Lionel Messi set to become majority shareholder at Spain's Eldense club

Lionel Messi is set to become the majority shareholder of Spanish second-division club Eldense.

Eldense, based near the port city of Alicante in south-east Spain, confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner had reached a preliminary agreement with the club's owners.

The deal will see him buy the shares held by Grupo TH Soluciones, subject to the completion of the remaining legal and contractual procedures.

The club did not provide financial details and did not say when the deal would be completed.

Eldense will become the second Spanish club the Argentina star has invested in. Earlier this year, he became the owner of a fifth-division side, Barcelona-based UE Cornella.