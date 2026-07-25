Commonwealth Games 2026: India's Day 2 schedule, live time (IST), streaming
The day's first medal opportunity comes in artistic gymnastics, where Pranati Nayak, Nishka Agarwal, Eshita Rewale and Protistha Samanta will compete in the women's team final.Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
India will look to build on its encouraging start to the Commonwealth Games 2026 as athletes compete across gymnastics, boxing, swimming, lawn bowls and wheelchair basketball on Day 2 in Glasgow.
The day's first medal opportunity comes in artistic gymnastics, where Pranati Nayak, Nishka Agarwal, Eshita Rewale and Protistha Samanta will compete in the women's team final. Later in the day, Srihari Natraj will aim for a podium finish in the men's 50m backstroke final after progressing through the earlier rounds.
The boxing ring will remain busy throughout the day. The morning session features Parveen Hooda, Arundhati Choudhary and Sachin Siwach beginning their campaigns, while Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain returns to action in the evening alongside Ankush. Aditya Pratap Singh could also feature later in the day, subject to qualification.
In lawn bowls, Putul Sonowal continues his impressive campaign in the men's singles after his headline-making victory over world champion Ryan Bester, while Pinki Singh and Rupa Rani Tirkey resume their women's pairs challenge against Tonga.
Swimming and para swimming also offer qualification opportunities, with Dhakshan Shashikumar and Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni hoping to secure places in their respective finals. Meanwhile, India's wheelchair women's 3x3 basketball team takes on Wales in an important Pool B encounter as the country targets another productive day in Glasgow. ALSO READ: CWG 2026: Indian medal hopes dented as Tulika Maan pulled out of Judo squad
| Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 3: India schedule (July 25)
| Time (IST)
| Sport
| Event
| Indian Athlete(s)
| Stage
| Opponent/Notes
| 14:30:00
| Gymnastics
| Women's Team Final
| Pranati Nayak, Nishka Agarwal, Eshita Rewale, Protistha Samanta
| Final
| Medal Event
| 15:30:00
| Boxing
| Morning Session
| Parveen Hooda, Arundhati Choudhary, Sachin Siwach
| Round of 32
| Opening-round bouts
| 16:00:00
| Swimming
| Men's 400m Freestyle Heats
| Dhakshan Shashikumar
| Heats
| Final at 11:30 PM if qualified
| 16:15:00
| Para Swimming
| Men's S14 200m Freestyle Heats
| Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni
| Heats
| Final at 12:45 AM if qualified
| 17:00:00
| 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball
| Women's Pool B
| India
| League Match
| vs Wales
| 19:30:00
| Lawn Bowls
| Men's Singles – Section D
| Putul Sonowal
| Sectional Play
| vs Izzat Dzulkeple (Malaysia)
| 19:30:00
| Lawn Bowls
| Women's Pairs – Section B
| Pinki Singh, Rupa Rani Tirkey
| Sectional Play
| vs Tonga
| 22:30:00
| Boxing
| Evening Session
| Lovlina Borgohain, Ankush
| First Round
| Opening bouts
| 22:30:00
| Boxing
| Evening Session
| Aditya Pratap Singh
| Round of 16*
| *Subject to previous-round qualification
| 11:30 PM*
| Swimming
| Men's 400m Freestyle
| Dhakshan Shashikumar
| Final*
| *If qualified
| 12:20 AM*
| Swimming
| Men's 50m Backstroke
| Srihari Natraj
| Final
| Not qualified
| 12:45 AM*
| Para Swimming
| Men's S14 200m Freestyle
| Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni
| Final*
| *If qualified
Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 2: Live streaming and telecast details
What time do India's events start on Day 2 of the Commonwealth Games 2026?
India will begin its Day 3 campaign with the Women's Team Final in Artistic Gymnastics, scheduled to start at 2:30 PM IST.
How many medal events will India compete in on Day 2 of the Commonwealth Games 2026?
India will feature in one confirmed medal event on Day 2, the Women's Team Final in Artistic Gymnastics. Several other athletes will also be in action across boxing, swimming, lawn bowls and wheelchair basketball.
Where can fans watch the live telecast of Day 2 events of the Commonwealth Games 2026 in India?
The live telecast of India's Day 2 events will be available on the Sony Sports Network and DD National.
Where can fans watch the live streaming of Day 2 events of the Commonwealth Games 2026 in India?
The live streaming of Day 2 events will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.