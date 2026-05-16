NASDAQ listed IPG to invest $20M into Lanka Premier League in next 2 years

The sixth season of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) is set to begin with a major financial boost after league promoter Innovative Production Group FZ, LLC (IPG) secured fresh backing through a strategic merger with United States-based Flash Sports & Media Inc.

The all-stock merger brings IPG’s cricket league commercial rights portfolio, including the LPL, under NASDAQ-listed platform UGRO. Backed by the new structure, IPG has announced plans to invest $20 million into the LPL over the next two years as the tournament targets commercial growth, improved broadcast standards and wider international expansion across multiple cricket markets.

IPG merger brings institutional backing

IPG confirmed that it has completed its merger with Flash Sports & Media, placing its portfolio of T20 league rights under the publicly listed platform. The development is expected to strengthen the commercial structure of the LPL while providing access to institutional capital and governance systems aimed at long-term growth.

While Sri Lanka Cricket will continue to own the intellectual property rights of the tournament, IPG will retain exclusive commercial and media rights for the league. The company said the latest move would help scale the competition in a more structured manner while focusing on franchise growth and operational stability. ALSO READ: IPL 2026: How CSK can still qualify for the playoffs after the loss vs LSG? IPG founder and chairman Anil Mohan said the LPL would benefit significantly from the transition, adding that the new structure would improve transparency, governance standards and long-term commercial planning while helping increase franchise value responsibly.

Two-year investment plan for LPL As part of the expansion roadmap, IPG plans to invest $20 million into the league over the next two years. The company said the focus would be on improving league infrastructure, strengthening sponsorship integration and building recurring commercial revenue streams. The investment will also be directed towards upgrading broadcast production standards to 4K and improving fan engagement initiatives. Officials said the objective is to create a sustainable commercial model that can support multiple cricket properties across emerging markets. Flash Sports & Media chief executive officer Bradley Nattrass stated that the merger would help the company execute projects across several cricket economies simultaneously. He indicated that centralised commercial operations and aligned franchise strategies would support stronger sponsorship deals, improved broadcast partnerships and greater audience engagement.

Chief financial officer Eric Sherb said the public-market structure would allow phased capital deployment while maintaining financial discipline and focusing on long-term commercial returns. Expansion plans beyond Sri Lanka Apart from the LPL, IPG also holds long-term agreements related to T20 leagues in Malaysia and Zimbabwe. The group confirmed that expansion into these markets forms part of a wider strategy to establish an integrated multi-market cricket business across South Asia and other emerging territories. The company said the aim is to connect standalone leagues under one commercial platform that can centralise sponsorship opportunities and create long-term asset value across different competitions.

Officials added that future growth plans would focus on scaling operations, increasing media reach and developing a stronger international cricket entertainment network. LPL 2026 schedule and venues confirmed The sixth edition of the LPL will be held from July 10 to August 5. For the first time, matches will be played across four venues, including Colombo, Dambulla and Kandy, with the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo set to host games for the first time in league history. The tournament is expected to feature several overseas players alongside leading Sri Lankan cricketers. The player registration window opened on May 4, while the player draft is scheduled to take place on May 24.