Tough overs begin as IPL rights likely to stagnate at $5.4 billion

Shah says the most relevant comparison is CVC Capital Partners’ sale of a 67 per cent stake in Gujarat Titans in 2025, which implied a franchise valuation of $800 million at 13x 2024–25 revenues. RCB’s deal represents a twofold premium to that, driven by peak brand value following the franchise’s first IPL title and Virat Kohli’s fanbase.

“This premium is difficult to justify on fundamentals. On a discounted cash flow basis, the assumptions required to support it are aggressive across the board: an inflated scarcity premium, high dependence on a single revenue stream with flat growth projections, and a post-Kohli succession question that creates ambiguity in assigning a terminal value," says Shah. He adds, "For a large conglomerate like the Aditya Birla Group the strategic upside may justify the investment, with the team’s brand halo strengthening newer B2C ventures like paints, jewellery, and financial services.”