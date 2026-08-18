Women's sports gain a bigger foothold in US in H1 2026: Nielsen report

Women’s sports continued their rapid growth in the United States in the first half of 2026, with viewership rising 18 per cent to 28.6 billion minutes as audiences, advertisers and sponsors increased their engagement with the sector.

According to research done by the American firm Nielsen, a whopping 122.5 million Americans, equivalent to 52.8 per cent of the country’s population, now actively engage with women’s sports.

Advertising spend in the category has also recorded a 120 per cent increase since 2022, while sponsor valuations for major properties, including the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA), National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA), have grown significantly.

Women make up the majority of new sports fans The figures were released as part of Nielsen’s report, ‘More Fans, More Often: The Commercial and Cultural Evolution of Women and Sports’, which examines changes in audiences, media consumption and commercial activity around women’s sports. According to the report, women account for 9 million of an estimated 16 million new sports fans. This means women represent more than half of the new sports audience identified by Nielsen. The increase in female fandom is not limited to women’s competitions. Nielsen found that female audiences have also contributed to the growth of several major men’s sports leagues, with female fan growth recorded at 54 per cent for the NFL, 50 per cent for MLB and 45 per cent for the NBA.

ALSO READ: Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 August 18 matches, timings, live streaming The findings indicate that women are becoming a larger part of the overall sports audience, both through their interest in women’s competitions and through increased engagement with established men’s leagues. Sponsorship values rise across women’s leagues The growth in audiences has coincided with higher sponsor valuations for major women’s sports properties. According to Nielsen, sponsor valuations have increased 71 per cent for the WNBA, 82 per cent for the NWSL and 51 per cent for the LPGA. Advertising expenditure on women’s sports has also risen 120 per cent since 2022.

The increase in viewership has extended to women watching men’s sports as well. Female viewership of the NBA increased 55 per cent between 2024 and 2026, while female viewership of the NHL rose 44 per cent during the same period. Women’s sports fans show stronger brand engagement Nielsen’s research also examined how women’s sports audiences interact with brands and found a stronger link between consumer decisions and corporate values among this group. Around 60 per cent of women’s sports fans said they had switched the brands they buy because of a company’s values or actions, compared with 45 per cent of sports fans overall.