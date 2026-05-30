Vinesh misses Asian Games spot after crashing out of semifinals in trials

Former world championships medallist Vinesh Phogat's bid to return to the Indian wrestling team ended in disappointment on Saturday after she suffered a 4-6 defeat against Meenakshi Goyat in the women's 53kg semifinals of the Asian Games selection trials.

Competing for the first time since her heartbreaking disqualification from the Paris Olympics final in 2024, Vinesh battled through a dramatic day marked by controversy, lengthy stoppages and a hard-fought quarterfinal victory before falling short against Meenakshi.

The defeat ended her hopes of securing a place in the Indian squad for the Asian Games later this year.

Vinesh falls short in semifinal

Vinesh began her campaign with a comfortable 7-1 victory over Jyoti before surviving a stern challenge from Nishu Kumari in the quarterfinals.

The experienced wrestler found herself trailing early after Nishu executed a four-point throw and built a 5-0 advantage in the opening period. The contest was interrupted multiple times because of challenges and technical issues with the scoring system, leading to lengthy delays. Vinesh fought back strongly in the second period and produced a four-point throw to reduce the deficit. At one stage, her camp believed she had secured a pin, sparking celebrations from supporters and her husband, Sombir Rathi. However, following a review, officials ruled that the referee had blown the whistle incorrectly and the bout resumed. ALSO READ: UCL 2025-26 Final: PSG vs Arsenal live match time, venue, streaming She eventually secured a narrow 7-6 victory after an unsuccessful challenge from Nishu's corner handed her the decisive point.

Meenakshi ends comeback bid The physically and emotionally demanding quarterfinal appeared to have taken its toll on Vinesh, who was competing in her first tournament in nearly two years. Against Asian Championships silver medallist Meenakshi Goyat in the semifinals, Vinesh struggled to maintain the same momentum and eventually suffered a 4-6 defeat, bringing her campaign to an end. The loss also ended her hopes of earning an Asian Games berth through the selection trials. Day began with controversy The day had started on a dramatic note even before Vinesh stepped onto the mat. During the official weigh-in, she was informed that she would only be allowed to compete in the 50kg category, the weight division in which she had participated in her last four international events, including the Paris Olympics.

Vinesh objected to the decision and alleged discrimination by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). Following intervention from WFI president Sanjay Singh, she was eventually permitted to compete in the 53kg category and weighed in at 53.9kg before being included in the draw. Vinesh vows to return Despite the defeat, Vinesh indicated that she was not viewing the result as a failure. Speaking after the loss, she said she had been fighting against the system and felt she had not received a fair deal. She added that she held no grudges against the wrestlers she competed against and expressed confidence that she would return.

Earlier in the day, Vinesh had told reporters that she intended to continue wrestling for at least two more years. First appearance since Paris heartbreak Saturday marked Vinesh's first competitive appearance since the Paris Olympics, where she was disqualified from the women's 50kg final after being found 100 grams overweight on the morning of the gold-medal bout. Her return came after a prolonged legal and administrative battle with the WFI regarding her participation in the Asian Games selection trials. The Delhi High Court had recently directed the federation to treat her as an "iconic player" and allow her to compete in the trials.