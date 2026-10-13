Virat Kohli makes Linkedin debut after choosing equity over endorsement

Star Indian batter and former captain Virat Kohli made his debut on professional networking platform LinkedIn on Tuesday, sharing his vision for India's sports industry and his decision to invest in Agilitas Sports after ending his association with Puma.

The 37-year-old has invested Rs 40 crore in the Bengaluru-based sportswear company for a 1.94 per cent equity stake and joined as an investor, while becoming a co-founder and co-creator of one8world.

Kohli reportedly turned down a renewal offer worth Rs 300 crore over eight years from Puma, choosing an equity-based partnership instead. Agilitas has acquired one8world as part of the arrangement, with plans to develop it into a global sportswear brand.

The company, founded by former Puma executive Abhishek Ganguly, is building capabilities across manufacturing, product development, distribution and retail. What Kohli said in his first LinkedIn post Kohli said he had always wanted to see an India where every sport was followed, celebrated and played. He added that a new generation was demonstrating the country's ability to produce world-class athletes and build brands for international markets. Explaining his association with Agilitas, Kohli said the company's vision was to build an end-to-end sports platform from India, spanning manufacturing, consumer brands and sports distribution. He described one8 as a brand built on pushing boundaries, raising standards and doing things differently. Recalling its launch in his home city, he said the occasion was among the most meaningful moments of his life.

ALSO READ: India's poor Asiad medal haul sparks scrutiny of sports funding for LA 2028 Kohli added that the objective was to build something that would outlast the people involved in the venture. Virat Kohli's Rs 40 crore investment in Agilitas Sports According to regulatory filings cited in media reports, Kohli invested Rs 40 crore in Agilitas through compulsorily convertible preference shares, securing a 1.94 per cent equity stake in the company. Agilitas has been valued at approximately Rs 2,058 crore following its funding activity, according to reports. The transaction marks a shift from Kohli's earlier endorsement-based arrangement with Puma towards equity ownership in a sportswear business. His investment gives him a stake in Agilitas beyond his role in developing one8world.

Kohli's reported decision to reject a Rs 300 crore Puma contract extension over eight years preceded the move. His original association with Puma began in 2017, when one8 was developed through a licensing collaboration with the German sportswear company. How Agilitas plans to expand one8world Founded in 2023 by Abhishek Ganguly, former managing director of Puma India and Southeast Asia, along with Atul Bajaj and Amit Prabhu, Agilitas is building a business covering sportswear manufacturing, research and development, brand development and retail distribution. The company acquired footwear manufacturer Mochiko Shoes in 2023, strengthening its manufacturing capabilities. It also secured licensing rights for Italian sportswear brand Lotto in India.

Under the new arrangement, one8world will operate as an independent sports brand within Agilitas' wider business platform. Kohli will contribute to product development, including performance, functionality, design and finish, while the company works towards expanding the brand into international markets. Who else has invested in Agilitas Sports? Kohli is among several prominent names associated with Agilitas. Other investors include actor Anushka Sharma, former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh, singer Hardy Sandhu and Indian batter Abhishek Sharma. Yuvraj Singh reportedly holds a 0.51 per cent stake in the company. Agilitas has also received institutional backing from investors, including Nexus Venture Partners and Convergent Finance-advised funds.