Kia selects four young Indians for Australian Open 2027 ballkids role

Kia India selected four young Indians for its Australian Open 2027 Ballkids Programme following national trials in New Delhi. The selected participants will have the opportunity to serve as official ballkids at the Grand Slam tournament in Melbourne, the company said in a media release.

The national trials were held on October 24–25 at R K Khanna Tennis Stadium, bringing together 60 participants who had qualified through city-level selections in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

The programme’s selection process began with digital registrations, followed by trials in the three cities. At the national stage, participants were assessed on agility, coordination, focus, responsiveness, communication and teamwork — skills required to support professional tennis matches.