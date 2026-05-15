United Spirits tweaks investor consortium in $2 Billion RCB stake sale

United Spirits Ltd., the Indian subsidiary of global liquor major Diageo, has revised the composition of the investor consortium involved in acquiring a stake in the company that owns the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) franchise in IPL. Importantly, while the structure of the buying group has changed, the financial terms and overall economics of the high-value transaction remain unchanged.

Amended agreement without change in deal value

In a filing to the stock exchanges on Monday, the company confirmed that it has executed an “amended and restated share purchase agreement” related to the sale of shares in Royal Challengers Sports Private Ltd. (RCSPL), the entity that owns the IPL franchise.

The update reflects modifications in the legal entities participating on the buyer side, but the core consortium, valuation, and commercial structure of the deal remain intact. The transaction, originally announced in March, is valued at ₹16,660 crore (approximately $2 billion), making it one of the largest franchise-related deals in Indian sports history. ALSO READ: IPL 2026: MI's Pollard fined for using abusive language for fourth umpire United Spirits also confirmed that the agreement continues to involve the sale of 14,690 equity shares in RCSPL. Changes in investor group composition As part of the revised structure, several new entities have been added to the consortium, including Big Banyan Holdings Pte. Ltd., Times Cricket LLP, and ICONIQ Opportunities RC Holdco Ltd.

At the same time, two participants, Aelius Investments Pte. Ltd. and Metropolitan Media Company Ltd. have exited the group. The company clarified that these changes represent a restructuring of legal entities involved in executing the transaction, rather than any shift in intent or overall deal strategy. RCB’s rising value in global sports market Royal Challengers Bengaluru continues to be one of the most commercially prominent franchises in the Indian Premier League. Its growing valuation reflects the broader surge in media rights, sponsorship interest, and investor appetite for cricket-related assets. The IPL, in particular, has seen increasing participation from institutional investors, technology firms, and private equity groups seeking exposure to India’s rapidly expanding sports economy.