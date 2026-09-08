Melbourne Renegades up for sale as CA opens BBL to private investors

The Melbourne Renegades are set to become the first Big Bash League club to enter a private ownership process after Cricket Australia approved outside investment in the competition. CA will invite bids for the Renegades with the aim of having the club under new ownership by the 2027-28 season.

The decision marks the first step towards allowing private capital into the BBL and could eventually lead to other clubs being offered for sale. However, CA said any further sales will be considered individually, with each state member able to determine the best pathway for its club and its local community.

Renegades to lead private investment push

The Renegades sale follows months of discussion within Australian cricket over whether private investment could provide a stronger financial and commercial foundation for the BBL and WBBL.

CA said the process would begin with the Renegades, while any decision involving other clubs would be made under a self-determination model. This would allow individual state members to assess whether private ownership is appropriate for their respective clubs. ALSO READ: Fans seek smarter TV recommendations for live games: Nielsen report The move comes after Cricket Victoria explored plans to sell its stake in the Renegades in June. CA chief executive Todd Greenberg had also said in May that private investment in the Big Bash was "inevitable". CA to retain control over key areas While private investors will be allowed to take ownership of a club, CA and its state members will retain control over several key areas of Australian cricket.

These include international scheduling, player availability, salary caps for the BBL and WBBL, branding proposals and the reserve price for a licence to operate a club. CA will also retain approval rights over prospective investors. The structure is intended to allow private investment while keeping major sporting and operational decisions within Australian cricket's existing governance framework. CA sees investment as a way to grow BBL CA chairman Mike Baird said the decision followed extensive analysis, discussions and collaboration between Cricket Australia and its state members. He said the organisation remained committed to growing both the BBL and WBBL while continuing to invest across the wider game. According to Baird, opening the leagues to private investment is intended to strengthen their long-term future and support investment in community cricket, grassroots participation, domestic and international pathways and the elite level.