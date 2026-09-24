Coca-Cola launches golden can for Spain World Cup win: All you need to know

Coca-Cola India has launched a limited-edition golden can in Delhi-NCR to celebrate Spain’s FIFA World Cup 2026 triumph, giving football fans an opportunity to own a commemorative collectible linked to one of the tournament’s biggest moments.

The special-edition can is part of Coca-Cola’s ‘Own a Piece of History’ campaign and features the FIFA World Cup Trophy along with the date of Spain’s historic victory. The collectible is being made available to consumers through quick-commerce platforms, with Zepto and Blinkit currently offering the product across Delhi-NCR.

The initiative combines Coca-Cola’s long association with FIFA with the growing popularity of collectible football merchandise, allowing fans to mark Spain’s World Cup victory through a limited-edition version of the beverage.

Coca-Cola golden can: Price and availability The limited-edition Coca-Cola FIFA can is available in a 330 ml format. A single can is priced at Rs 65, while Blinkit is also offering a pack of two 330 ml cans for Rs 120. The 330 ml can is listed at Rs 65 on Zepto as well. The product was initially offered for pre-booking exclusively through Zepto during the launch week. It is now available for purchase through both Zepto and Blinkit for consumers across Delhi-NCR. Availability may vary depending on the consumer’s location and stock levels on the respective platforms. What does the special-edition Coca-Cola can feature? The collectible golden can has been designed around Spain’s FIFA World Cup victory. It carries an image of the FIFA World Cup Trophy along with the date of Spain’s triumph, turning the regular Coca-Cola can into a commemorative item for football fans.

The design is intended to capture the significance of Spain’s tournament victory and provide fans with a physical memento associated with the 2026 World Cup. The limited-edition positioning also distinguishes it from Coca-Cola’s regular range of FIFA-branded products. What is Coca-Cola’s ‘Own a Piece of History’ campaign? The launch forms part of Coca-Cola’s ‘Own a Piece of History’ campaign, which aims to turn major football moments into tangible collectibles for fans. The initiative uses the company’s long-standing association with FIFA to create products that connect consumers with significant moments from international football. For the 2026 World Cup, the campaign seeks to link Spain’s tournament victory with a physical collectible that fans can purchase and keep. The initiative also combines football fandom with quick commerce, allowing the commemorative product to reach consumers through platforms that offer rapid delivery.

What Coca-Cola said about the campaign Abhishek Gupta, Vice President, Customer Development, Coca-Cola INSWA, said the company’s long association with FIFA has been centred on bringing fans closer to the moments and emotions associated with football. Gupta said the ‘Own a Piece of History’ initiative was designed to turn Spain’s World Cup celebration into something fans could own and preserve. He also highlighted the partnership with Zepto, saying it allows Coca-Cola to respond to consumer interest quickly while bringing together football fandom, culture and convenience. According to Gupta, the initiative is intended to create an experience that goes beyond the beverage itself by giving football fans a personal and memorable collectible connected to the World Cup.

Spain’s FIFA World Cup 2026 triumph Spain lifted the FIFA World Cup 2026 after defeating Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the final at the New York-New Jersey Stadium. The match remained goalless during regulation time before Spain finally broke the deadlock in extra time. Ferran Torres scored in the 106th minute, finding the decisive breakthrough for Spain. Argentina were reduced to 10 players during the contest, but Spain maintained its advantage to secure the victory and claim its second men’s FIFA World Cup title. ALSO READ: Australia tour of South Africa 2026: Full schedule, venues, live streaming The triumph added another major chapter to Spain’s international football history and provided the backdrop for Coca-Cola’s limited-edition golden can.

Spain’s World Cup record Spain’s 2026 victory was its second men’s World Cup title. The country had previously won the tournament in 2010, when Andrés Iniesta scored the winning goal against the Netherlands in extra time in the final in South Africa. The 2026 triumph, therefore, marked Spain’s return to the top of men’s international football on the World Cup stage. The victory also came during an extended unbeaten run for the Spanish national team, with Spain’s success described as part of a 38-match unbeaten streak under manager Luis de la Fuente. Spain’s unique World Cup milestone Spain’s 2026 triumph also produced a notable milestone in international football. With Spain winning the men’s World Cup while its women’s team already held the women’s World Cup title, Spain became the first country to simultaneously hold both FIFA World Cup trophies.

Spain’s women won the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023 after defeating England 1-0 in the final in Sydney. The men’s team’s victory in 2026, therefore, gave Spain both senior FIFA World Cup titles at the same time, creating another significant milestone for Spanish football. Where can fans buy the Coca-Cola golden can? The limited-edition golden can is being sold through quick-commerce platforms across Delhi-NCR. Consumers can find the 330 ml can on both Zepto and Blinkit, with a single can listed at Rs 65 on each platform. Blinkit is also offering a two-can pack containing two 330 ml cans for Rs 120. The product was initially available for pre-booking exclusively through Zepto during the launch week before being made available through both quick-commerce platforms.