Indian swimmer gets 18-month doping suspension, ruled out of Asian Games

An Indian swimmer, who had qualified for the Asian Games, was on Wednesday suspended for 18 months after failing a dope test and will miss the continental event in Aichi-Nagoya this month.

The 17-year-old had qualified for two events at the Asian Games and was part of the short list for the continental event.

However, he has been suspended for 18 months after his sample showed the presence of terbutaline, a beta-2 agonist banned under anti-doping rules.

The teenager received an adverse analytical finding (AAF) in February following which his name was dropped from the list of participants for the Asian Games.

His hearing was held last week and he was handed an 18-month suspension on Wednesday morning.