₹100 exit: What accounts reveal about Tata Steel's Jamshedpur FC investment

Tata Steel's decision to part with Jamshedpur FC for just Rs 100 has put an unusual number at the centre of Indian football's deepening commercial troubles. But the token sale price tells only a small part of the story of the steelmaker's nearly decade-long investment in the Indian Super League (ISL) club.

Tata Steel on August 14 approved the transfer of its entire 100 per cent stake in Jamshedpur Football and Sporting Private Limited (JFSPL), the company that operates Jamshedpur FC, to Goa-based Churchill Brothers Sports Club Private Limited for a cash consideration of Rs 100.

The company disclosed the transaction to the stock exchanges the same day. Tata Steel holds 4.08 crore equity shares of JFSPL with a face value of Rs 10 each, implying paid-up equity capital of Rs 40.8 crore. Tata Steel and Churchill Brothers have signed a share purchase agreement, though completion remains subject to conditions including approval from the All India Football Federation (AIFF). The transaction is expected to close by August 31.

The deal covers JFSPL's professional football operations, including Jamshedpur FC's ISL sporting licence and contracts of 12 players and two coaches, which Churchill Brothers is expected to take over from September. D B Sundara Ramam, vice-president, corporate services, Tata Steel, said after the agreement that it would give Jamshedpur FC's players and coaches an opportunity to continue playing professional club football. He said Tata Steel would continue to focus on football at the grassroots and youth levels. The transfer marks a shift in the company's football strategy rather than an exit from sport altogether. Tata Steel has said it will continue investing in sporting infrastructure and grassroots programmes.

Yet comparing the Rs 100 sale price directly with the Rs 40.8 crore share capital would also give an incomplete picture. The amount Tata Steel spent building and supporting Jamshedpur FC over the years cannot be reduced to a single publicly disclosed figure. Tata Steel did not disclose the franchise bid price in its 2017 announcement, while JFSPL generated operating revenue from sponsorships, central league rights, ticketing and other sources during its existence. Public accounts also show that Tata Steel provided financing to JFSPL in forms other than equity during its early years. JFSPL's FY18 accounts, for instance, recorded Rs 15 crore as an inter-corporate deposit from Tata Steel.

That historical financing cannot simply be added to the equity figure to arrive at Tata Steel's total investment. Borrowings can subsequently be repaid, converted or otherwise settled, while the club also generated revenue of its own. What can be established from the public accounts is that Tata Steel committed substantial equity and other financing to the company, while JFSPL's finances eventually deteriorated to the point where its net worth turned negative. How much did Tata Steel invest in Jamshedpur FC? Tata Steel did not acquire an established football club in 2017. It created Jamshedpur FC after successfully bidding for the Jamshedpur franchise when the ISL expanded that year.

Tata Steel's announcement on June 12, 2017, said it had "successfully bid" for the Jamshedpur franchise after Football Sports Development Limited invited bids for new teams. The company did not disclose the amount it paid to secure the franchise rights in that announcement, and no public figure could be established from the disclosures reviewed. JFSPL was incorporated on July 7, 2017, specifically to set up and develop Jamshedpur FC for participation in the ISL and other football competitions. Its first audited accounts show Rs 20 crore coming in through the issue of equity shares during FY18. The equity base subsequently expanded. By the time Tata Steel decided to sell JFSPL, it held 4.08 crore shares with a face value of Rs 10 each, taking the company's paid-up equity capital to Rs 40.8 crore.

That Rs 40.8 crore is the clearest publicly identifiable measure of Tata Steel's paid-up equity commitment to JFSPL. It should, however, not be described as Tata Steel's total expenditure or cumulative financial support for Jamshedpur FC. The club operated for nine seasons, paying players, coaches, league fees and other football-related expenses while also earning sponsorship, broadcasting-related distributions, ticket revenue and other income. Tata group companies have also featured among the club's commercial partners over the years. For that reason, simply adding JFSPL's annual revenues and describing the result as "Tata Steel's investment" would be incorrect. Revenue is money earned by the football company from multiple sources; it is not the same as shareholder funding.

Similarly, the Rs 40.8 crore face value of the shares does not mean JFSPL was worth Rs 40.8 crore immediately before the sale. Share capital records money historically invested as equity in the company; it does not determine what those shares are worth after years of profits or losses. Jamshedpur FC's revenue peaked before falling sharply The more revealing part of JFSPL's accounts is what happened to its business in the final years of Tata Steel's ownership. In FY24, JFSPL reported revenue from operations of about Rs 59.02 crore and a profit of around Rs 1.88 crore. The performance represented a sharp recovery from FY23, when the company had reported a loss of about Rs 29 crore.

The improvement did not last. Revenue from operations declined to Rs 54.37 crore in FY25 and the company swung to a loss of Rs 6.57 crore. In FY26, operating revenue dropped further to about Rs 31.95 crore, while the company recorded another loss of around Rs 4.40 crore. Tata Steel's exchange filing gives JFSPL's FY26 turnover, including other income, at Rs 32.23 crore. JFSPL's recent financial trajectory Financial year Revenue from operations (Rs crore) Profit/(loss) (Rs crore) FY24 59.02 1.88 FY25 54.37 -6.57 FY26 31.95 -4.4 The decline is significant. JFSPL's operating revenue fell about 41.2 per cent in FY26 alone, from Rs 54.37 crore in FY25 to Rs 31.95 crore. Compared with FY24, revenue was down nearly 46 per cent in two years.

The company's balance sheet was under even greater pressure. By March 31, 2026, JFSPL's net worth had turned negative to the tune of Rs 5.8 crore, according to Tata Steel's stock exchange disclosure. In effect, accumulated losses had pushed the company's net worth below zero. That distinction is central to understanding the Rs 100 transaction. Tata Steel is not receiving Rs 100 for a profitable company with Rs 40.8 crore sitting on its balance sheet. It is selling the equity of an operating company whose accumulated financial position had deteriorated to negative net worth. Central-rights income collapse hits Jamshedpur FC

A closer look at JFSPL's revenue explains why FY26 proved particularly difficult. In FY25, the club received around Rs 21.24 crore from ISL central rights. A year later, that income plunged to just about Rs 32.37 lakh, according to the company's audited accounts. That represents a fall of about 98.5 per cent. Sponsorship revenue held up much better, declining from about Rs 29.97 crore in FY25 to Rs 26.8 crore in FY26 — a fall of around 10.6 per cent. As a result, sponsorship alone accounted for nearly 84 per cent of JFSPL's FY26 operating revenue. Ticket revenue also declined, from about Rs 55 lakh in FY25 to Rs 21.49 lakh in FY26.

The numbers show that Jamshedpur FC's financial problem was not simply an inability to attract sponsors. The far larger disruption came from the collapse of centrally distributed league revenue at a time when the broader commercial structure of the ISL was being rewritten. For a professional football club, that matters because many costs — player and coaching contracts, travel, accommodation, training and administrative expenses — cannot be reduced as rapidly as a central revenue stream can disappear. The deterioration in JFSPL's accounts, however, should not automatically be read as Tata Steel saying it could no longer afford the club. Before the ownership transfer, Sundara Ramam had publicly maintained that the company's decision to step away from professional club football was not driven by Tata Steel's financial position. The company has instead framed the shift as a decision to concentrate its sporting resources on grassroots and youth development.

Why does Rs 100 make economic sense? The Rs 100 consideration is therefore better understood as a nominal equity transfer price, rather than as a valuation of the Jamshedpur FC name, its history or Tata Steel's cumulative investment in football. A share sale transfers ownership of the company. JFSPL's assets and liabilities remain within the company after its ownership changes, while Churchill Brothers will acquire ownership and control of the football business subject to completion of the transaction. The full share purchase agreement is not public, and Tata Steel's exchange filing does not provide details of possible indemnities, working-capital arrangements, transitional support or other contractual obligations between the two sides. It is, therefore, not possible from the public disclosures to calculate the complete economic value of everything being assumed under the transaction.

The token consideration also comes against the backdrop of negative net worth and a sharp deterioration in operating income, making a comparison between the Rs 100 sale price and historical share capital misleading. Ajimon Francis, managing director of Brand Finance India, has argued that the withdrawal of large corporate investors from the ISL reflects concerns over whether the league is generating sufficient progress and long-term value. Every investment, he told The Economic Times, needs to produce tangible or intangible returns. His assessment points to a broader distinction in the Jamshedpur transaction: the economic return on professional football cannot be measured only through the club's accounting profit or loss. Corporate owners may also value brand visibility, community engagement and other strategic benefits, but those benefits ultimately have to justify continued investment.

There is another important distinction. Tata Steel has not said that it is selling its entire sporting infrastructure in Jamshedpur for Rs 100. On the contrary, the company has said it will continue to maintain and enhance its sporting infrastructure and repurpose it for grassroots football and athlete development. The Rs 100 transaction should, therefore, not be interpreted as Churchill Brothers buying the Tata Football Academy, the entire JRD Tata Sports Complex or Tata Steel's broader sporting ecosystem for that amount. What Churchill is acquiring is Tata Steel's entire shareholding in JFSPL and, through that company, the professional club operation, sporting licence and specified contracts.

The wider ISL financial problem Jamshedpur FC's revenue deterioration has come alongside a dramatic reset in the economics of the ISL. FanCode's winning bid for the media rights for the 2025-26 ISL season was Rs 8.62 crore. That compared with a reported Rs 550 crore valuation for the previous two seasons, or about Rs 275 crore per season. The league has since shifted towards a club-led structure after the end of Football Sports Development Limited's long-term commercial arrangement with the AIFF. Under the new framework, participating clubs were reportedly required to pay an annual administrative or participation fee of Rs 1.1 crore to the federation in two instalments.

Jamshedpur FC had initially decided not to participate in the 2026-27 ISL after failing to make the first participation-fee payment within the extended deadline. The subsequent sale to Churchill Brothers could provide a route for the sporting licence to remain in the league under new ownership, subject to AIFF approval and completion of the transaction. Jamshedpur's withdrawal before the Churchill agreement had already caused concern among football administrators and sports-industry executives. Shaji Prabhakaran, former AIFF general secretary and president of the Association for Sports Industry Professionals, described the exit of a company of Tata Steel's standing as "deeply concerning". He warned that exits by established corporate backers could make prospective investors more reluctant to enter Indian football.