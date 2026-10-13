India's poor Asiad medal haul sparks scrutiny of sports funding for LA 2028

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports is set to review the performance of National Sports Federations (NSFs) following India's underwhelming campaign at the 2026 Asian Games, with the outcome potentially influencing preparations and funding priorities for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. The meeting, originally scheduled for October 13, has been postponed to October 15.

According to an NDTV report, at least nine federations could face questions over their medal returns, particularly in sports that received government support but failed to meet expectations.

India finished fourth at the Aichi-Nagoya Games with 85 medals, comprising 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze, compared with 106 medals at Hangzhou in 2022. The review is expected to examine the performance of experienced athletes, the effectiveness of government assistance and the planning of federations.

However, no decision on plans to cut funding has been announced yet. Asian Games medal tally puts federations under scrutiny India's 85-medal finish was its second-highest tally at the Asian Games, but the 21-medal decline from Hangzhou has prompted questions about results in sports where the country had established medal prospects. The Indian Olympic Association confirmed that India finished fourth, with athletics contributing 24 medals, shooting 15 and archery nine. The Ministry's review is expected to focus on experienced athletes who failed to reach the podium, including competitors supported through the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS). The scheme provides financial assistance to athletes identified as potential medal winners at major international competitions.

A ministry source told NDTV that at least nine federations would face questions during the review. The source also raised concerns about the returns from government expenditure and said the performance of athletes who withdrew because of injuries would be examined. The ministry personnel said 89 experienced athletes supported through TOPS failed to win medals across 23 disciplines. More than ₹27 crore had been spent on 34 elite athletes across nine disciplines who did not secure a medal at the Games. These figures have become part of the discussion about whether athlete support, preparation and selection decisions are producing the intended results.

ALSO READ: ECB expands England central contracts from 30 to 39 for 2026-27 cycle However, India's overall tally also included significant achievements. Archery won five gold medals, while boxing and wrestling secured three and two gold medals, respectively. The men's and women's cricket teams won their respective titles, as did the men's and women's hockey teams and the kabaddi teams. Contingent size and medal returns raise questions The sport-wise figures show considerable variation in India's medal returns. Athletics sent 75 athletes and won 24 medals, while shooting's 30-member contingent won 15. Archery sent 12 athletes and secured nine medals. Badminton, by contrast, sent 20 athletes and won one bronze, while fencing's 20-member contingent returned without a medal. Rowing sent 22 athletes and won one bronze. Canoeing, cycling, equestrian, esports, swimming and several other disciplines did not contribute to the medal tally.

The figures offer a starting point for assessing performance, but contingent size should not be treated as a direct measure of success. Sports differ in the number of medal events and the strength of their competitive fields. Injuries, withdrawals, selection decisions and preparation also affect outcomes. India's sport-wise contingent size and medal tally at the 2026 Asian Games Sport Contingent size Total medals Medals (G-S-B) Archery 12 9 5-2-2 Shooting 30 15 3-8-4 Boxing 11 6 3-0-3 Wrestling 15 6 2-2-2 Cricket 29 2 2-0-0 Field hockey 40 2 2-0-0 Kabaddi 24 2 2-0-0 Athletics 75 24 1-9-14 Golf 6 2 1-1-0 Squash 8 5 0-2-3 Sailing 10 3 0-1-2 Weightlifting 4 1 0-1-0 Wushu 7 1 0-1-0 Badminton 20 1 0-0-1 Kurash 6 1 0-0-1 Mixed martial arts 2 1 0-0-1 Rowing 22 1 0-0-1 Sepak takraw 21 1 0-0-1 Soft tennis 6 1 0-0-1 Table tennis 10 1 0-0-1 Canoeing 19 0 0-0-0 Cycling 14 0 0-0-0 Equestrian 7 0 0-0-0 Esports 15 0 0-0-0 Fencing 20 0 0-0-0 Gymnastics 1 0 0-0-0 Judo 3 0 0-0-0 Karate 2 0 0-0-0 Rugby sevens 13 0 0-0-0 Sport climbing 2 0 0-0-0 Surfing 4 0 0-0-0 Swimming 12 0 0-0-0 Taekwondo 3 0 0-0-0 Tennis 7 0 0-0-0 Teqball 3 0 0-0-0 Volleyball 12 0 0-0-0 TOTAL 495 85 21-27-37 Badminton's Asian Games return draws attention Badminton is among the sports expected to face questions after India's 20-member contingent returned from Aichi-Nagoya with one bronze medal, won by the men's team. The individual campaign did not produce another podium finish.

The defending men's doubles champions, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, were knocked out in the opening round, while P V Sindhu also exited early. The results contrasted with India's previous achievements in international badminton and have raised questions about preparation and performance at a major multi-sport event. Accommodation arrangements have also attracted attention. The contingent stayed at the five-star Nagoya Tokyu hotel, where rooms were reported to cost approximately ₹13,729 per night. Other athletes were accommodated in hotels, temporary facilities and the cruise ship Costa Serena. The issue is whether the support provided translated into the expected competitive results. Accommodation costs alone, however, cannot establish whether resources were used effectively or whether they affected performance.

Transport difficulties in reaching the badminton venue in Ichinomiya and scheduling concerns involving Sindhu were also reported. She played three matches within 24 hours, according to the account of the Games. Such logistical problems are relevant when assessing the campaign, although they do not by themselves explain the results. Before the Games, Chef de Mission Sahdev Yadav said the Ministry had instructed officials to ensure athletes received the facilities they needed. He said: “The Ministry has told us to spend as much as we need to see that athletes have every comfort.” The review will need to distinguish between performance issues within a federation's control and difficulties arising from event scheduling or transport arrangements. Preparation, coaching, competition exposure, selection decisions and athlete fitness will also be relevant to an assessment of the badminton campaign.

LA 2028 funding review puts future plans in focus The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports spent ₹800.70 crore on India's preparations for the 2026 Asian Games during the 2023–2026 cycle, comprising ₹702.86 crore under the Annual Calendar for Training and Competitions (ACTC) and ₹97.84 crore under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS). The spending has come under scrutiny following India's 85-medal finish at the Aichi-Nagoya Games, down from 106 medals at Hangzhou in 2022. The Ministry's review is expected to examine whether the support provided to athletes and federations is translating into the expected competitive results. A report by The Indian Express said ₹27.16 crore was spent on 34 elite athletes across nine sports who did not win medals at the Asian Games. The expenditure has become part of the debate around TOPS, although spending on athletes who failed to win medals does not, by itself, establish that the scheme has been ineffective.

TOPS provides targeted assistance to athletes identified as potential medal winners at major international competitions. Support can cover customised training programmes, overseas exposure, coaching, specialised equipment and sports science services. The scheme also provides monthly stipends to eligible athletes under its core and developmental categories. How India performed at the 2024 Paris Olympics India won six medals at the Paris Olympics in 2024, comprising one silver and five bronze, and finished 71st in the medal standings. The tally was one medal fewer than the seven India won at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020. India also recorded six fourth-place finishes in Paris. Neeraj Chopra won India's only silver medal in the men's javelin throw, finishing behind Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem. Shooting contributed three bronze medals, making it India's most successful sport at the Games. Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women's 10m air pistol and then partnered Sarabjot Singh to secure another bronze in the mixed 10m air pistol team event. Swapnil Kusale won the third shooting medal in the men's 50m rifle three positions.