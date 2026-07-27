Commonwealth Games 2026 July 27 India schedule, live time IST, streaming

After opening its medal account with Mirabai Chanu's historic gold, Raja Muthupandi and Rishikanta Singh's silvers and Jhandu Kumar's bronze, India heads into one of its busiest days of the Games. The athletics programme gets underway for the Indian contingent, while several medal events across weightlifting, artistic gymnastics and para athletics present fresh opportunities to climb the medal table. ALSO READ: Commonwealth Games 2026 medal tally: Meet India medal winners till Day 3 India will look to add to their medal haul when they take the stage on Day 4 of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Monday (July 27). India will be in action across various sporting disciplines, including athletics, weightlifting, boxing, swimming, gymnastics, bowls and para athletics.After opening its medal account with Mirabai Chanu's historic gold, Raja Muthupandi and Rishikanta Singh's silvers and Jhandu Kumar's bronze, India heads into one of its busiest days of the Games. The athletics programme gets underway for the Indian contingent, while several medal events across weightlifting, artistic gymnastics and para athletics present fresh opportunities to climb the medal table.

Athletics campaign begins with high hopes India's athletics challenge officially begins on Monday, with several top names entering the fray. Sprint specialist Gurindervir Singh will be the first Indian track athlete in action in the men's 100m heats, while Murali Sreeshankar and Lokesh Satyanathan will compete in the men's long jump qualification. Attention will then shift to Tejas Shirse, who begins his campaign in the men's 110m hurdles heats. Should he qualify, he will return later in the night for the medal race. The marquee athletics event for India, however, will be the men's high jump final, where Tejaswin Shankar, Sarvesh Anil Kushare, and J Aadarsh Ram will all be aiming for podium finishes.

Weightlifting looks to continue medal surge Weightlifting has already delivered two medals for India, and Monday presents three more opportunities to add to that tally. Gyaneshwari Yadav opens India's challenge in the women's 53kg final before experienced lifter Bindyarani Devi competes in the women's 58kg category. The day's weightlifting action concludes with V Ajaya Babu in the men's 79kg final, where another podium finish will be on India's radar. Protistha Samanta targets gymnastics medal One of India's brightest gymnastics prospects, Protistha Samanta, will compete in the women's vault final after an impressive qualification campaign.

Samanta had finished among the leading qualifiers after producing strong vaults despite competing with a heavily strapped leg. She will now look to convert that form into a Commonwealth Games medal. Busy day in the boxing ring India's boxing squad will have four representatives in action. Sachin Siwach continues his campaign in the men's 60kg category after winning his opening bout, while Ankush, Sakshi Choudhary and Sumit Kundu begin their respective Commonwealth Games campaigns in the Round of 16. ALSO READ: CWG 2026: Mirabai Chanu clinches India's 1st gold with record-breaking lift With boxing awarding bronze medals to losing semifinalists, every victory moves the Indian boxers one step closer to a guaranteed podium finish.

Swimming and bowls continue Veteran swimmer Sajan Prakash begins his campaign in the men's 200m butterfly heats. If he advances, he will return later in the night for the final. In lawn bowls, Putul Sonowal resumes his men's singles sectional campaign against Kenya's Anwar Hamada, knowing every match is crucial in the race for qualification. Para athletics and wheelchair basketball also in focus India will also compete in two para athletics medal events. Sharmila Dhankar and Shilpa K Shyla will feature in the women's shot put F57 final, while Rakeshbhai Bhatt and Shreyansh Trivedi contest the men's 100m T38 final.