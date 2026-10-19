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Hellmann takes over as Eintracht Frankfurt CEO after Krosche steps down

The German club said Hellmann will also take on the role of board member for sport on an interim basis following the departure of Markus Krosche at his "own request."

Axel Hellmann
Axel Hellmann
AP Frankfurt
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2026 | 10:07 AM IST
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Eintracht Frankfurt has appointed former board spokesman Axel Hellmann as its CEO. The German club said Hellmann will also take on the role of board member for sport on an interim basis following the departure of Markus Krosche at his "own request."

 "With his appointment as CEO, the supervisory board is counting on continuity while, at the same time, strengthening the leadership structure at the top of the club," Eintracht Frankfurt said.

Hellmann has worked for Eintracht Frankfurt since 2001 in various functions, playing a pivotal role in the strategic, financial and organizational development of the club over 25 years, the club said.

The supervisory board earlier Sunday granted Krosche request to step down from his role with immediate effect. Krosche had asked Mathias Beck, chairman of the supervisory board, "to relieve him of his duties as board member for sport with immediate effect," the club said.

It added that Krosche's contract through June 2028 will continue under amended terms.

Eintracht Frankfurt is in 11th place in the Bundesliga standings.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Bundesliga

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First Published: Oct 19 2026 | 10:07 AM IST

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