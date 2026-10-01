Pakistan thrash India 3-0 in men's volleyball quarterfinal at Asiad 2026

Pakistan produced a dominant all-round performance to beat India 3-0 in the men’s volleyball quarterfinal at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya on Thursday, ending India’s campaign in the knockout stage.

Check India at Asian Games 2026 Day 12 LIVE UPDATES HERE Pakistan won 25-19, 25-23, 25-18 in a match that lasted 1 hour and 20 minutes, controlling the contest through superior attacking efficiency, sharper blocking and better defensive recovery. India, who had looked strong in the group stage, were unable to match Pakistan’s intensity at the net.

The first set set the tone for the match. Pakistan were far more clinical in attack, converting 17 of 24 spikes at a success rate of 71 per cent, while India managed only 11 of 29 at 38 per cent. Both teams benefited from six opponent errors, but Pakistan’s cleaner finishing helped them take the opener 25-19.

India pushed harder in the second set and stayed in touch till the closing points. At 22-23, India won the serve back, but Pakistan again found a way to earn set point. India saved one set point to make it 23-24, but Pakistan closed the set after India’s blockers failed to keep the ball in play. The second set went Pakistan’s way 25-23. The third set was more one-sided. Pakistan had eight match points and, though India saved one with a fine passage of play, a service fault eventually handed Pakistan the winning point. Pakistan took the third set 25-18 to seal their place in the semifinals.

India’s attack struggled throughout the match. Pakistan finished with 50 successful spikes from 83 attempts, a conversion rate of 61 per cent, compared with India’s 33 from 81 at 41 per cent. Pakistan also doubled India’s block efficiency, finishing with 6/31 at 20 per cent, while India managed 4/44 at 10 per cent. The difference was also clear in defence. Pakistan recorded 17 digs from 44 attempts at 39 per cent, while India managed only 7 from 28 at 25 per cent. India had slightly more points from opponent errors, 19 to Pakistan’s 16, and also edged serve points 4-3, but Pakistan dominated the decisive phases.

Captain Jerome Vinith, Chirag Yadav and John Joseph, who had looked strong earlier in the campaign, could not impose themselves against a better-drilled Pakistan side. For Pakistan, the collective quality at the net and control in the closing stages made the difference. How Pakistan and India placed in Men's Volleyball rankings Rankings did not tell the full story of India’s men’s volleyball campaign at the Asian Games 2026. India, ranked 49th, had earlier beaten Qatar, the 24th-ranked side, in a result that underlined their ability to challenge stronger teams. But the quarterfinal defeat to Pakistan, ranked 38th, exposed India’s inconsistency on the big stage. Pakistan are 11 spots above India, but still well below Qatar in the FIVB rankings. That made the straight-sets loss harder to digest, especially after India had already shown they could beat a much higher-ranked opponent in the same tournament.