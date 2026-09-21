Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES, Day 2: TT - IND vs PAK underway; Indian shooters in action

On Day 2, India will look to add more medals, with shooting being the biggest prospect, as it was on Sunday, when Elavenil Valarivan won two silvers in the women’s 10m air rifle events. On Monday, Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane and Rudrankksh Patil will compete in the men’s 10m air rifle qualification, with the individual final scheduled later in the morning subject to qualification.

Suchika Tariyal will also be in focus after confirming India a medal in mixed martial arts on Day 1. She will take on Singapore’s Teo Hui Hoon in the women’s traditional 60kg semi-final, where a win would put her in the gold-medal bout.

India’s women’s hockey team will return after a 19-0 win over Uzbekistan and face Indonesia in their second Pool B match. The kabaddi teams begin their campaigns, while table tennis will bring two India vs Pakistan contests — women’s team in the morning and men’s team in the afternoon.

The men’s badminton team will open its campaign against Bangladesh, while Sumit will be in action in boxing. Swimming, wushu, soft tennis and sepak takraw will also feature Indian athletes through the day.

Asian Games 2026 Day 2: India schedule for September 21 Time (IST) Sport Event Round/Stage India/Indian athlete(s) Opponent/Details Result/Status 05:30:00 Soft tennis Mixed doubles Group B Aadhya Tiwari/Jay Meena Viva Chao/Chanroseka Khun, Cambodia Awaited 05:30:00 Wushu Women’s changquan Final Nyeman Wangsu Multiple Awaited 05:30:00 Sepak takraw Men’s team regu Group B India Japan Awaited 06:15:00 Table tennis Women’s team Group F India Pakistan Awaited 06:15:00 Shooting Men’s 10m air rifle Individual qualification and team final Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane, Rudrankksh Patil Multiple Awaited 06:30:00 Soft tennis Mixed doubles Group B Aadhya Tiwari/Jay Meena Bud Nyamdorj/Enkhkhuslen Ganbaatar, Mongolia Awaited 06:30:00 Shooting Men’s skeet Individual and team final, Day 1 Mairaj Khan, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill Multiple Awaited 06:30:00 Shooting Women’s skeet Individual and team final, Day 1 Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan Multiple Awaited 06:32:00 Swimming Men’s 50m backstroke Heat Rishabh Das, Srihari Nataraj Multiple Awaited 06:46:00 Swimming Men’s 50m freestyle Heat Akash Mani Multiple Awaited 06:50:00 Swimming Men’s 50m freestyle Heat Gitesh Shah Multiple Awaited 07:06:00 Swimming Men’s 100m breaststroke Heat Dhanush Suresh Multiple Awaited 07:30:00 Soft tennis Mixed doubles Group B Aadhya Tiwari/Jay Meena Kim Yeon-hwa/Jaekyu Park, South Korea Awaited 08:00:00 Mixed martial arts Women’s traditional 60kg Semi-final Suchika Tariyal Teo Hui Hoon, Singapore Medal already assured; result awaited 09:00:00 Shooting Men’s 10m air rifle Individual final Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane, Rudrankksh Patil Subject to qualification Subject to qualification 09:30:00 Hockey Women’s team Pool B India Indonesia Awaited 09:45:00 Kabaddi Men’s team Group A India Japan Awaited 11:30:00 Badminton Men’s team First round India Bangladesh Awaited 12:00:00 Soft tennis Mixed doubles Semi-finals and final Aadhya Tiwari/Jay Meena Subject to qualification Subject to qualification 14:45:00 Boxing Men’s 70kg Round of 32 Sumit Bunjong Sinsiri, Thailand Awaited 15:15:00 Wushu Women’s 60kg Round of 16 Roshibina Devi Most Khatun, Bangladesh Awaited 15:30:00 Table tennis Men’s team Group F India Pakistan Awaited 15:50:00 Wushu Men’s 56kg Round of 16 Aryan Shahzada Safi, Afghanistan Awaited 16:15:00 Kabaddi Women’s team Group A India Bangladesh Awaited

Shooting remains India’s biggest medal hope

Shooting gave India their first two medals of the Games on Sunday, and the spotlight will remain on the range on Day 2. Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane and Rudrankksh Patil will compete in the men’s 10m air rifle qualification and team final from 6:15 am IST.

The individual final is scheduled for 9 am IST, subject to qualification. India will also begin their skeet campaign, with Mairaj Khan, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka and Bhavtegh Singh Gill in the men’s event, and Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan in the women’s event.

Suchika Tariyal eyes MMA final

Suchika Tariyal has already assured India a medal after beating Mongolia’s Altanchimeg Baigalmaa in the women’s traditional 60kg quarter-final on Sunday.

She will face Singapore’s Teo Hui Hoon in the semi-final at 8 am IST. A win will take her into the gold-medal bout, while a defeat will decide the colour of India’s assured medal.

India vs Pakistan table tennis ties in focus

India will play Pakistan twice in table tennis on Monday. The women’s team will be in action first at 6:15 am IST in Group F.

The men’s team will face Pakistan at 3:30 pm IST. India’s men started Day 1 with a 3-0 win over Indonesia but later lost 0-3 to Iran, making the Pakistan tie important for their group campaign.

Hockey: India women return after 19-0 win

India’s women’s hockey team will face Indonesia at 9:30 am IST in Pool B.

India began their campaign with a commanding 19-0 win over Uzbekistan, and the match against Indonesia gives them a chance to maintain early momentum in the group.

Kabaddi campaign begins

India’s kabaddi teams will begin their Asian Games 2026 campaigns on Monday.

The men’s team will face Japan at 9:45 am IST in Group A, while the women’s team will take on Bangladesh at 4:15 pm IST.

Badminton: India men face Bangladesh

India’s men’s badminton team will open its campaign against Bangladesh at 11:30 am IST.

The women’s team had made a strong start on Sunday, beating Kazakhstan 3-0 without dropping a game. The men will look to begin in similar fashion.

Boxing: Sumit begins in 70kg category

Sumit will begin India’s boxing campaign in the men’s 70kg Round of 32 against Thailand’s Bunjong Sinsiri at 2:45 pm IST.

The bout comes in an afternoon session that will also feature India’s wushu contests later in the day.

Swimming: Rishabh Das back in action

Rishabh Das, who finished sixth in the men’s 100m backstroke final on Sunday, will return for the men’s 50m backstroke heats with Srihari Nataraj at 6:32 am IST.

Akash Mani and Gitesh Shah will compete in the men’s 50m freestyle heats, while Dhanush Suresh will race in the men’s 100m breaststroke heat.

Asian Games 2026 Day 2 live streaming

The live streaming of Asian Games 2026 events on September 21 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Asian Games 2026 Day 2 live telecast

The live telecast of Asian Games 2026 events on September 21 will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Follow all the live updates from India’s Asian Games 2026 Day 2 campaign her