India retain Harmanpreet as Asiad captain despite poor World Cup outing

Harmanpreet Kaur was on Tuesday retained as India captain for this year's Asian Games in Japan despite the team's earlier than expected exit from the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in England.

The Women's Selection Committee named a 15-member squad for the Asian Games, scheduled to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan from September 19 to October 4. The team's World Cup campaign ended on Sunday after a group stage loss to Australia.

The Indian women's team will enter the Asian Games as defending champions, having won the gold medal at the event's previous edition in Hangzhou, China in 2023.

Smriti Mandhana will continue to be Harmanpreet's deputy.