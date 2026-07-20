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CWG 2026: Full schedule, live event time (IST), Indian athletes, streaming

India has named a 120-member contingent for Glasgow 2026 across 13 disciplines. Athletics accounts for the largest representation, followed by boxing, judo and weightlifting

Commonwealth Games 2026 full schedule
Commonwealth Games 2026 full schedule
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
10 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 4:26 PM IST
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The 23rd edition of the multi-sport event for Commonwealth nations, the Commonwealth Games 2026, is all set to begin on Thursday, July 23, in Glasgow, Scotland.
 
The 11-day event, running until August 2, will feature athletes from 74 Commonwealth nations and territories competing across a streamlined programme of 10 sports, including six integrated para sports. Glasgow is hosting the Games for the second time after staging the event in 2014, but this edition will be significantly smaller in scale, with competitions taking place across just four venues.
 
India will be represented by a 120-member contingent across 13 disciplines, with Olympic and world champions such as Neeraj Chopra, Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain leading the country's medal hopes. 

Commonwealth Games 2026: Venues

Unlike previous editions, all competitions will be held within an eight-mile corridor across four major sporting venues in Glasgow.
  • Scotstoun Stadium – Athletics and Para Athletics
  • SEC Centre – Boxing, Bowls, Para Bowls, Judo, 3x3 Basketball and Wheelchair 3x3 Basketball
  • SEC Armadillo – Weightlifting and Para Powerlifting
  • OVO Hydro – Netball
  • Tollcross International Swimming Centre – Swimming and Para Swimming
  • Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome and Arena – Track Cycling, Para Track Cycling and Artistic Gymnastics

Commonwealth Games 2026: Full list of sports

The Glasgow edition of the Commonwealth Games will feature the following sports:
  • 3x3 Basketball and 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball
  • Artistic Gymnastics
  • Athletics and Para Athletics
  • Bowls and Para Bowls
  • Boxing
  • Judo
  • Netball
  • Swimming and Para Swimming
  • Track Cycling and Para Track Cycling
  • Weightlifting and Para Powerlifting

Commonwealth Games 2026: Full schedule

Date Sports Scheduled Approximate Session Timings (IST)
23 Jul 2026 (Thu) Opening Ceremony 10:30 PM onwards
24 Jul 2026 (Fri) 3x3 Basketball & 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball; Artistic Gymnastics; Athletics & Para Athletics; Bowls & Para Bowls; Boxing; Judo; Netball; Para Powerlifting; Swimming & Para Swimming; Track Cycling & Para Track Cycling; Weightlifting 2:30 PM–6:15 PM; 7:30 PM–12:30 AM; 12:30 AM–2:45 AM
25 Jul 2026 (Sat) Same 11 sports 1:00 PM–6:30 PM; 7:30 PM–12:30 AM; 12:30 AM–2:45 AM
26 Jul 2026 (Sun) Same 11 sports 1:00 PM–6:30 PM; 7:30 PM–12:30 AM; 12:30 AM–2:45 AM
27 Jul 2026 (Mon) Same 11 sports 1:00 PM–6:30 PM; 7:30 PM–12:30 AM; 12:30 AM–2:45 AM
28 Jul 2026 (Tue) Same 11 sports 1:00 PM–6:30 PM; 7:30 PM–12:30 AM; 12:30 AM–2:45 AM
29 Jul 2026 (Wed) Same 11 sports 1:00 PM–6:30 PM; 7:30 PM–12:30 AM; 12:30 AM–2:45 AM
30 Jul 2026 (Thu) Same 11 sports 1:00 PM–6:30 PM; 7:30 PM–12:30 AM; 12:30 AM–2:45 AM
31 Jul 2026 (Fri) Same 11 sports 1:00 PM–6:30 PM; 7:30 PM–12:30 AM; 12:30 AM–2:45 AM
1 Aug 2026 (Sat) Same 11 sports 1:00 PM–6:30 PM; 7:30 PM–12:30 AM; 12:30 AM–2:45 AM
2 Aug 2026 (Sun) Athletics & Para Athletics Finals; Boxing Finals; Netball Medal Matches; Swimming & Para Swimming Finals; Track Cycling & Para Track Cycling Finals; Weightlifting Finals; Closing Ceremony Competition from 1:00 PM onwards; Closing Ceremony 10:30 PM onwards

Commonwealth Games 2026: Full list of players in Indian contingent

India has named a 120-member contingent for Glasgow 2026 across 13 disciplines. Athletics accounts for the largest representation, followed by boxing, judo and weightlifting.
 
Among the biggest names in the squad are Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu, world champion boxer Lovlina Borgohain, swimmer Srihari Nataraj, gymnast Pranati Nayak, long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, race walker Priyanka Goswami, high jumper and decathlete Tejaswin Shankar, shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor, and boxer Sachin Siwach.
 
India will also field athletes in para events, including para athletics, para swimming, para powerlifting, para track cycling and wheelchair 3x3 basketball.
 
Moreover, Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain have been confirmed as India's flag and baton bearers for the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony on July 23.
 
Indian contingent for Commonwealth Games 2026:
Sport Category Athlete Events/Weight Class
3x3 BASKETBALL Reena Rameshchandra Gupta Women's Wheelchair
3x3 BASKETBALL Irengbam Ritu Chanu Women's Wheelchair
3x3 BASKETBALL Jadhav Minakshi Harichandra Women's Wheelchair
3x3 BASKETBALL Rayannavar Laxmi Rayappa Women's Wheelchair
ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS Tapan Mohanty Men's Team all-around
ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS Tapeshwarnath Das Men's Team all-around
ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS Swatish KP Men's Team all-around
ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS Satyajit Mondal Men's Team all-around
ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS Pranati Nayak Women's Team all-around
ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS Nishka Agarwal Women's Team all-around
ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS Eshita Rewale Women's Team all-around
ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS Protistha Samanta Women's Team all-around
ATHLETICS Track Gurindervir Singh Men's 100 metres
ATHLETICS Track Animesh Kujur Men's 200 metres
ATHLETICS Track Vishal TK Men's 400 metres, Mixed 4 x 400 metres relay
ATHLETICS Track Rajesh Ramesh Men's 400 metres, Mixed 4 x 400 metres relay
ATHLETICS Track Gulveer Singh Men's 5000 metres, Men's 10,000 metres
ATHLETICS Track Tejas Shirse Men's 110 metres hurdles
ATHLETICS Track Yashas Palaksha Men's 400 metres hurdles
ATHLETICS Track Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan Men's 400 metres hurdles
ATHLETICS Track Rashdeep Kaur Women's 400 metres, Mixed 4 x 400 metres relay
ATHLETICS Track Neeru Pathak Women's 400 metres, Mixed 4 x 400 metres relay
ATHLETICS Track Ansa Babu Women's 400 metres, Mixed 4 x 400 metres relay
ATHLETICS Track Parul Chaudhary Women's 3000 metres s'chase, Women's 5000 metres
ATHLETICS Track Priyanka Goswami Women's 10,000 metres walk
ATHLETICS Track Ravina Gaikwad Women's 10,000 metres walk
ATHLETICS Field Dev Meena Men's pole vault
ATHLETICS Field Kuldeep Kumar Men's pole vault
ATHLETICS Field Sarvesh Anil Kushare Men's high jump
ATHLETICS Field Aadarsh Ram J Men's high jump
ATHLETICS Field Tejaswin Shankar Men's high jump, Men's decathlon
ATHLETICS Field Murali Sreeshankar Men's long jump
ATHLETICS Field Lokesh Sathyanathan Men's long jump
ATHLETICS Field Praveen Chithravel Men's triple jump
ATHLETICS Field Selva Prabhu Men's triple jump
ATHLETICS Field Samardeep Singh Gill Men's shot put
ATHLETICS Field Tajinderpal Singh Toor Men's shot put
ATHLETICS Field Neeraj Chopra Men's javelin throw
ATHLETICS Field Rohit Yadav Men's javelin throw
ATHLETICS Field Yash Vir Singh Men's javelin throw
ATHLETICS Field Pooja Singh Women's high jump
ATHLETICS Field Manpreet Kaur Women's shot put
ATHLETICS Field Seema Kaliramna Women's discus throw
ATHLETICS Field Nidhi Rani Women's discus throw
PARA ATHLETICS Track Rakeshbhai Bhatt Men's 100 metres (T38)
PARA ATHLETICS Track Shreyansh Trivedi Men's 100 metres (T38)
PARA ATHLETICS Track Mohammed Basil M Men's 100 metres (T47)
PARA ATHLETICS Track Dilip Mahadu Gavit Men's 100 metres (T47)
PARA ATHLETICS Track Ramesh Shanmugam Men's 1500 metres (T54)
PARA ATHLETICS Field Devender Kumar Men's discus throw (F44)
PARA ATHLETICS Field Sagar Thayat Men's discus throw (F44)
PARA ATHLETICS Field Shubham Juyal Men's shot put (F57)
PARA ATHLETICS Field Soman Rana Men's shot put (F57)
PARA ATHLETICS Field Sharmila Dhankar Women's shot put (F57)
PARA ATHLETICS Field Shilpa K Shyla Women's shot put (F57)
LAWN BOWLS Putul Sonowal Men's singles
LAWN BOWLS Nayanmoni Saikia Women's singles
LAWN BOWLS Navneet Singh Men's pairs
LAWN BOWLS Dinesh Kumar Men's pairs
LAWN BOWLS Rupa Rani Tirkey Women's pairs
LAWN BOWLS Pinki Singh Women's pairs
BOXING   Jadumani Singh Men's 55 kg
BOXING   Sachin Siwach Men's 60 kg
BOXING   Aditya Pratap Singh Men's 65 kg
BOXING   Sumit Kundu Men's 70 kg
BOXING   Ankush Ankush Men's 80 kg
BOXING   Kapil Pokhariya Men's 90 kg
BOXING   Narender Berwal Men's 90+ kg
BOXING   Sakshi Choudhary Women's 51 kg
BOXING   Preeti Pawar Women's 54 kg
BOXING   Jasmine Lamboria Women's 57 kg
BOXING   Priya Ghanghas Women's 60 kg
BOXING   Parveen Hooda Women's 65 kg
BOXING   Arundhati Choudhary Women's 70 kg
BOXING   Lovlina Borgohain Women's 75 kg
JUDO   Harsh Singh Men's 60 kg
JUDO   Rohit Basir Majgul Men's 66 kg
JUDO   Arun Kumar Men's 73 kg
JUDO   Harsh Tokas Men's 81 kg
JUDO   Karanjit Singh Maan Men's 90 kg
JUDO   Avtar Singh Men's 100 kg
JUDO   Yash Ghanghas Men's 100+ kg
JUDO   Asmita Dey Women's 48 kg
JUDO   Shraddha Kadabul Chopade Women's 52 kg
JUDO   Yamini Mourya Women's 57 kg
JUDO   Unnati Sharma Women's 63 kg
JUDO   Inunganbi Takhellambam Women's 70 kg
JUDO   Ishroop Narang Women's 78 kg
JUDO   Tulika Maan Women's 78+ kg
PARA POWERLIFTING Ashok Kumar Malik Men's lightweight
PARA POWERLIFTING Parmjeet Kumar Men's lightweight
PARA POWERLIFTING Sudhir Sudhir Men's heavyweight
PARA POWERLIFTING Jhandu Kumar Men's heavyweight
PARA POWERLIFTING Suman Devi Women's lightweight
PARA POWERLIFTING Jaspreet Kaur Women's lightweight
PARA POWERLIFTING Kasthuri Rajamani Women's heavyweight
SWIMMING Srihari Nataraj men's 50m backstroke, 100m backstroke, 100m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle relay
SWIMMING Aryan Nehra men's 400m freestyle, 800m freestyle, 1500m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle relay
SWIMMING Sajan Prakash men's 50m butterfly, 200m butterfly, 200m freestyle
SWIMMING Aneesh S Gowda men's 200m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle relay
SWIMMING Dhakshan Shashikumar men's 400m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle relay
PARA SWIMMING Ravi Veera Venkata Budigina Freestyle 50 m S7
PARA SWIMMING Ali Imam Freestyle100 m S13
PARA SWIMMING Suyash Narayan Jadhav Freestyle 50 m S7
PARA SWIMMING Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni Freestyle 200 m S14
PARA SWIMMING Swatik Patil Freestyle 50 m S7
TRACK CYCLING Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam 1000m time trial
TRACK CYCLING David Beckham Elkatohchoongo Men's Elite Keirin
TRACK CYCLING Jemsh Singh Keithellakram Men's Elite Keirin
TRACK CYCLING Dinesh Kumar Men's Endurance / Pursuit formats
TRACK CYCLING Rojit Singh Yanglem Men's Endurance / Pursuit formats
TRACK CYCLING Sekhon Harshveer Singh Men's 4,000m Team Pursuit
PARA TRACK CYCLING Lisha Das Women's Track Cycling (Para)
WEIGHTLIFTING Rishikanta Singh Men's 60 kg
WEIGHTLIFTING M Raja Men's 65 kg
WEIGHTLIFTING Ajaya Babu Men's 79 kg
WEIGHTLIFTING Dilbag Singh Men's 94 kg
WEIGHTLIFTING Lovepreet Singh Men's 110+ kg
WEIGHTLIFTING Mirabai Chanu Women's 48 kg
WEIGHTLIFTING Gyaneshwari Yadav Women's 53 kg
WEIGHTLIFTING Bindyarani Devi Women's 58 kg
WEIGHTLIFTING Harjinder Kaur Women's 69 kg
WEIGHTLIFTING Sanjana Women's 77 kg
WEIGHTLIFTING Seram Nirupama Devi Women's 86 kg
WEIGHTLIFTING Martina Devi Women's 86+ kg

Why is the Commonwealth Games 2026 reduced to just 10 sports?

The 2026 Commonwealth Games are considerably smaller than previous editions because the original host, the Australian state of Victoria, withdrew in 2023 after projected hosting costs ballooned to around A$6-7 billion.
 
To ensure the Games survived, Glasgow stepped in as host with a sustainable, low-cost model centred around existing venues rather than new infrastructure. As part of that approach, the sports programme was reduced from the 19 sports featured in Birmingham 2022 to just 10 sports, while competitions are being held across only four venues.
 
Athletics and swimming remained compulsory sports under Commonwealth Sport regulations, while Scotland selected the remaining sports based on venue availability, cost, athlete participation and commercial viability. Despite the reduced programme, Glasgow 2026 will still award 215 gold medals and feature the largest-ever integrated para sports programme in Commonwealth Games history, with six para sports included. Organisers hope the leaner model will provide a blueprint for making future Commonwealth Games more financially sustainable and attractive to potential host cities.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the Commonwealth Games 2026 begin?
 
The Commonwealth Games 2026 will kick off on Thursday, July 23, with the opening ceremony.
 
How long will the Commonwealth Games be in 2026?
 
The Commonwealth Games 2026 will run for 11 days before concluding on August 2 with the closing ceremony.
 
Which city will be hosting the Commonwealth Games 2026?
 
The Commonwealth Games 2026 will be hosted in Glasgow, Scotland.
 
Where to watch the live broadcast of the Commonwealth Games 2026 in India?
 
The live broadcast of the Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available on Sony Sports Network and Doordarshan (DD National) in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of the Commonwealth Games 2026 in India?
 
The live streaming of the Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.
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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 4:25 PM IST

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