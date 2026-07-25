Commonwealth Games 2026: India's Day 2 schedule, live time (IST), streaming

India will look to build on its encouraging start to the Commonwealth Games 2026 as athletes compete across gymnastics, boxing, swimming, lawn bowls and wheelchair basketball on Day 2 in Glasgow.

The day's first medal opportunity comes in artistic gymnastics, where Pranati Nayak, Nishka Agarwal, Eshita Rewale and Protistha Samanta will compete in the women's team final. Later in the day, Srihari Natraj will aim for a podium finish in the men's 50m backstroke final after progressing through the earlier rounds.

The boxing ring will remain busy throughout the day. The morning session features Parveen Hooda, Arundhati Choudhary and Sachin Siwach beginning their campaigns, while Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain returns to action in the evening alongside Ankush. Aditya Pratap Singh could also feature later in the day, subject to qualification.

In lawn bowls, Putul Sonowal continues his impressive campaign in the men's singles after his headline-making victory over world champion Ryan Bester, while Pinki Singh and Rupa Rani Tirkey resume their women's pairs challenge against Tonga. ALSO READ: CWG 2026: Indian medal hopes dented as Tulika Maan pulled out of Judo squad Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 3: India schedule (July 25) Time (IST) Sport Event Indian Athlete(s) Stage Opponent/Notes 14:30:00 Gymnastics Women's Team Final Pranati Nayak, Nishka Agarwal, Eshita Rewale, Protistha Samanta Final Medal Event 15:30:00 Boxing Morning Session Parveen Hooda, Arundhati Choudhary, Sachin Siwach Round of 32 Opening-round bouts 16:00:00 Swimming Men's 400m Freestyle Heats Dhakshan Shashikumar Heats Final at 11:30 PM if qualified 16:15:00 Para Swimming Men's S14 200m Freestyle Heats Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni Heats Final at 12:45 AM if qualified 17:00:00 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball Women's Pool B India League Match vs Wales 19:30:00 Lawn Bowls Men's Singles – Section D Putul Sonowal Sectional Play vs Izzat Dzulkeple (Malaysia) 19:30:00 Lawn Bowls Women's Pairs – Section B Pinki Singh, Rupa Rani Tirkey Sectional Play vs Tonga 22:30:00 Boxing Evening Session Lovlina Borgohain, Ankush First Round Opening bouts 22:30:00 Boxing Evening Session Aditya Pratap Singh Round of 16* *Subject to previous-round qualification 11:30 PM* Swimming Men's 400m Freestyle Dhakshan Shashikumar Final* *If qualified 12:20 AM* Swimming Men's 50m Backstroke Srihari Natraj Final Not qualified 12:45 AM* Para Swimming Men's S14 200m Freestyle Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni Final* *If qualified Swimming and para swimming also offer qualification opportunities, with Dhakshan Shashikumar and Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni hoping to secure places in their respective finals. Meanwhile, India's wheelchair women's 3x3 basketball team takes on Wales in an important Pool B encounter as the country targets another productive day in Glasgow.

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 2: Live streaming and telecast details What time do India's events start on Day 2 of the Commonwealth Games 2026? India will begin its Day 3 campaign with the Women's Team Final in Artistic Gymnastics, scheduled to start at 2:30 PM IST. How many medal events will India compete in on Day 2 of the Commonwealth Games 2026? India will feature in one confirmed medal event on Day 2, the Women's Team Final in Artistic Gymnastics. Several other athletes will also be in action across boxing, swimming, lawn bowls and wheelchair basketball. Where can fans watch the live telecast of Day 2 events of the Commonwealth Games 2026 in India?