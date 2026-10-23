Para Asiad: Nitesh, Naveen win gold; Thulasimathi, Nitya settle for silver

India's Nitesh Kumar and Naveen Sivakumar clinched gold medals in men's singles SL3 and SL4 respectively in the badminton competition at the Asian Para Games here on Friday.

Nitesh produced a clinical performance to beat compatriot Pramod Bhagat 21-18, 21-16 in a clash between two Paralympic gold medallists.

"Very happy to win the Asian Games gold medal. Last time I was close, I was leading 19-16 in the third set, and then I lost. So this time, winning it and again winning in two sets against Pramod is, of course, very special, and I think it's one of the rarest of the rare things to see," said Nitesh, the Paris Paralympic gold medallist.

Naveen then showcased his prowess to beat Indonesia's Fredy Setiawan 21-9, 21-17 in 36 minutes to claim the top prize. Bhagat, who had won gold in the 2018 and 2022 editions, had to settle for silver. "It doesn't feel that good because I had won two consecutive gold medals at the Asian Games, and I was trying to win a third gold here. I had everything, but today some of my strokes went wrong and my judgment was slightly off, which is why I am contenting myself with just a silver," said the Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist. India's Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan also signed off with silver after losing 12-21, 13-21 to China's Li Fengmei in the women's singles SH6 final.