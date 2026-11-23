Over six months of rapid expansion, Stockholm-based Anchor Sports AB, co-owned by former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan, has built a three-continent cricket portfolio spanning Belgium, Sri Lanka and Canada. Its stiffest commercial test, however, sits in continental Europe, where the group is absorbing early losses to prove franchise T20 cricket can sustain itself without relying on gambling sponsors.

Anchor's push comes amid a fresh wave of Indian capital entering European cricket ahead of the sport's return to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. While the higher-profile European T20 Premier League (ETPL), co-founded by actor Abhishek Bachchan across Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands with former India captain Rahul Dravid among its team owners, wrapped up its inaugural season in September, Anchor is backing a slower, grassroots-led model on the mainland.

Its flagship European side, the Antwerp Anchors, finished runners-up in Belgium's inaugural International Cricket Council (ICC)-approved EUT20 Belgium league in June. The franchise has brought State Bank of India (SBI) and Coca-Cola on board as early sponsors, though its owners declined to disclose revenue, expenditure or a timetable for breaking even. "At this point there's a lot of burn, but eventually we'll get to profits," Siddoutam told Business Standard, comparing the venture to the IT product company he set up after Acumant. While IT services can generate profits from day one, building a sports property requires upfront capital before earning a return, he said. Seeded with profits from founder Nagendra Siddoutam's Stockholm-headquartered IT services firm Acumant, a 200-person Microsoft and artificial intelligence consultancy that acquired local technology firm Northprim in December 2025, Anchor remains firmly in investment mode."At this point there's a lot of burn, but eventually we'll get to profits," Siddoutam told Business Standard, comparing the venture to the IT product company he set up after Acumant. While IT services can generate profits from day one, building a sports property requires upfront capital before earning a return, he said.

Mr. Nagendra Siddoutam, Founder, Anchor Sports No IPL copy-paste Khan's route into franchise ownership began through a Mumbai padel partner who introduced him to Siddoutam, and firmed up once he learnt that chief executive Faisal Shariff was running the venture. "Faisal and I go back 25 years," Zaheer Khan said, noting that Shariff started out at Rediff around the time Khan began his international career. He wanted to work with people he trusted on a project built to outlast a single tournament. Both Khan and Shariff are wary of importing India's franchise blueprint to Europe. "You can't just copy it as a tournament," Khan said of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Where the IPL could draw on India's economic scale and vast broadcast audience, European leagues must first raise the standard of cricket available to local players, Khan argued. In Belgium, EUT20 rules paired domestic Belgian cricketers with international names such as Martin Guptill, Moeen Ali and David Wiese. Khan credits South Asian diaspora communities for much of Europe's early participation, but expects better facilities, stronger opponents and the Olympic spotlight to broaden the playing base. That thinking also underpins Anchor's proposed mixed-gender T20 competition, Project EQUAL, aimed at drawing new audiences in Germany and wider Europe. "A lot of the stars of women's cricket today grew up playing cricket with the boys, didn't they?" Khan said, adding that the competition is designed to give that informal pathway an organised structure.

Mr. Faisal Shariff, CEO, Anchor Sports Shariff, who served as the IPL's first digital director under Lalit Modi, cautioned against chasing short-term spectacle, a real risk in Europe where earlier ambitions such as the Euro T20 Slam collapsed after repeated postponements. "You don't want to start with a bang and end quickly, before you even get a couple of seasons in and the franchise and the broadcaster start making some profits," he said. From Stockholm schools to three continents Anchor's franchise network grew out of grassroots work in Sweden, where Siddoutam has lived for more than 16 years and still plays club cricket. Seeing promising players held back by weak infrastructure, the group built an indoor facility in Stockholm, began working with local schools and brought in former India coach Gary Kirsten and former wicketkeeper Kiran More for youth camps.

When plans for an under-23 league in Sweden fell through, Anchor pivoted to Belgium's newly announced league, organised by Destino Legends Sports LLC and the Belgian Cricket Federation. In June, it also signed a youth-development partnership with Denmark's governing body, Dansk Cricket-Forbund. Expansion accelerated in the second half of 2026. In August, Anchor acquired four-time Lanka Premier League (LPL) champions Jaffna, rebranding the side Anchor Jaffna Kings as it finished runners-up in the 2026 final. A month later, Khan joined the ownership group of Anchor's men's and women's Vancouver Anchors franchises in Canada's Super 60 league, reuniting with former India teammate Yuvraj Singh, a stakeholder in the competition.

The diaspora bridge and the betting risk Commercially, Anchor's pitch shifts by market. In Test-playing Sri Lanka, cricket needed little introduction. In Antwerp and Vancouver, diaspora demographics offered the starting point. "You go to Antwerp, you feel like you're in Gujarat, to be honest. You go to Vancouver, you feel like you're in Punjab," Siddoutam said. That community footprint helped bring SBI on board in Antwerp. Coca-Cola, announced as an official Antwerp Anchors sponsor in June, required a different approach because its Belgian business knew little about cricket. "Over the next five to six years, Siddoutam wants local European companies and multinationals with sizeable operations in India, such as Sweden's Ericsson and IKEA, to anchor sponsorship revenue. Just as crucially, he wants betting sponsorships kept to a minimum, warning that young leagues risk distorting their finances by chasing quick gambling cash before building a local market.

That caution tracks a sharper regulatory squeeze across global sport. According to an October 2026 preview of SportBusiness's Global Betting Report, gambling and gaming firms continue to pour billions into sports sponsorship and advertising worldwide, backing major European properties including Italy's Serie A and Germany's Bundesliga, even as governments and governing bodies curb their visibility. English Premier League clubs have given up front-of-shirt gambling sponsorships, Italy has imposed a sponsorship ban that operators have sought to sidestep through 'infotainment' brands, and Australia has legislated a phase-out running to 2031. In the starkest warning yet for sports properties dependent on gambling money, Brazil banned fixed-odds betting and its advertising outright on September 25, 2026, abruptly halting one of the fastest sponsorship booms in global sport.