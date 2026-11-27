Mumbai Indians have turned back to their most decorated leader, reappointing Rohit Sharma as captain for the 2027 Indian Premier League (IPL) season following Hardik Pandya’s departure. The franchise announced the decision on Friday as it prepares to celebrate its landmark 20th season in the competition.

The leadership reset comes weeks after Mumbai traded Pandya to Punjab Kings in a Rs 18 crore deal that brought left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh to Wankhede. For the five-time champions, the move restores stability ahead of the IPL 2027 mini-auction in Goa on December 16.

“Mumbai Indians has been a huge part of my life, and leading this team has always been something I have taken great pride in,” Rohit said. “The conversations with Nita Bhabhi and Akash about the season ahead have been exciting, and I have a lot of belief in what we can achieve.”

Rohit, who joined the franchise in 2011 and first took charge mid-season in 2013, remains the benchmark for IPL leadership. Across 11 seasons at the helm until 2023, he led Mumbai Indians in 158 matches, registering 87 wins, 67 losses, and four ties—a win rate of 55.06 per cent. More crucially, he delivered five IPL trophies in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020, making him the joint-most successful captain in the tournament’s history alongside MS Dhoni. With the bat, he also shouldered the responsibility effectively, amassing 3,986 runs and 25 half-centuries as skipper. Franchise owner Nita Ambani framed the reappointment as a homecoming tailored for a milestone year. “We bid for Rohit in 2011, and from that moment, he became part of our Mumbai Indians family. I still remember the young Rohit who joined us, and it has been such a joy and privilege to watch him grow over the years as a cricketer, a champion, a leader, and a wonderful family man,” she said.

Mrs. Nita M Ambani and Rohit Sharma. Photo: Mumbai Indians Calling his return for the 20th season a special moment, she added: “He has given us so many wonderful memories over the years, and I know how much he means to our Paltan. I hope this new chapter brings many more moments of pride for him, for our team and for the millions of fans who love Mumbai Indians.” Rohit’s return also serves as a course correction after a rocky three-year spell under Pandya. Brought back from Gujarat Titans ahead of the 2024 season as part of a long-term succession plan, Pandya struggled to match the franchise’s lofty standards.

Mumbai endured a dismal 2024 campaign, finishing last at 10th place with just four wins and 10 defeats. Although the side briefly steadied the ship in 2025—winning eight of 14 league matches to finish fourth before beating Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator and falling to Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2—the momentum vanished in 2026 as they slumped to ninth place with only four victories. With just one playoff appearance and no titles across three seasons, the management has opted for familiarity and experience to guide its rebuilding phase. “I am delighted to have Rohit lead the Blue and Gold into our landmark 20th season,” said Akash Ambani.