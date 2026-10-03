Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes India's youngest Asian Games gold medallist

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the youngest Indian to win an Asian Games gold medal after India defeated Pakistan by 19 runs in the men’s cricket final at Aichi-Nagoya 2026 on Saturday.

Born on March 27, 2011, Sooryavanshi was 15 years, six months and six days old when India retained the men’s cricket title on October 3. The teenager featured in the playing 11 and made a brisk 15 off nine balls, hitting two sixes, as India posted 211/6 before restricting Pakistan to 192/6 at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin.

The Bihar batter’s team gold took him past shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, who had held the record since winning the men’s 10m air pistol title at the Jakarta Asian Games in 2018 at the age of 16 years, three months and nine days.

Vaibhav breaks Saurabh Chaudhary’s eight-year record Saurabh’s victory in Jakarta had come in his first senior international competition. After topping qualification, he shot an Asian Games record of 240.7 in the final to beat Japan’s former world champion Tomoyuki Matsuda, who finished with 239.7. Compatriot Abhishek Verma won bronze. Sooryavanshi has now taken the overall gold-medallist record by about nine months. However, the two achievements fall into separate categories: Vaibhav won his medal as part of India’s men’s cricket team, while Saurabh remains the youngest Indian to win an individual Asian Games gold medal. Sooryavanshi’s contribution in the final was brief but aggressive. He struck two sixes during his nine-ball stay before being dismissed by Saim Ayub. Abhishek Sharma’s 61 off 28 balls and Tilak Varma’s half-century then helped India reach 211/6. Pakistan’s Hasan Nawaz made 96, but India held their nerve to win by 19 runs and complete a cricket double after the women’s team had also won gold.

India players celebrate after the match as they win the gold medal. Photo: Reuters Youngest gold medallist, but not India’s youngest medallist Sooryavanshi is now India’s youngest gold medallist in Asian Games history, but he is not the country’s youngest medallist overall. That distinction remains with roller skater Sanjana Bathula, who was 15 years, three months and 11 days old when India won bronze in the women’s 3000m speed skating relay at Hangzhou 2023. Sanjana’s medal came alongside Karthika Jagadeeswaran, Heeral Sadhu and Aarathy Kasturi Raj. The three key age records therefore stand separately Record Athlete Age Event and edition Youngest Indian Asian Games medallist Sanjana Bathula 15 years, 3 months, 11 days Women’s 3000m speed skating relay bronze, Hangzhou 2023 Youngest Indian Asian Games gold medallist Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 15 years, 6 months, 6 days Men’s cricket team gold, Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Youngest Indian individual Asian Games gold medallist Saurabh Chaudhary 16 years, 3 months, 9 days Men’s 10m air pistol gold, Jakarta 2018

Youngest Indian Asian Games gold medallists Rank Athlete Age when gold was won Edition Sport/event Type 1 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 15 years, 6 months, 6 days Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Men’s cricket Team 2 Saurabh Chaudhary 16 years, 3 months, 9 days Jakarta 2018 Men’s 10m air pistol Individual 3 Kumkum Mohod 17 years, 6 months, 23 days Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Women’s individual recurve archery Individual 4 Palak Gulia 17 years, 10 months, 20 days Hangzhou 2023 Women’s 10m air pistol Individual Kumkum Mohod joined the list after becoming the first Indian to win an individual recurve archery gold at the Asian Games. The 17-year-old defeated South Korea’s Oh Yejin in a shoot-off and also secured an LA 2028 quota for India. She finished Aichi-Nagoya with two gold medals and a silver. Palak Gulia was 17 years and 10 months old when she won the women’s 10m air pistol title at Hangzhou 2023. Her date of birth is November 9, 2005, and she won the final with an Asian Games record score of 242.1.