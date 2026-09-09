Campa, SBI Life and ChatGPT announced as BCCI's new associate partners

Indian cricket's commercial landscape has added three new names, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announcing Campa, SBI Life and ChatGPT as its latest associate partners for India's home international season.

The three partnerships, collectively valued at more than Rs 130 crore for two seasons, mark a 44 per cent increase over the value of the corresponding deals in the previous cycle.

The associations will come into effect with India's upcoming home series against the West Indies and will remain in place until March 2028. The agreements bring brands from the beverage, insurance and artificial intelligence sectors into the BCCI's commercial portfolio.

Partnerships to cover India's home cricket The three partnerships will begin with India's home series against the West Indies and cover the Board's home international cricket commitments until March 2028. The BCCI said the agreements will expand its commercial portfolio across three different sectors, with Campa representing the beverage industry, SBI Life operating in insurance and ChatGPT bringing an artificial intelligence technology brand into the partnership group. ALSO READ: BCCI retains top spot; check net worth of top 10 richest cricket boards The Board said the associations are aimed at creating opportunities for the brands to connect with cricket fans, reach consumers and build visibility through their association with Indian cricket.

Combined partnership value crosses Rs 130 crore The BCCI said the combined value of the three partnerships is more than Rs 130 crore across the two-season period. This represents a 44 per cent increase compared with the previous partnership cycle. According to the Board, the rise in the value of the deals reflects the confidence of major brands in the reach and engagement offered by India's home cricket. The partnerships also add three distinct categories to the BCCI's commercial portfolio, with brands from beverages, financial services and artificial intelligence joining the home cricket programme. Mithun Manhas highlights growth in commercial value BCCI president Mithun Manhas described the signing of Campa, SBI Life and ChatGPT as an endorsement of the strength of the Indian cricket ecosystem.

Manhas said the significant increase in the combined value of the partnerships was particularly encouraging, adding that it reflected the trust placed by leading brands in the reach, engagement and commercial potential associated with the BCCI. He also noted that each of the three partners brings a different brand proposition to Indian cricket and said the Board would work with them to develop associations that create value for the stakeholders involved. Saikia points to confidence in BCCI and Team India BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said the increase in the value of the home-season partnerships reflected the strength of the property and the confidence that brands have placed in the BCCI and Team India.