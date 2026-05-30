Vinesh set for Asian Games trials in 53kg category as WFI reverses decision

Former world championships medallist Vinesh Phogat will compete in the women's 53kg category at the Asian Games selection trials after the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) reversed its earlier decision on Saturday.

The development came after Vinesh objected to being restricted to the 50kg division during the official weigh-in, where federation officials cited her participation in that category in recent international events, including the Paris Olympics.

Following discussions at the venue, the WFI allowed her to enter the 53kg trials. The decision keeps one of India's most accomplished wrestlers in contention for a place in the national team for the Asian Games.

WFI changes stand after weigh-in dispute The controversy unfolded during the official weigh-in when Vinesh was informed that she would only be allowed to compete in the 50kg category. Federation officials maintained that she had participated in her last four international competitions in that weight class and had not formally communicated any intention to switch categories for the trials. ALSO READ: Zee nears FIFA World Cup 2026 broadcast rights deal in India: Reports Vinesh strongly objected to the decision and alleged that she was being unfairly denied the opportunity to compete in the category of her choice. The matter escalated before WFI president Sanjay Singh intervened and allowed her to participate in the 53kg trials.

Sanjay Singh explains federation's decision While talking to news agency PTI, WFI president Sanjay Singh said the federation allowed Vinesh to compete after she raised objections and asked officials to take her weight. He said the WFI did not want to discriminate against anyone and added that Vinesh had not informed the federation about the category in which she intended to compete but was still being accommodated. Vinesh subsequently weighed in at 53.9kg and was included in the 53kg draw. High-profile contest awaits in 53kg category The decision has set up an intriguing battle in the women's 53kg division, with Vinesh expected to compete against former world championships medallist Antim Panghal and emerging wrestler Meenakshi Goyat.

During a brief interaction with the media while preparing for the trials, Vinesh said she was here for at least two more years, indicating her intention to continue competing at the highest level. Court order paved the way The issue had already generated significant debate after the Delhi High Court directed the WFI to treat Vinesh as an "iconic player" and allow her to participate in the Asian Games selection trials. The federation had earlier argued that Vinesh should only be considered for the 50kg category because she had consistently competed in that division in recent international events. However, Saturday's decision marked a reversal of that stance and ensured that the experienced wrestler remains in contention for selection in the 53kg category.