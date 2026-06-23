IPL insurers may see fewer claims this year on lower weather disruptions

Insurers covering the Indian Premier League (IPL) are expected to report lower claims ratios this season, helped by fewer weather-related disruptions and match cancellations compared with last year, industry executives said. However, player injury claims are likely to have weighed on underwriting performance.

Industry experts are estimating insurers’ loss ratio from the tournament at 60-70 per cent, around 10-15 percentage points lower than the previous season.

“The claims experience was better than the previous IPL season due to the absence of major disruptions, with only a few match abandonments and player injury-related claims. Industry loss ratios are estimated at around 60-70 per cent this time, compared to a higher level last year,” said Abizar Bohra, head and executive vice-president, sports, leisure and entertainment, commercial risk, India, at Aon.

“Despite favourable claims experience this year, future pricing will depend on overall portfolio profitability and underwriting performance,” he added. The 2026 IPL season, saw limited event-cancellation losses for insurers. While the overall sum insured for the tournament is not publicly disclosed, industry estimates peg the combined insurance cover taken by franchises and sponsors against event-cancellation risks at ~2,500-3,000 crore. Industry executives had earlier said the average sum insured by IPL franchises rose to around ~55-75 crore per franchise this year. However, premiums declined by 15-20 per cent, reflecting lower claims in 2025 and improved underwriting capacity. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also purchased player loss-of-fees cover for contracted Indian players participating in the tournament.