T20 Mumbai League: Aspect Sports wins ninth franchise for Rs 106.88 crore

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has awarded Aspect Sports the operating rights for the ninth T20 Mumbai League franchise for Rs 106.88 crore over six years. The team will represent Navi Mumbai, the association said on September 23.

The fee for the franchise’s first season is Rs 12.21 crore. MCA president Ajinkya Naik said the expansion would bring the league closer to players in Navi Mumbai and “create greater opportunities for emerging cricketers to showcase their talent on a competitive platform”.

Rajdip Gupta, chairman of the T20 Mumbai League governing council, said adding a ninth franchise would help the league reach more players and audiences across the region.