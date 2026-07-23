Commonwealth Games 2026 opening ceremony live time, date, venue, streaming

The wait is almost over. The Commonwealth Games 2026 will officially begin on Thursday night in Glasgow, with a spectacular opening ceremony at the OVO Hydro set to launch one of the biggest multi-sport events in the Commonwealth calendar.

A record 74 nations and territories are expected to take part in this edition of the Games, which marks the first Commonwealth Games hosted in Scotland since Glasgow 2014. The ceremony will combine Scottish music, cultural performances and the traditional parade of athletes, with King Charles III expected to formally declare the Games open.

India’s flag bearers: Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain

India will be led into the stadium by two of its most celebrated Olympians. Mirabai Chanu – Olympic silver medallist in weightlifting. Lovlina Borgohain – Olympic bronze medallist in boxing. The pair will carry the Indian flag during the parade of nations and also serve as baton bearers, underlining their status as two of the country’s most accomplished athletes. Their presence adds significant star power to India’s contingent, which will compete across 13 disciplines, including para sports. Scottish music and culture to take centre stage Organisers have placed Scottish identity at the heart of the ceremony.

The opening show will feature performances by: KT Tunstall – internationally acclaimed Scottish singer-songwriter. Nathan Evans – the folk musician whose sea-shanty recordings became a global phenomenon. Saint PHNX – the Scottish alternative music duo. The performances are expected to blend contemporary Scottish music with traditional cultural elements, creating a distinctly Glasgow flavour for the global audience. Royal presence expected in Glasgow King Charles III and Queen Camilla are expected to attend the ceremony. The King will formally declare the Commonwealth Games 2026 open, continuing a long-standing royal tradition associated with the Games. The royal presence is likely to be one of the evening’s major ceremonial moments, alongside the arrival of the Queen’s Baton and the athletes’ oath.

Venues that will host the Games Competition will be spread across four principal venues: Glasgow International Arena

Scottish Event Campus (SEC)

Scotstoun Stadium

Tollcross International Swimming Centre These venues will stage all medal events during the streamlined 2026 programme. A different kind of Commonwealth Games The 2026 edition is notably more compact than recent Games after the hosting rights were transferred from Victoria, Australia, to Glasgow. As part of the revised model, several sports that have traditionally produced a large share of India’s medals — including badminton, shooting and wrestling — are not part of the programme.

Even with the reduced schedule, organisers believe the Games will retain their competitive intensity and festival atmosphere, with Glasgow aiming to build on the success of its widely praised 2014 edition. Why this ceremony matters Beyond the music and spectacle, the opening ceremony represents the formal beginning of India’s Commonwealth Games campaign. For athletes who have spent years preparing for Glasgow, the parade of nations is the moment when training gives way to competition. For fans, it is the first glimpse of the stars who will dominate headlines over the next 11 days. Commonwealth Games 2026 opening ceremony live telecast and live streaming details Q: When is the Commonwealth Games 2026 opening ceremony? With Scottish culture on full display, a packed arena, royal attendance and India’s flag carried by two Olympic medallists, the Commonwealth Games 2026 opening ceremony promises to deliver a memorable start to Glasgow’s sporting celebration.

A: The opening ceremony will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2026. Q: What time does the opening ceremony start in India? A: The ceremony will begin at 10:30 PM IST. Q: Where will the opening ceremony take place? A: The opening ceremony will be staged at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. Q: Where can I watch the Commonwealth Games 2026 opening ceremony live on TV in India? A: The ceremony will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports network Q: Where can I live stream the Commonwealth Games 2026 opening ceremony in India? A: Fans can watch the live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website.