India vs Pakistan live streaming: Where to watch cricket Gold medal match?

India will bat first after captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss against Pakistan in the men’s cricket final of Asian Games 2026 at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on Saturday, October 3. The Iyer-led side will look to defend their Asiad gold medal against their arch-rivals.

India vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026 final: Playing 11 India playing 11: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah Pakistan playing 11: Sahibzada Farhan(c), Maaz Sadaqat, Usman Khan(w), Saim Ayub, Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad, Arafat Minhas, Ahmed Daniyal, Saad Masood, Abrar Ahmed, Sufyan Moqim. India innings updates Over 2 summary: 0, 6, 6, 1, 6, no-ball, 4 — 24 runs India: 28/0 after 2 overs

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: 15 off 8 balls

Abhishek Sharma: 11 off 5 balls

Saad Masood: 1-0-24-0

Saim Ayub: 1-0-4-0 India have made a flying start after opting to bat first against Pakistan in the Asian Games 2026 men’s cricket gold-medal match, racing to 28/0 after two overs. After a relatively quiet opening over from Saim Ayub yielded just four runs, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi went after Saad Masood in the second. The youngster smashed successive sixes, first launching one straight back over the bowler’s head before pulling the next over wide mid-wicket. Abhishek Sharma then joined the attack, hammering another short delivery over mid-on for six before finishing the over with a boundary through deep extra cover. Masood’s over went for 24 runs as India dramatically increased the tempo after scoring only four from the first. Sahibzada Farhan(c), Maaz Sadaqat, Usman Khan(w), Saim Ayub, Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad, Arafat Minhas, Ahmed Daniyal, Saad Masood, Abrar Ahmed, Sufyan Moqim. No handshake was seen between the two captains during the toss. India’s confirmed playing 11 features Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma at the top, with Sanju Samson keeping wicket.

Both India and Pakistan were handed direct entry into the quarterfinals. They then advanced to the semifinals without taking the field, as their respective quarterfinals were washed out. Both teams progressed courtesy of their higher ICC rankings.

In the semifinals, India beat Sri Lanka, while Pakistan defeated Bangladesh to book their place in the summit clash. The final is also a rematch of the Asia Cup 2025 title clash, which India won.

For interim head coach VVS Laxman and Iyer, the final presents a tricky challenge. India are overwhelming favourites on paper, but Pakistan’s young side has several players capable of exploiting the conditions at Korogi Sports Park. The pitch has offered turn and uneven bounce, potentially narrowing the gap between the two teams.

India’s firepower up against Pakistan’s spin threat

India have little to gain in terms of reputation but plenty to lose if they fail to convert their superior resources into gold. Their batting line-up features Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson, Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube.

Ishan was the standout performer in the semifinal, while Tilak comes into the contest after playing a decisive role in India’s Asia Cup triumph. Sooryavanshi’s aggressive approach at the top will also be important against Pakistan’s spinners.

The bowling department gives India considerable depth. Jasprit Bumrah remains the biggest threat with the new ball and at the death, while Axar Patel, Washington Sundar and Ravi Bishnoi are expected to have a major role on a surface offering turn and variable bounce. Abhishek could also be used if the pitch continues to assist spin.

Tilak has also indicated that he is ready to contribute with the ball, particularly against left-handers. Speaking before the final, he said he had been practising his bowling and would adapt to the match situation and the captain’s plans.

Farhan and Saim tasked with troubling India’s big guns

Pakistan arrive with a young squad that lacks the star power of India’s line-up but has enough PSL experience to make the final competitive. Captain Sahibzada Farhan will be central to their batting plans, with Saim Ayub, Maaz Sadaqat, Hasan Nawaz and Abdul Samad providing further attacking options.

Farhan’s ability to take on Bumrah and India’s other bowlers could set the tone for Pakistan. Saim is another highly rated batter capable of changing the course of an innings, while Hasan and Abdul Samad showed their match-winning ability in the semifinal against Bangladesh.

The bowling attack is likely to revolve around spin. Abrar Ahmed and Sufyan Moqim will be key on a surface where the ball has gripped and bounced unevenly, while Arafat Minhas and Saim can provide additional spin options.

Pakistan’s best route into the contest could be to make India’s batters work against spin in the middle overs and keep the game close until the final stages.

India vs Pakistan final: Weather and pitch report

After a cricket competition marked by rain interruptions and abandoned matches, fair weather is forecast for the final, with only a 10 per cent chance of rain.

The surface is expected to offer turn and uneven bounce, as it did during the semifinals, bringing the spinners from both sides into play.

India vs Pakistan: Head-to-head in T20Is

- Total matches: 17

- India won: 14

- Pakistan won: 3

- No result: 0

India vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026 final: Full squads

India full squad: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vipraj Nigam

Pakistan full squad: Sahibzada Farhan (c), Maaz Sadaqat, Usman Khan (wk), Saim Ayub, Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad, Arafat Minhas, Ahmed Daniyal, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed, Sufyan Moqim, Saad Masood, Ali Raza, Akif Javed, Haider Ali

India vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026 final: Live streaming and broadcast details

When will the India vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026 final take place?

The Asian Games 2026 men’s cricket final between India and Pakistan will be played on Saturday, October 3.

**Where will the India vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026 final be played?**

Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin will host the final between India and Pakistan.

**What time did the toss for the India vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026 final take place?**

The toss took place at 9:30 am IST. India captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bat.

**What time will the India vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026 final begin?**

The match will begin at 10 am IST.

**Where can viewers watch the live telecast of the India vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026 final in India?**

The match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network in India.

**Where can viewers watch the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026 final in India?**

The match will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website in India.