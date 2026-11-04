Mumbai Marathon ranks 21st globally, wins emerging markets impact award

The Tata Mumbai Marathon has secured the 21st position among the world's top 50 marathon brands in the 2026 Brand Finance Marathons Top 50 study and won the award for Strongest Economic Impact in Emerging Markets. Promoted by Procam International, the event was recognised for its contribution to the global running ecosystem and the economic activity generated in its host city.

The second annual study by Brand Finance assessed more than 75 marathons across nine markets, including India, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Canada, Brazil, Japan and Australia.

According to the report, the world's top 50 marathons generated a combined economic impact of $6 billion for their host cities in 2025. The recognition places the Mumbai Marathon among the leading global mass-participation sporting events.

Brand Finance study assesses global marathon impact The 2026 Brand Finance study examined the strength, appeal and wider economic and social contributions of marathon brands across nine international markets. It assessed more than 75 events before establishing a ranking of the top 50 marathon brands worldwide. The report estimated that these 50 events collectively generated $6 billion in economic impact for their host cities during 2025. ALSO READ: India's cricket sponsorship market crowded, expensive at the top: EMW CEO Marathons contribute to local economies through tourism, hospitality, retail and other associated businesses. They also encourage community participation and promote healthier lifestyles beyond the sporting event itself.

Procam International welcomes global recognition Vivek Singh, Joint Managing Director of Procam International, said the recognition reflected the Tata Mumbai Marathon's growth as an Indian sporting property with an international presence. He said the event had developed beyond a competitive race by bringing together participation, community engagement and economic activity. The recognition would encourage the organisers to expand the running movement in India and increase the marathon's global reach. Scott Moore, Head of Sports Services at Brand Finance, said the growth of marathon running across Asia, particularly in India, reflected the increasing influence of mass-participation sport. He noted that the Tata Mumbai Marathon had contributed to India's running ecosystem by encouraging participation, attracting commercial investment and generating economic value for Mumbai.

Tata Group partners highlight marathon's wider impact Representatives of the Tata Group and the marathon's banking partner also welcomed the recognition. Adrion Terron, Head of Corporate Brand and Marketing at Tata Sons, said the event represented Mumbai's resilience and inclusive spirit while strengthening the city's profile as a destination for major sporting events. Michelle Taylor, Global Head of Sports Sponsorships at Tata Consultancy Services, said the marathon encouraged healthier lifestyles and brought communities together through sport. Shreepad Shende, Chief Marketing Officer of IDFC FIRST Bank, said the event had grown beyond a race by promoting fitness, community participation and the bank's customer-first philosophy. Procam International's role in India's running movement Founded in 1988, Procam International has played a major role in developing sports management and distance running in India.