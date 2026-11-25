India’s sports industry is valued at about $21 billion and is growing at 12–14 per cent annually, yet cricket still accounts for 80–85 per cent of the economy. In an interview with Business Standard, Prasanth Shanthakumaran, partner and head of sports at KPMG in India, explains how national federations can build sustainable commercial models, why standardised athlete data is critical, and what other disciplines can learn from cricket’s institutional structure. Edited excerpts:

How can sports federations strengthen India’s sports ecosystem and become commercially viable? Are leagues the way forward?

Let me begin with the broader picture. India’s sports industry is valued at roughly $21 billion and is growing at 12–14 per cent. We have identified 16 critical subsectors—including central and state governments, leagues, federations, sports technology, Global Capability Centres (GCCs), sports education, infrastructure and manufacturing—that must develop collectively.

ALSO READ: Inside the Indian tech hubs that help stream and sell sport worldwide Federations are responsible for leading the development of their respective disciplines. If badminton is to grow, the Badminton Association of India must take the lead; the same applies to the All India Tennis Association and others. Cricket accounts for 80–85 per cent of India’s sports economy largely because the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has built a strong ecosystem. India has about 55 sports federations, and while the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and state governments have important roles, each federation must take greater ownership of its sport.

Given the recent commercial uncertainties in competitions such as the Indian Super League (ISL), how can federations build sustainable revenue models and boost youth participation? Federations need to focus on five areas. First, they must generate interest. A sport’s popularity is shaped by its history and the champions it produces. Badminton has grown in India because icons such as Prakash Padukone, Pullela Gopichand, Saina Nehwal and P V Sindhu inspire younger generations. Second, they must invest in grassroots development through structured school programmes, community initiatives and local tournaments. Third, they need to host more high-profile international events in India. Fourth, while government initiatives like the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) assist elite athletes, federations must proactively identify and support emerging talent.

Finally, they must make their respective sports commercially attractive through engaging formats and corporate partnerships. The Indian Premier League (IPL) shows how a structured commercial model can transform a sport, creating a sustainable ecosystem of broadcasters, advertisers and sponsors. As participation rises, viewership and commercial interest will follow. How will KPMG’s Sports Technology Hub help federations and amateur athletes? Sports technology is the common thread across all 16 subsectors. It can be divided into three areas. First is core sports technology—tools directly tied to gameplay and performance, such as Hawk-Eye in cricket, goal-line technology and VAR in football, smart balls, and wearables. In a high-intensity sport like hockey, where heart rates can reach 180–190 beats per minute, wearables help guide substitutions and recovery.

Second is fan engagement. Customer relationship management (CRM) platforms allow a cycling federation, for example, to register participants, send regular event updates and build communities. Third is data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI). Every delivery in cricket generates multiple data points, from spin and speed to pitch location and shot trajectory. Similar data at the athlete level can help assess physical capabilities, while AI can help identify which sport a young person is best suited for. Through our Sports Technology Hub, we demonstrate about 25 solutions—combining our own software, client solutions and global partner technologies, including IBM. However, technology is only an enabler; people still have to get on the field and play. We are also working to standardise data collection in disciplines like badminton, which lack cricket’s depth of broadcast-ready data.

Can technology help build a centralised database of Indian athletes across age groups, similar to systems in the US? Yes, and that is a key focus area for us. After a major event like the Asian Games, we have data on India’s medal tally, the winners, their disciplines and their states of origin. Consolidating this onto a single platform—organised by sport, event, athlete and geography—would be invaluable. It would give the media reliable data for analysis, help federations assess performance, and allow state governments to formulate better policies. Your report recommends separating board oversight from day-to-day management. What indicative annual budget would a federation need to operate professionally?

From an Olympic medal perspective, five disciplines—athletics, swimming, cycling, gymnastics and wrestling—account for roughly 60 per cent of available Olympic medals. While India does reasonably well in wrestling, the other four need stronger institutions and sustained funding. Every federation must work towards financial self-sufficiency rather than relying solely on government grants, though commercial models will vary. Athletics, for instance, may not lend itself to franchise leagues like cricket or football, and instead requires investment in grassroots infrastructure and events. As an illustrative figure, a federation may need around Rs 500 crore annually to operate effectively and build a strong ecosystem—though actual requirements depend on the sport’s infrastructure and commercial potential. Funding can come from government grants, corporate sponsorships and self-generated revenue. We are working with the Cycling Federation of India on grassroots development, event planning and mobilising corporate backing.

How long does it take for grassroots investments in a sport like cycling to yield international medals? One of the hardest things in sport is judging when an athlete will peak. Across disciplines, talent identification needs to begin around age 10, with athletes reaching greater physical and mental maturity around 15. While cycling is widely practised recreationally in India, building a competitive ecosystem takes time. Initiatives started today may take five to seven years to deliver results. That is why the 2036 Olympics is such an important milestone. We have about 10 years to intensify efforts across five to 10 priority disciplines, with the 2030 Commonwealth Games offering an opportunity to demonstrate progress on home soil.

Where is investment currently flowing in India’s sports economy? Within our $21 billion estimate across 16 subsectors, sports manufacturing and infrastructure are the largest contributors, valued at about $6.7 billion and $6.3 billion, respectively. Leagues come next, dominated by the IPL, while others such as the ISL remain much smaller. Government spending by the Centre and states is among the fastest-growing segments. Sports tourism is also emerging as India hosts more international events, while sports technology—currently valued at around $1.2 billion—is set to grow rapidly. What can other sports learn from cricket about sustaining interest when icons like M S Dhoni retire?