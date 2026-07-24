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Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 1: Gymnastics in spotlight; India's events begin at 2:30 PM

Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE: India will have a chance to win a maximum of 10 medals on the first day of the event today

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Commonwealth Games 2026 July 24 events live updates
Commonwealth Games 2026 July 24 events live updates

5 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 2:00 PM IST
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India will look to build on an encouraging start to its campaign as it returns to action on the second day of the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow today. After an impressive outing on Thursday, led by a major upset in lawn bowls, the Indian contingent will compete across six sports starting at 2:30 pm IST, with para powerlifting expected to lead the country's medal charge.
 
The opening day provided an early confidence boost as lawn bowls debutant Putul Sonowal stunned reigning world champion Ryan Bester of Canada in the men's singles. The women's pairs combination of Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh also made a winning start, giving India momentum heading into a packed day of competition.

Para powerlifting leads India's medal hopes

India's strongest chances of opening its medal account on Friday lie in para powerlifting, where six lifters will compete across four medal events.
 
Ashok and Parmjeet Kumar will feature in the men's lightweight final, while Jaspreet Kaur and Suman Devi will contest the women's lightweight event. Later in the evening, Kasthuri Rajamani will compete in the women's heavyweight final before defending Commonwealth champion Sudhir and Jhandu Kumar take centre stage in the men's heavyweight competition.
 
With multiple finals scheduled throughout the day, para powerlifting could emerge as India's biggest medal contributor on Friday.

Gymnasts begin qualification campaign

India's men's artistic gymnastics team will also begin its Commonwealth Games campaign.
 
The quartet of Tapan Mohanty, Swathish KP, Tapeshwarnath Das and Yogeshwar Singh will first compete in the qualification round before returning later in the day for the team final session. A strong showing in qualification will be crucial as the team looks to challenge the traditional gymnastics powerhouses.

Swimming and para swimming in focus

The swimming events will see Olympian Srihari Natraj lead India's challenge in the men's 50m backstroke heats as he aims to secure a place in the next round.
 
In para swimming, Ravi Veera Venkata Bhavani Karthik Budigna and Imam Ali will compete in the men's S13 100m freestyle heats, hoping to qualify for the evening final and keep India's medal hopes alive.

Lawn bowls look to maintain winning momentum

After producing one of the biggest upsets of the opening day, Putul Sonowal will return to the greens seeking another victory in the men's singles against Cecil Alexander.
 
The women's pairs team of Pinki Singh and Rupa Rani Tirkey will also resume its campaign after opening with a hard-fought win over Malta. Another positive result would significantly strengthen their chances of progressing further in the competition.

Jadumani Singh opens boxing campaign

The day's final Indian action comes in the boxing ring, where Jadumani Singh will begin his men's 55kg campaign in the Round of 32 against Aaron Cullen.
 
A victory would ensure progress to the next stage and continue India's traditionally strong run in Commonwealth Games boxing.

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 1: India's schedule and results

Indian events Indian athletes in action today Time (IST) Result
Gymnastics (Men's Team Final & Individual Qualification) Tapan Mohanty, Swathish KP, Tapeshwarnath Das and Yogeshwar Singh 2:30 PM TBD
Para Swimming (Men's S13 100m Freestyle Heats) Ravi Veera Venkata Bhavani Karthik Budigna 3:40 PM TBD
Para Swimming (Men's S13 100m Freestyle Heats) Imam Ali 3:40 PM TBD
Swimming (Men's 50m Backstroke Heats) Srihari Natraj 3:56 PM TBD
Para Powerlifting (Men's Lightweight Final) Ashok 5:40 PM TBD
Para Powerlifting (Men's Lightweight Final) Parmjeet Kumar 5:40 PM TBD
Para Powerlifting (Women's Lightweight Final) Jaspreet Kaur 7:24 PM TBD
Para Powerlifting (Women's Lightweight Final) Suman Devi 7:24 PM TBD
Lawn Bowls (Women's Pairs – Sectional Play) Pinki Singh and Rupa Rani Tirkey 7:30 PM TBD
Gymnastics (Men's Team Final & Individual Qualification – Final Session) Tapan Mohanty, Swathish KP, Tapeshwarnath Das and Yogeshwar Singh 10:00 PM TBD
Lawn Bowls (Men's Singles – Sectional Play) Putul Sonowal 10:20 PM TBD
Para Powerlifting (Women's Heavyweight Final) Kasthuri Rajamani 10:40 PM TBD
Boxing (Men's 55kg Round of 32) Jadumani Singh 11:00 PM TBD
Para Swimming (Men's S13 100m Freestyle Final) Ravi Veera Venkata Bhavani Karthik Budigna 12:00 AM (July 25) TBD
Para Swimming (Men's S13 100m Freestyle Final) Imam Ali 12:00 AM (July 25) TBD
Swimming (Men's 50m Backstroke Semi-final) Srihari Natraj 12:29 AM (July 25) TBD
Para Powerlifting (Men's Heavyweight Final) Sudhir 12:29 AM (July 25) TBD
Para Powerlifting (Men's Heavyweight Final) Jhandu Kumar 12:29 AM (July 25) TBD

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 1: Live telecast

The live telecast of Day 1 events of the Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available on Sony Sports Network and DD National in India.

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 1: Live streaming

The live streaming of Day 1 events of the Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.
 
Catch all the live updates from the Commonwealth Games on July 24 here

2:00 PM

Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES | Day 1: Top Indian medal contenders to watch today

  • Ashok Kumar Malik (Para Powerlifting) – Men's lightweight final
  • Sudhir (Para Powerlifting) – Defending Commonwealth champion, men's heavyweight final
  • Jadumani Singh (Boxing) – Begins campaign with medal hopes in the ring
  • Srihari Nataraj (Swimming) – One of India's strongest prospects in the pool
  • Putul Sonowal (Lawn Bowls) – Seeks to build on his stunning opening-day victory in the men's singles

1:47 PM

Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES | Day 1: Gymnastics under spotlight

India's men's artistic gymnastics team will also begin its Commonwealth Games campaign on Friday, with Tapan Mohanty, Swathish KP, Tapeshwarnath Das, and Yogeshwar Singh competing in the qualification round before returning for the team final. A strong performance in the qualification will be key as India looks to challenge the traditional gymnastics heavyweights.

1:30 PM

Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES | Day 1: Lawn bowls look to maintain momentum

India's lawn bowls campaign resumes on Friday with debutant Putul Sonowal aiming to build on his stunning opening-day upset when he faces Cecil Alexander in the men's singles. In the women's pairs, Pinki Singh and Rupa Rani Tirkey will look to extend their winning start after defeating Malta, with another victory boosting their chances of reaching the knockout stages.

1:16 PM

Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES | Day 1: What time India's events will begin?

India will kickoff their campaign today with Gymnastics (Men's Team Final & Individual Qualification) from 2:30 PM IST.

1:01 PM

Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES | Day 1: Para powerlifting leads India's medal hopes

India's best chance of opening its medal tally on Friday comes in para powerlifting, with six lifters featuring across four medal events. Defending champion Sudhir headlines the action in the men's heavyweight final, while Ashok, Parmjeet Kumar, Jaspreet Kaur, Suman Devi, Kasthuri Rajamani and Jhandu Kumar will also be in contention for podium finishes in Glasgow.

12:45 PM

Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES | Day 1: Big blow for India

India's Commonwealth Games 2026 campaign has suffered an early blow after judoka Arun Kumar was provisionally suspended by NADA over an alleged anti-doping rule violation. Meanwhile, India's weightlifting quota was reduced from 16 to 11 following five doping violations during the qualification period, forcing Dilbagh Singh's withdrawal. The twin setbacks dent India's medal hopes in Glasgow and once again put the country's anti-doping record under scrutiny.

12:30 PM

Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES | Day 1: India's full schedule for July 24

Commonwealth Games 2026 July 24 India schedule
Time (IST) Sport Event Indian Athlete(s) Stage Opponent/Notes Venue
14:30:00 Gymnastics Men's Team Final & Individual Qualification Tapan Mohanty, Swathish KP, Tapeshwarnath Das, Yogeshwar Singh Qualification The Arena
15:40:00 Para Swimming Men's S13 100m Freestyle Ravi Veera Venkata Bhavani Karthik Budigna Heat 1 Nathan Hendricks, Stephen Clegg, Matthew Redfern Tollcross International Swimming Centre
15:40:00 Para Swimming Men's S13 100m Freestyle Imam Ali Heat 1 Nathan Hendricks, Stephen Clegg, Matthew Redfern, Nicolas Guy Turbide Tollcross International Swimming Centre
15:56:00 Swimming Men's 50m Backstroke Srihari Natraj Heat 4 Jackson, Winterborn, Ward, Morgan, Skerry, Robinson, Ferley Tollcross International Swimming Centre
17:40:00 Para Powerlifting Men's Lightweight Ashok Final Mark Swan, Roland Ezuruike, Ibrahim Dauda SEC Armadillo
17:40:00 Para Powerlifting Men's Lightweight Parmjeet Kumar Final Mark Swan, Roland Ezuruike, Ibrahim Dauda SEC Armadillo
19:24:00 Para Powerlifting Women's Lightweight Jaspreet Kaur Final Esther Nworgu, Esther Oyema, Olivia Broome, Hellen Kariuki SEC Armadillo
19:24:00 Para Powerlifting Women's Lightweight Suman Devi Final Esther Nworgu, Esther Oyema, Olivia Broome, Hellen Kariuki SEC Armadillo
19:30:00 Lawn Bowls Women's Pairs Pinki Singh, Rupa Rani Tirkey Sectional Play T. Muvhango & Janse van Rensburg Scottish Event Campus (SEC)
22:00:00 Gymnastics Men's Team Final & Individual Qualification Tapan Mohanty, Swathish KP, Tapeshwarnath Das, Yogeshwar Singh Final Session The Arena
22:20:00 Lawn Bowls Men's Singles Putul Sonowal Sectional Play Cecil Alexander Scottish Event Campus (SEC)
22:40:00 Para Powerlifting Women's Heavyweight Kasthuri Rajamani Final Folashade Oluwafemiayo, Rita Ferdinand, Hani Watson, Louise Sugden SEC Armadillo
23:00:00 Boxing Men's 55kg Jadumani Singh Round of 32 Aaron Cullen SEC Centre
12:00 AM* Para Swimming Men's S13 100m Freestyle Ravi Veera Venkata Bhavani Karthik Budigna Final Subject to qualification Tollcross International Swimming Centre
12:00 AM* Para Swimming Men's S13 100m Freestyle Imam Ali Final Subject to qualification Tollcross International Swimming Centre
12:29 AM* Swimming Men's 50m Backstroke Srihari Natraj Semi-final Subject to qualification Tollcross International Swimming Centre
12:29 AM* Para Powerlifting Men's Heavyweight Sudhir Final Matthew Harding, Riluwan Idris, Nicodemus Moses, Liam McGarry, Jhandu Kumar SEC Armadillo
12:29 AM* Para Powerlifting Men's Heavyweight Jhandu Kumar Final Matthew Harding, Riluwan Idris, Nicodemus  

12:20 PM

Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES | Day 1: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live blog of Commonwealth 2026 Day 1 events in Glasgow, Scotland. After a thrilling start to the event on Thursday, India will look to add to their medal tally, with gymnastics and para sports under the spotlight. A total of 10 medals will be up for grabs for India today if it gets favourable results in all events. Stay tuned for all the live updates. 
 
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Topics :Commonwealth Games

First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 12:20 PM IST

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