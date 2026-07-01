Olise set to break Neymar's record with blockbuster Real Madrid transfer

When Neymar joined French club Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona for a world-record transfer fee of €222 million in 2017, it sent shockwaves through the football world and redefined the transfer market.

Nearly nine years later, 15-time UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid are reportedly ready to eclipse that landmark deal with a blockbuster move for France and Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise.

According to media reports, the Spanish giants are lining up a €223 million move for Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise, with a package worth €190 million upfront and a further €33 million in add-ons, a fee that would make the 24-year-old the most expensive signing in football history if the transfer is completed.