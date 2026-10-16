US soccer fandom jumps to 75.2 million after World Cup 2026: Nielsen report

The number of American soccer fans increased to 75.2 million in July 2026, up from 66.8 million a year earlier, according to new data from research conducted by American firm Nielsen.

The increase of 8.4 million fans comes in the aftermath of the FIFA World Cup 2026, suggesting that the tournament's popularity is translating into broader interest in the sport across the United States.

Nielsen's Fan Insights data showed that US soccer fandom grew 27 per cent between 2022 and 2026, adding 16 million fans over five years. The rise in interest is also extending to domestic and international football competitions, with Major League Soccer (MLS), the Premier League and LaLiga recording increased viewership among younger audiences.

The figures suggest that the World Cup has helped expand the sport's reach beyond the international tournament itself. US soccer fandom grows by 8.4 million in one year According to Nielsen's proprietary Fan Insights data, the number of people identifying as soccer fans in the United States rose from 66.8 million in July 2025 to 75.2 million in July 2026. The year-on-year increase of 8.4 million indicates a growing audience for the sport following the 2026 World Cup. Over the five-year period from 2022 to 2026, US soccer fandom increased by 27 per cent, representing an additional 16 million fans. This expansion suggests that interest in the sport has been building over time, with the World Cup providing a major platform to introduce soccer to new audiences and strengthen engagement among existing supporters.

ALSO READ: Indian Super League 2026-27 garners 65 million YouTube views in first week The growth also presents an opportunity for broadcasters, clubs and competition organisers to convert tournament-driven interest into regular viewership and sustained fan engagement. MLS, Premier League and LaLiga viewership rises The increase in soccer fandom has coincided with higher television audiences for several major competitions. Nielsen reported that regular-season MLS audiences on FOX and FS1 increased by 55 per cent among men aged 18-34 and 29 per cent among adults aged 18-34 after the league resumed following the World Cup break. The comparison was against regular-season matches played before the tournament.

The Premier League also recorded a 30 per cent increase in viewership among adults aged 18-34 on NBC and USA Network, including Spanish-language broadcasts. The figures point to increased interest in European club football among younger American audiences. LaLiga viewership across ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and ESPN Deportes rose 42 per cent year-on-year across English- and Spanish-language broadcasts. Among viewers aged 18-34, the increase was even higher at 60 per cent. Together, the figures indicate that the increased attention surrounding the World Cup is extending to regular-season football, giving broadcasters and leagues an opportunity to build a larger audience in the US market.

MLS fandom adds 11.7 million fans in five years Nielsen's Fan Insights data also showed that MLS fandom increased by 28 per cent between 2022 and 2026, adding 11.7 million fans to the league's potential audience. The growth in MLS fandom comes as the domestic competition seeks to strengthen its position in a sports market traditionally dominated by American football, basketball, baseball and ice hockey. A larger potential audience offers MLS clubs and commercial partners opportunities to attract new supporters, expand their reach and build stronger connections with younger viewers. The rise in viewership among adults aged 18-34 across MLS and European leagues is particularly significant because regular-season audiences are important to sustaining interest beyond major international tournaments. Whether this momentum continues will depend partly on the ability of leagues and broadcasters to retain viewers throughout their respective seasons.

Seth Ladetsky, global head of sports at Nielsen, said the World Cup had acted as a catalyst for soccer's growth across North America. He added that the data showed fandom reaching new highs while expanding among younger and diverse audiences and extending to major domestic and international leagues. How FIFA World Cup 2026 panned out The 2026 edition of the FIFA World Cup was hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, making it the first edition to feature 48 teams and 104 matches across 16 host cities. The tournament concluded with Spain defeating Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the final at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, securing Spain's second men's World Cup title.