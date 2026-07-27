Commonwealth Games 2026 medal tally: Meet India medal winners till Day 3

India's medal tally at the Commonwealth Games 2026 received a significant boost on Sunday after weightlifting superstar Mirabai Chanu claimed a historic third successive Commonwealth Games gold medal in the women's 48kg category. India is the eighth position on the 2026 Commonwealth Games medal tally with one Gold medal, two Silver medals and a Bronze. Meanwhile, Australia is leading the charts with 17 Gold medals, 9 Silver and 17 Bronze medals, followed by England (4 Gold, 9 Silver, 6 Bronze) and Scotland ( 4 Gold, 2 Silver).

The Olympic silver medallist's dominant performance took India's medal count to three before Muthupandi's late silver in men's 65kg category in Glasgow, with the contingent now boasting one gold, two silver and one bronze as the competition gathers momentum.

Muthupandi ends the night with a silver Raja Muthupandi continued India's impressive run in weightlifting by clinching the silver medal in the men's 65kg category with a combined lift of 286kg. After recovering from an unsuccessful opening clean and jerk attempt at 158kg, the Tamil Nadu lifter bounced back with a determined 160kg effort to strengthen his grip on second place. However, Malaysia's Aznil Bin Bidin Muhamed proved too strong, rewriting the Commonwealth Games record with a total lift of 299kg to claim his third successive CWG gold medal. India has fielded a 122-member contingent across eight able-bodied sports and five integrated para disciplines, with several more medal hopefuls yet to begin their campaigns.

Mirabai delivers India's first gold If there was one athlete expected to deliver, it was Mirabai Chanu, and she did so in emphatic fashion. The Manipur lifter produced another commanding display to defend her Commonwealth title and become only the second Indian after wrestler Vinesh Phogat to win three consecutive individual Commonwealth Games gold medals. Mirabai set the tone during the snatch competition by breaking the Commonwealth Games record twice, first with an 82kg lift before bettering it with an 85kg effort. She comfortably stayed ahead of the field before sealing the title in the clean and jerk, where she lifted 105kg to wrap up the gold despite missing her opening attempt.

Such was her dominance that she opted not to take her final clean and jerk attempt, having already secured victory by a comfortable margin. India's medal tally at CWG 2026 Medal Athletes Total Gold Mirabai Chanu (Women's 48kg Weightlifting) 1 Silver Rishikanta Singh (Men's 60kg Weightlifting), Raja Muthupandi (Men's 65kg Weightlifting) 2 Bronze Jhandu Kumar (Men's Heavyweight Para Powerlifting) 1 Total 4 Medals 4 ALSO READ: ZIM vs IND: Sooryavanshi stars as India complete 3-0 sweep over Zimbabwe Her latest triumph adds another chapter to an already glittering career that includes an Olympic silver medal, World Championship gold and multiple Commonwealth titles.

Rishikanta Singh announces himself with silver India's first able-bodied medal of the Games came through Rishikanta Singh, who produced a superb performance in the men's 60kg weightlifting competition. The young lifter clinched silver while also rewriting the Games record in the snatch discipline, underlining India's continued strength in weightlifting. Although he narrowly missed gold, the silver medal marked a promising start for India's weightlifting contingent and ensured the country remained among the medals early in the competition. Jhandu Kumar opens India's account India's first medal of the Games came courtesy of Jhandu Kumar in para powerlifting.

Competing in the men's heavyweight category, Jhandu secured the bronze medal to open India's account in Glasgow. His podium finish also highlighted the contribution of India's para athletes, who continue to play a crucial role in the nation's Commonwealth Games success. More medals expected across multiple sports While India has made an encouraging start, the country's biggest medal rush is expected over the coming days. The athletics squad, led by Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, is yet to begin its campaign, while boxers, judokas and swimmers continue their quests for podium finishes. In boxing, Lovlina Borgohain has already assured herself of at least a bronze medal after receiving a quarter-final bye in the women's 75kg category. However, the Tokyo Olympic medallist will be aiming to turn that guaranteed podium finish into another Commonwealth Games gold.