Ashes, India series drive Cricket Australia to A$81.8 million surplus

Cricket Australia (CA) returned to surplus in 2025-26 as home series against England and India helped take revenue to a record A$601.1 million ($423 million), although the governing body expects losses in each of the next two financial years.

The board on Wednesday reported a net surplus of A$81.8 million ($57 million), compared with a net loss of A$11.3 million ($7.95 million) in 2024-25. It attributed the recovery to strong commercial returns, record audiences and the success of its international season.

The men’s Ashes series and the limited-overs visit by India generated record media, commercial and match-day revenue, CA said.

Why does Cricket Australia expect losses after a record year?

Despite the turnaround, CA forecast losses for 2026-27 and 2027-28, citing a “cyclical decline in media rights and match revenues in line with the international touring schedule.” The outlook highlights the importance of the home fixture list to the board’s earnings. Hosting England for the Ashes and India for a white-ball series brought two major commercial attractions into the same financial year. For bilateral series, overseas broadcast agreements are managed by the home cricket board. The revenue opportunity therefore depends on where matches are played, alongside the opponents and formats on offer. How do broadcast agreements support CA’s business? CA’s domestic broadcast partnership with the Foxtel Group and Seven West Media is worth A$1.512 billion over seven years, covering the period from 2024 to the end of the 2030-31 season.

The agreement covers men’s and women’s home internationals and the Big Bash competitions. Foxtel and Kayo carry all matches covered by the deal, including men’s one-day internationals (ODIs) and Twenty20 (T20) internationals. Seven and 7plus carry men’s Tests, women’s internationals and a substantial share of Big Bash matches. International Cricket Council (ICC) tournaments fall outside that domestic rights arrangement. What do attendance and audience figures show? The Ashes attracted 8,59,580 spectators across 18 days of cricket, averaging 47,754 a day. CA’s season review, published in April, also recorded a Boxing Day crowd of 94,199, which it described as the largest attendance for a cricket match in Australia.

The same review said 99 per cent of available tickets for the men’s ODI and Twenty20 series against India were sold. For the first four days of Ashes Tests, the corresponding figure was 98.4 per cent. The Ashes drew a daily average broadcast audience of 1.764 million, the highest for a Test series in the Foxtel-Seven simulcast era, according to CA. The Big Bash League (BBL) also recorded growth. Total attendance reached 10,89,043, up 12 per cent from the previous season, while its national audience averaged 8,08,000 viewers a match, an increase of 5 per cent. The Women’s Big Bash League averaged 1,28,000 viewers a game, its highest figure since all matches began being broadcast, CA said.