Sachin Tendulkar partners with OpenAI to drive wider adoption of ChatGPT

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has partnered with OpenAI to encourage more people to explore ChatGPT, sharing his experiences with the artificial intelligence tool and demonstrating how it can be used for everyday tasks, personal interests and preparation. The partnership will focus on discovering practical applications of the chatbot and helping people understand how it can be useful in areas they care about. Tendulkar announced the collaboration on X last month, saying he was looking forward to exploring new possibilities with ChatGPT and sharing what he found useful. However, in a latest conversation with entrepreneur and content creator Varun Mayya, the former India captain explained how he was introduced to the chatbot while planning a family holiday and how he subsequently incorporated it into his preparation for travel, meetings and other engagements.

Describing his experience with ChatGPT as a journey from curiosity to conviction, Tendulkar also discussed the role of technology in cricket, the importance of expertise and why access to information cannot replace practical experience. Sachin Tendulkar to showcase ChatGPT's practical applications Tendulkar said his initial encounter with ChatGPT came shortly before his 50th birthday, when his family was planning a safari to Kenya's Maasai Mara. The itinerary involved flying to Nairobi, prompting him to seek information about aircraft safety and the journey. His brother, Ajit Tendulkar, suggested using ChatGPT to address his questions. The family eventually booked a flight, and the experience introduced the former cricketer to the chatbot's potential as a practical information tool.

Since then, Tendulkar has used ChatGPT to prepare for travel, speaking engagements and meetings. He explained that he has always valued preparation, a habit he developed during his school days with his brother's guidance. The chatbot helps him organise his thoughts, identify relevant questions and approach conversations better prepared. Tendulkar's experience illustrates the approach he hopes to share through the partnership: encouraging people to begin with their own questions, interests and everyday requirements rather than treating AI as a technology that is difficult to understand. ALSO READ: Virat Kohli makes Linkedin debut after choosing equity over endorsement He has also experimented with using ChatGPT for personal interests. Tendulkar described working with friends to design a customised car, combining a colour unavailable as a standard option from the manufacturer with wheels from another brand. The exercise allowed the group to explore a configuration that a conventional car configurator might not have offered.

How cricket analytics changed Tendulkar's approach to the game Tendulkar's views on AI are informed partly by his experience of witnessing technology change cricket preparation during his playing career. He recalled the introduction of an analyst to the Indian team's dressing room during the 2002 tour of South Africa, when laptops, cameras and video footage began playing a greater role in training and team meetings. Initially unfamiliar with the technology, the players gradually recognised its value. Footage helped make net sessions more focused, while bowlers used analysis of individual batters to identify weaknesses and develop plans to exploit them. Tendulkar said the process made the team's approach, particularly to bowling, more scientific and precise. The experience demonstrated how technology could improve established methods when players were willing to adopt it and incorporate it into their preparation.

The comparison also provides context for his current interest in ChatGPT. Just as video analysis helped cricketers examine performances more closely, AI tools can help users organise information, investigate questions and prepare for decisions. Their usefulness, however, depends on how effectively people apply the information they receive. Tendulkar says AI cannot replace expertise and hard work While acknowledging the benefits of AI, Tendulkar stressed that access to information does not automatically translate into expertise. Discussing the future role of specialists in a world where AI can provide answers across numerous fields, he maintained that experience and practical application would remain essential. He drew on his own relationship with his brother, who regularly provided feedback on his batting throughout his international career. Although those discussions helped him identify areas for improvement, Tendulkar still had to take the advice onto the field and work on the necessary changes himself.

He viewed ChatGPT as a tool that could provide guidance comparable in some respects to the inputs of coaches and mentors, while emphasising that users could not bypass the effort required to develop a skill. The discussion also examined how AI could help reduce information gaps between experienced professionals and people entering unfamiliar fields. Mayya explained that users could turn to ChatGPT to identify questions they should ask, research unfamiliar subjects and make more informed decisions. For Tendulkar, the distinction is between making information accessible and developing the ability to use it effectively. The technology can support learning and preparation, but the responsibility for applying its output remains with the individual.

OpenAI partnership comes amid expanding uses of AI Tendulkar's partnership with OpenAI comes as generative AI tools expand beyond answering questions to supporting research, planning, creative work and professional tasks. His examples of using ChatGPT for travel planning, meeting preparation and customised design offer practical illustrations of how the technology can fit into everyday routines. During his conversation with Mayya, Tendulkar also discussed the possibility of AI agents performing tasks on behalf of users. Mayya described a shift from systems that primarily respond to prompts towards tools capable of carrying out more complex activities, potentially freeing up time for other priorities. The discussion reflected the broader evolution of AI from an information resource towards technology that can assist with tasks. However, Tendulkar's emphasis remained on understanding how the tools can be used and combining their capabilities with human judgement and effort.