Hellmann takes over as Eintracht Frankfurt CEO after Krosche steps down

Eintracht Frankfurt has appointed former board spokesman Axel Hellmann as its CEO. The German club said Hellmann will also take on the role of board member for sport on an interim basis following the departure of Markus Krosche at his "own request."

"With his appointment as CEO, the supervisory board is counting on continuity while, at the same time, strengthening the leadership structure at the top of the club," Eintracht Frankfurt said.

Hellmann has worked for Eintracht Frankfurt since 2001 in various functions, playing a pivotal role in the strategic, financial and organizational development of the club over 25 years, the club said.