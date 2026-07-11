JSW announced as India's performance, lifestyle partner for 2026 CWG, Asiad

JSW Inspire, the activewear brand of the JSW Group, will continue as the official sports performance and lifestyle partner of the Indian contingent for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and the 2026 Asian Games in Japan after extending its partnership with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

The agreement also includes the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar and the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Riyadh, ensuring the brand remains Team India's official apparel partner across four multi-sport events this year.

The renewed deal continues a partnership that has been in place since the Tokyo Olympics cycle.

The official Team India merchandise for the CWG and Asian Games 2026 will be available through the JSW Inspire website from July 15, while sales on Myntra and Ajio will begin on July 23. Partnership enters another multi-sport cycle The renewed association will see JSW Inspire supply Team India's official competition and lifestyle apparel for the Commonwealth Games, scheduled in Glasgow from July 23 to August 2, before the focus shifts to the Asian Games in Japan from September 19 to October 4. The partnership will then continue at the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar from October 31 and the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Riyadh, which begin on November 28.

ALSO READ: Explained: Why English referees cannot officiate Argentina at the World Cup JSW Inspire has served as Team India's official apparel partner since the Tokyo Olympic cycle, with Indian athletes wearing the brand's kit at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, Hangzhou Asian Games and the Paris Olympics. JSW reiterates long-term sporting commitment JSW Sports founder and director Parth Jindal said the partnership reflected the group's continued commitment to Indian sport and its efforts to build an Indian performance apparel brand around athletes' requirements. He also said the latest collection had been designed with athletes at its core and added that the company wanted supporters across the country to back Team India by wearing the official jersey during the upcoming events.