table tennisWomen’s teamGroup FIndiaPakistanAwaited
06:15:00ShootingMen’s 10m air rifleIndividual qualification and team finalHimanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane, Rudrankksh PatilMultipleAwaited
06:30:00Soft tennisMixed doublesGroup BAadhya Tiwari/Jay MeenaBud Nyamdorj/Enkhkhuslen Ganbaatar, MongoliaAwaited
06:30:00ShootingMen’s skeetIndividual and team final, Day 1Mairaj Khan, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh GillMultipleAwaited
06:30:00ShootingWomen’s skeetIndividual and team final, Day 1Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari ChauhanMultipleAwaited
06:32:00SwimmingMen’s 50m backstrokeHeatRishabh Das, Srihari NatarajMultipleAwaited
06:46:00SwimmingMen’s 50m freestyleHeatAkash ManiMultipleAwaited
06:50:00SwimmingMen’s 50m freestyleHeatGitesh ShahMultipleAwaited
07:06:00SwimmingMen’s 100m breaststrokeHeatDhanush SureshMultipleAwaited
07:30:00Soft tennisMixed doublesGroup BAadhya Tiwari/Jay MeenaKim Yeon-hwa/Jaekyu Park, South KoreaAwaited
08:00:00Mixed martial artsWomen’s traditional 60kgSemi-finalSuchika TariyalTeo Hui Hoon, SingaporeMedal already assured; result awaited
09:00:00ShootingMen’s 10m air rifleIndividual finalHimanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane, Rudrankksh PatilSubject to qualificationSubject to qualification
09:30:00HockeyWomen’s teamPool BIndiaIndonesiaAwaited
09:45:00KabaddiMen’s teamGroup AIndiaJapanAwaited
11:30:00BadmintonMen’s teamFirst roundIndiaBangladeshAwaited
12:00:00Soft tennisMixed doublesSemi-finals and finalAadhya Tiwari/Jay MeenaSubject to qualificationSubject to qualification
14:45:00BoxingMen’s 70kgRound of 32SumitBunjong Sinsiri, ThailandAwaited
15:15:00WushuWomen’s 60kgRound of 16Roshibina DeviMost Khatun, BangladeshAwaited
15:30:00Table tennisMen’s teamGroup FIndiaPakistanAwaited
15:50:00WushuMen’s 56kgRound of 16AryanShahzada Safi, AfghanistanAwaited
16:15:00KabaddiWomen’s teamGroup AIndiaBangladeshAwaited
 
Shooting remains India’s biggest medal hope
 
Shooting gave India their first two medals of the Games on Sunday, and the spotlight will remain on the range on Day 2. Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane and Rudrankksh Patil will compete in the men’s 10m air rifle qualification and team final from 6:15 am IST.
 
The individual final is scheduled for 9 am IST, subject to qualification. India will also begin their skeet campaign, with Mairaj Khan, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka and Bhavtegh Singh Gill in the men’s event, and Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan in the women’s event.
 
Suchika Tariyal eyes MMA final
 
Suchika Tariyal has already assured India a medal after beating Mongolia’s Altanchimeg Baigalmaa in the women’s traditional 60kg quarter-final on Sunday.
She will face Singapore’s Teo Hui Hoon in the semi-final at 8 am IST. A win will take her into the gold-medal bout, while a defeat will decide the colour of India’s assured medal.
 
India vs Pakistan table tennis ties in focus
 
India will play Pakistan twice in table tennis on Monday. The women’s team will be in action first at 6:15 am IST in Group F.
The men’s team will face Pakistan at 3:30 pm IST. India’s men started Day 1 with a 3-0 win over Indonesia but later lost 0-3 to Iran, making the Pakistan tie important for their group campaign.
 
Hockey: India women return after 19-0 win
 
India’s women’s hockey team will face Indonesia at 9:30 am IST in Pool B.
India began their campaign with a commanding 19-0 win over Uzbekistan, and the match against Indonesia gives them a chance to maintain early momentum in the group.
 
Kabaddi campaign begins
 
India’s kabaddi teams will begin their Asian Games 2026 campaigns on Monday.
 
The men’s team will face Japan at 9:45 am IST in Group A, while the women’s team will take on Bangladesh at 4:15 pm IST.
 
Badminton: India men face Bangladesh
 
India’s men’s badminton team will open its campaign against Bangladesh at 11:30 am IST.
 
The women’s team had made a strong start on Sunday, beating Kazakhstan 3-0 without dropping a game. The men will look to begin in similar fashion.
 
Boxing: Sumit begins in 70kg category
 
Sumit will begin India’s boxing campaign in the men’s 70kg Round of 32 against Thailand’s Bunjong Sinsiri at 2:45 pm IST.
 
The bout comes in an afternoon session that will also feature India’s wushu contests later in the day.
 
Swimming: Rishabh Das back in action
 
Rishabh Das, who finished sixth in the men’s 100m backstroke final on Sunday, will return for the men’s 50m backstroke heats with Srihari Nataraj at 6:32 am IST.
 
Akash Mani and Gitesh Shah will compete in the men’s 50m freestyle heats, while Dhanush Suresh will race in the men’s 100m breaststroke heat.
 
Asian Games 2026 Day 2 live streaming
 
The live streaming of Asian Games 2026 events on September 21 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.
 
Asian Games 2026 Day 2 live telecast
 
The live telecast of Asian Games 2026 events on September 21 will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
 
Follow all the live updates from India’s Asian Games 2026 Day 2 campaign her

6:45 AM

Day 2 | India at Asian Games LIVE UPDATES: TT - India vs Pakistan - Sutirtha wins first game

Table Tennis: Sutirtha Mukherjee gives India 1-0 lead vs Pakistan
 
  • India have made a dominant start in their women’s team Group F tie against Pakistan.
  • Sutirtha Mukherjee brushed aside Aleena Khan in straight games, winning the opening match 11-3, 11-3, 11-4.
  • Sutirtha controlled the contest from the start, giving Aleena little room to settle into rallies. The Indian paddler maintained the same intensity across all three games to close out the match quickly and hand India a 1-0 lead in the tie.

6:34 AM

Day 2 | India at Asian Games LIVE UPDATES: Winning start of the day for India

Sepak takraw: India stun Japan 2-0 in opening regu match
  • India have made a superb start against hosts Japan in the men’s team regu Group B tie, winning the opening match 2-0.
  • The Indian side showed excellent composure after falling 5-10 behind, fighting back to take a tight first set 15-13. They then carried that momentum into the second set, closing it out 15-9 to seal the match.
  • This gives India the early advantage in the three-match tie, though Japan still have two matches to respo

6:31 AM

Day 2 | India at Asian Games LIVE UPDATES: Medal events and key events today

India’s September 21 schedule at the Asian Games 2026 will begin with medal-focused action, led by Suchika Tariyal’s women’s traditional 60kg MMA bout against Singapore’s Teo Hui Hoon at 8:30 am IST. Suchika had assured India a medal on Day 1 after beating Mongolia’s Altanchimeg Baigalmaa in the quarter-final, and Monday’s contest will decide whether she can push further in the event.

FIND OUT INDIA's FULL SCHEDULE FOR TODAY HERE

6:25 AM

Day 2 | India at Asian Games LIVE UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 2 action at Asian Games 2026, taking place at Achi-Nagoya. India have three medal events, which can extend the country medal haul in the continental competition. Stay Tuned with Business Standard for all the latest updates on Day 2 action of India.
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First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 6:22 AM IST