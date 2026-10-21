SA20 aims to strengthen its position among the world's top T20 leagues

SA20 is looking to build on its growth as it prepares for its fifth season, with League Commissioner Graeme Smith crediting the involvement of six Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises for helping establish the competition and strengthen its foundation. Smith said the league had established itself as a preferred destination for cricket fans in the Southern Hemisphere's summer window, with the January-February period allowing it to attract leading players without significantly disrupting international commitments. The competition has also benefited from the franchises' investments and professional approach, which have helped raise standards and build a sustainable business model. Speaking after the player auction, Smith highlighted the importance of youth development, scouting and coaching in identifying emerging South African talent. With franchises strengthening their squads for Season 5, SA20 will look to build on its growing popularity, attract large crowds and strengthen its position in the global T20 landscape.

SA20 establishes itself in crowded cricket calendar Smith credited Cricket South Africa (CSA) with making difficult decisions in the league's early years to secure a suitable window in an already packed international cricket schedule. He pointed to the cancellation of an initial ODI series in Australia as one decision that helped create space for SA20. The commissioner said the calendar now offered a better balance, with international series involving Australia, Bangladesh and England taking place during the broader period. He added that SA20 had established itself as a preferred league in the Southern Hemisphere's cricket season, entering its fifth edition with a stronger identity.

ALSO READ: New Zealand vs India 1st T20I: Playing 11, live toss time (IST), streaming The January-February window has also helped the competition attract spectators and provide South African players with opportunities to showcase their abilities. IPL franchises bring professionalism to SA20 Smith identified the backing of six IPL franchises as a major factor behind SA20's development, alongside the involvement of a major broadcaster as a shareholder. He said CSA's decision to bring in external investment had provided the financial and commercial foundation needed to build a sustainable league. According to Smith, the franchises had strengthened the competition through their investments in players, the quality of their squads and their professional approach to managing teams and supporting cricketers.

He noted that the league had attracted interest from more than 40 potential investors before the six IPL franchise owners were ultimately brought on board. Their involvement, he said, had helped establish a strong base for the competition's long-term ambitions. SA20 backs young South African talent Smith also highlighted the league's investment in school cricket and the role of franchise coaching staff in identifying promising young players. He said the effort involved in assessing emerging talent, regardless of age, was an encouraging sign for South African cricket. The latest auction showcased that approach, with an 18-year-old emerging as the most expensive player, earning a deal worth approximately $175,000. Smith praised the scouting networks and coaches for recognising the potential of young cricketers and giving them opportunities to progress.