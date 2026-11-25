Young Indian athletes possess the talent and determination to compete with the world’s best, but require the right facilities, professional coaching, and discipline to realise their potential, Indian badminton icon Prakash Padukone said.

Padukone’s remarks came as real estate developer iUSTUS announced the establishment of the iUSTUS Sports Academy in association with the Padukone School of Badminton.

Reflecting on his own journey of striving to excel at the highest level, Padukone noted that his experience underscored the importance of proper training environments and institutional support for aspiring sportspersons.

“I always felt that one day I would make it my mission to help create world-class facilities and training environments for young Indians who share that same passion and ambition,” Padukone said in the press statement. “Through Padukone School of Badminton, our endeavour is to help nurture that talent and create a pathway for India to produce more global champions.”