Netflix secures exclusive rights to broadcast 2030 FIFA World Cup in Spain

Netflix has secured exclusive rights to broadcast the 2030 FIFA World Cup in Spain, marking its first major broadcasting agreement for a men's World Cup. The streaming platform announced on Tuesday that it will carry all 104 matches of the 48-team tournament live, with Spain co-hosting the competition alongside Portugal and Morocco.

The agreement also includes provisions for free-to-air coverage, ensuring viewers in Spain can watch selected matches without a subscription. Under the arrangement, one match on every matchday will be available free of charge, while a national free-to-air broadcaster will show every Spain match, both semi-finals and the final. The financial terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.

The 2030 edition will mark 100 years since the inaugural men's World Cup in Uruguay in 1930. To commemorate the centenary, Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay will each host one match before the tournament continues across Spain, Portugal and Morocco. Netflix's 2030 FIFA World Cup deal: What does it include? Netflix will stream all 104 matches of the 2030 FIFA World Cup live in Spain under the exclusive rights agreement with FIFA. The deal gives the platform coverage of the entire tournament, including the group stage and knockout rounds. However, the arrangement also provides for free-to-air access to selected fixtures. Netflix has confirmed that one match per matchday will be available free in Spain. In addition, a national free-to-air broadcaster will be permitted to show all matches involving Spain, both semi-finals and the final.

The agreement does not disclose the value of the rights package or the identity of the broadcaster that will carry the free-to-air matches. The deal marks Netflix's first major agreement for a men's FIFA World Cup, expanding its involvement in international football broadcasting beyond its existing commitments to the women's game. How will the 2030 FIFA World Cup be played? The 2030 FIFA World Cup will feature 48 teams competing across Spain, Portugal and Morocco, following an opening set of three matches in South America. As part of FIFA's centenary celebrations, Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay will each host one match. Uruguay staged the inaugural World Cup in 1930, making the South American fixtures part of the tournament's 100-year commemoration.

After the opening three games, the competition will move to southern Europe and North Africa for the remainder of the tournament. Spain and Morocco are competing to host the final. The two countries have emerged as the leading candidates for the showpiece match, with the decision carrying significance for both national football administrations and their governments. ALSO READ: FIFA plans to double development funding; India could receive $25 million The proposed venues include Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium and the King Hassan II Stadium near Casablanca, which is being built with a planned capacity of 115,000 spectators. Netflix expands FIFA broadcasting partnership The agreement for the 2030 men's tournament follows Netflix's 2024 deal with FIFA for the United States rights to the 2027 and 2031 Women's World Cups.

The arrangement reflects the streaming platform's expanding presence in live sports broadcasting. The 2031 Women's World Cup is expected to be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica, subject to FIFA's confirmation of the hosting arrangements. FIFA has traditionally awarded World Cup broadcasting rights to public broadcasters in many markets to maximise audience reach. The Spanish agreement with Netflix combines exclusive streaming access with a free-to-air provision for selected matches. The financial value of the 2030 deal has not been announced. For comparison, Spain's rights for the 2026 World Cup, which will be staged across North America, were awarded to public broadcaster RTVE for a reported €55 million (approximately $61.6 million).