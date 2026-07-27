Commonwealth Games 2026 July 27 India schedule, live time IST, streaming

India will look to add to their medal haul when they take the stage on Day 4 of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Monday (July 27). India will be in action across various sporting disciplines, including athletics, weightlifting, boxing, swimming, gymnastics, bowls and para athletics.
After opening its medal account with Mirabai Chanu's historic gold, Raja Muthupandi and Rishikanta Singh's silvers and Jhandu Kumar's bronze, India heads into one of its busiest days of the Games. The athletics programme gets underway for the Indian contingent, while several medal events across weightlifting, artistic gymnastics and para athletics present fresh opportunities to climb the medal table.
Athletics campaign begins with high hopes
India's athletics challenge officially begins on Monday, with several top names entering the fray.
Sprint specialist Gurindervir Singh will be the first Indian track athlete in action in the men's 100m heats, while Murali Sreeshankar and Lokesh Satyanathan will compete in the men's long jump qualification.
Attention will then shift to Tejas Shirse, who begins his campaign in the men's 110m hurdles heats. Should he qualify, he will return later in the night for the medal race.
The marquee athletics event for India, however, will be the men's high jump final, where Tejaswin Shankar, Sarvesh Anil Kushare, and J Aadarsh Ram will all be aiming for podium finishes.
Weightlifting looks to continue medal surge
Weightlifting has already delivered two medals for India, and Monday presents three more opportunities to add to that tally.
Gyaneshwari Yadav opens India's challenge in the women's 53kg final before experienced lifter Bindyarani Devi competes in the women's 58kg category.
The day's weightlifting action concludes with V Ajaya Babu in the men's 79kg final, where another podium finish will be on India's radar.
Protistha Samanta targets gymnastics medal
One of India's brightest gymnastics prospects, Protistha Samanta, will compete in the women's vault final after an impressive qualification campaign.
Samanta had finished among the leading qualifiers after producing strong vaults despite competing with a heavily strapped leg. She will now look to convert that form into a Commonwealth Games medal.
Busy day in the boxing ring
India's boxing squad will have four representatives in action.
Sachin Siwach continues his campaign in the men's 60kg category after winning his opening bout, while Ankush, Sakshi Choudhary and Sumit Kundu begin their respective Commonwealth Games campaigns in the Round of 16.
With boxing awarding bronze medals to losing semifinalists, every victory moves the Indian boxers one step closer to a guaranteed podium finish.
Swimming and bowls continue
Veteran swimmer Sajan Prakash begins his campaign in the men's 200m butterfly heats. If he advances, he will return later in the night for the final.
In lawn bowls, Putul Sonowal resumes his men's singles sectional campaign against Kenya's Anwar Hamada, knowing every match is crucial in the race for qualification.
Para athletics and wheelchair basketball also in focus
India will also compete in two para athletics medal events.
Sharmila Dhankar and Shilpa K Shyla will feature in the women's shot put F57 final, while Rakeshbhai Bhatt and Shreyansh Trivedi contest the men's 100m T38 final.
Meanwhile, the Indian women's 3x3 wheelchair basketball team will look to bounce back when it faces Nigeria in the group stage.
India schedule – Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 4 (July 27)
| Time (IST)
| Sport
| Event
| Indian Athlete(s)
| 2:40 PM
| Athletics
| Men's 100m Heats
| Gurindervir Singh
| 3:00 PM
| Athletics
| Men's Long Jump Qualification
| Murali Sreeshankar, Lokesh Satyanathan
| 3:00 PM
| Swimming
| Men's 200m Butterfly Heats
| Sajan Prakash
| 3:55 PM
| Athletics
| Men's 110m Hurdles Heats
| Tejas Shirse
| 4:45 PM
| Boxing
| Men's 60kg Round of 16
| Sachin Siwach vs William Hewitt (England)
| 5:30 PM
| Weightlifting
| Women's 53kg Final (Medal Event)
| Gyaneshwari Yadav
| 6:00 PM
| Boxing
| Men's 80kg Round of 16
| Ankush vs Zalaan Jan (Antigua and Barbuda)
| 6:15 PM
| Artistic Gymnastics
| Women's Vault Final (Medal Event)
| Protistha Samanta
| 7:30 PM
| 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball
| Group Stage
| India vs Nigeria
| 8:00 PM
| Weightlifting
| Women's 58kg Final (Medal Event)
| Bindyarani Devi
| 10:05 PM
| Bowls
| Men's Singles Sectional Play
| Putul Sonowal vs Anwar Hamada (Kenya)
| 10:30 PM
| Boxing
| Women's 51kg Round of 16
| Sakshi Choudhary vs Lethabo Modukanele (Botswana)
| 11:35 PM
| Para Athletics
| Women's Shot Put F57 Final (Medal Event)
| Sharmila Dhankar, Shilpa K Shyla
| 11:40 PM
| Athletics
| Men's High Jump Final (Medal Event)
| Sarvesh Anil Kushare, Tejaswin Shankar, J Aadarsh Ram
| 12:30 AM (July 28)
| Weightlifting
| Men's 79kg Final (Medal Event)
| V Ajaya Babu
| 1:00 AM (July 28)
| Boxing
| Men's 70kg Round of 16
| Sumit Kundu vs Jon McConnell (Northern Ireland)
| 1:44 AM (July 28)
| Swimming
| Men's 200m Butterfly Final (if qualified)
| Sajan Prakash
| 1:57 AM (July 28)
| Para Athletics
| Men's 100m T38 Final (Medal Event)
| Rakeshbhai Bhatt, Shreyansh Trivedi
| 2:15 AM (July 28)
| Athletics
| Men's 110m Hurdles Final (if qualified)
| Tejas Shirse