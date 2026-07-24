Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 1: Gymnastics in spotlight; India's events begin at 2:30 PM

India will look to build on an encouraging start to its campaign as it returns to action on the second day of the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow today. After an impressive outing on Thursday, led by a major upset in lawn bowls, the Indian contingent will compete across six sports starting at 2:30 pm IST, with para powerlifting expected to lead the country's medal charge.

The opening day provided an early confidence boost as lawn bowls debutant Putul Sonowal stunned reigning world champion Ryan Bester of Canada in the men's singles. The women's pairs combination of Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh also made a winning start, giving India momentum heading into a packed day of competition.

Para powerlifting leads India's medal hopes

India's strongest chances of opening its medal account on Friday lie in para powerlifting, where six lifters will compete across four medal events.

Ashok and Parmjeet Kumar will feature in the men's lightweight final, while Jaspreet Kaur and Suman Devi will contest the women's lightweight event. Later in the evening, Kasthuri Rajamani will compete in the women's heavyweight final before defending Commonwealth champion Sudhir and Jhandu Kumar take centre stage in the men's heavyweight competition.

With multiple finals scheduled throughout the day, para powerlifting could emerge as India's biggest medal contributor on Friday.

Gymnasts begin qualification campaign

India's men's artistic gymnastics team will also begin its Commonwealth Games campaign.

The quartet of Tapan Mohanty, Swathish KP, Tapeshwarnath Das and Yogeshwar Singh will first compete in the qualification round before returning later in the day for the team final session. A strong showing in qualification will be crucial as the team looks to challenge the traditional gymnastics powerhouses.

Swimming and para swimming in focus

The swimming events will see Olympian Srihari Natraj lead India's challenge in the men's 50m backstroke heats as he aims to secure a place in the next round.

In para swimming, Ravi Veera Venkata Bhavani Karthik Budigna and Imam Ali will compete in the men's S13 100m freestyle heats, hoping to qualify for the evening final and keep India's medal hopes alive.

Lawn bowls look to maintain winning momentum

After producing one of the biggest upsets of the opening day, Putul Sonowal will return to the greens seeking another victory in the men's singles against Cecil Alexander.

The women's pairs team of Pinki Singh and Rupa Rani Tirkey will also resume its campaign after opening with a hard-fought win over Malta. Another positive result would significantly strengthen their chances of progressing further in the competition.

Jadumani Singh opens boxing campaign

The day's final Indian action comes in the boxing ring, where Jadumani Singh will begin his men's 55kg campaign in the Round of 32 against Aaron Cullen.

A victory would ensure progress to the next stage and continue India's traditionally strong run in Commonwealth Games boxing.

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 1: India's schedule and results

Indian events Indian athletes in action today Time (IST) Result Gymnastics (Men's Team Final & Individual Qualification) Tapan Mohanty, Swathish KP, Tapeshwarnath Das and Yogeshwar Singh 2:30 PM TBD Para Swimming (Men's S13 100m Freestyle Heats) Ravi Veera Venkata Bhavani Karthik Budigna 3:40 PM TBD Para Swimming (Men's S13 100m Freestyle Heats) Imam Ali 3:40 PM TBD Swimming (Men's 50m Backstroke Heats) Srihari Natraj 3:56 PM TBD Para Powerlifting (Men's Lightweight Final) Ashok 5:40 PM TBD Para Powerlifting (Men's Lightweight Final) Parmjeet Kumar 5:40 PM TBD Para Powerlifting (Women's Lightweight Final) Jaspreet Kaur 7:24 PM TBD Para Powerlifting (Women's Lightweight Final) Suman Devi 7:24 PM TBD Lawn Bowls (Women's Pairs – Sectional Play) Pinki Singh and Rupa Rani Tirkey 7:30 PM TBD Gymnastics (Men's Team Final & Individual Qualification – Final Session) Tapan Mohanty, Swathish KP, Tapeshwarnath Das and Yogeshwar Singh 10:00 PM TBD Lawn Bowls (Men's Singles – Sectional Play) Putul Sonowal 10:20 PM TBD Para Powerlifting (Women's Heavyweight Final) Kasthuri Rajamani 10:40 PM TBD Boxing (Men's 55kg Round of 32) Jadumani Singh 11:00 PM TBD Para Swimming (Men's S13 100m Freestyle Final) Ravi Veera Venkata Bhavani Karthik Budigna 12:00 AM (July 25) TBD Para Swimming (Men's S13 100m Freestyle Final) Imam Ali 12:00 AM (July 25) TBD Swimming (Men's 50m Backstroke Semi-final) Srihari Natraj 12:29 AM (July 25) TBD Para Powerlifting (Men's Heavyweight Final) Sudhir 12:29 AM (July 25) TBD Para Powerlifting (Men's Heavyweight Final) Jhandu Kumar 12:29 AM (July 25) TBD

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 1: Live telecast

The live telecast of Day 1 events of the Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available on Sony Sports Network and DD National in India.

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 1: Live streaming

The live streaming of Day 1 events of the Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Catch all the live updates from the Commonwealth Games on July 24 here