CWG 2026: Full schedule, live event time (IST), Indian athletes, streaming

The 23rd edition of the multi-sport event for Commonwealth nations, the Commonwealth Games 2026, is all set to begin on Thursday, July 23, in Glasgow, Scotland.
The 11-day event, running until August 2, will feature athletes from 74 Commonwealth nations and territories competing across a streamlined programme of 10 sports, including six integrated para sports. Glasgow is hosting the Games for the second time after staging the event in 2014, but this edition will be significantly smaller in scale, with competitions taking place across just four venues.
India will be represented by a 120-member contingent across 13 disciplines, with Olympic and world champions such as Neeraj Chopra, Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain leading the country's medal hopes.
Commonwealth Games 2026: Venues
Unlike previous editions, all competitions will be held within an eight-mile corridor across four major sporting venues in Glasgow.
- Scotstoun Stadium – Athletics and Para Athletics
- SEC Centre – Boxing, Bowls, Para Bowls, Judo, 3x3 Basketball and Wheelchair 3x3 Basketball
- SEC Armadillo – Weightlifting and Para Powerlifting
- OVO Hydro – Netball
- Tollcross International Swimming Centre – Swimming and Para Swimming
- Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome and Arena – Track Cycling, Para Track Cycling and Artistic Gymnastics
Commonwealth Games 2026: Full list of sports
The Glasgow edition of the Commonwealth Games will feature the following sports:
- 3x3 Basketball and 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball
- Artistic Gymnastics
- Athletics and Para Athletics
- Bowls and Para Bowls
- Boxing
- Judo
- Netball
- Swimming and Para Swimming
- Track Cycling and Para Track Cycling
- Weightlifting and Para Powerlifting
Commonwealth Games 2026: Full schedule
| Date
| Sports Scheduled
| Approximate Session Timings (IST)
| 23 Jul 2026 (Thu)
| Opening Ceremony
| 10:30 PM onwards
| 24 Jul 2026 (Fri)
| 3x3 Basketball & 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball; Artistic Gymnastics; Athletics & Para Athletics; Bowls & Para Bowls; Boxing; Judo; Netball; Para Powerlifting; Swimming & Para Swimming; Track Cycling & Para Track Cycling; Weightlifting
| 2:30 PM–6:15 PM; 7:30 PM–12:30 AM; 12:30 AM–2:45 AM
| 25 Jul 2026 (Sat)
| Same 11 sports
| 1:00 PM–6:30 PM; 7:30 PM–12:30 AM; 12:30 AM–2:45 AM
| 26 Jul 2026 (Sun)
| Same 11 sports
| 1:00 PM–6:30 PM; 7:30 PM–12:30 AM; 12:30 AM–2:45 AM
| 27 Jul 2026 (Mon)
| Same 11 sports
| 1:00 PM–6:30 PM; 7:30 PM–12:30 AM; 12:30 AM–2:45 AM
| 28 Jul 2026 (Tue)
| Same 11 sports
| 1:00 PM–6:30 PM; 7:30 PM–12:30 AM; 12:30 AM–2:45 AM
| 29 Jul 2026 (Wed)
| Same 11 sports
| 1:00 PM–6:30 PM; 7:30 PM–12:30 AM; 12:30 AM–2:45 AM
| 30 Jul 2026 (Thu)
| Same 11 sports
| 1:00 PM–6:30 PM; 7:30 PM–12:30 AM; 12:30 AM–2:45 AM
| 31 Jul 2026 (Fri)
| Same 11 sports
| 1:00 PM–6:30 PM; 7:30 PM–12:30 AM; 12:30 AM–2:45 AM
| 1 Aug 2026 (Sat)
| Same 11 sports
| 1:00 PM–6:30 PM; 7:30 PM–12:30 AM; 12:30 AM–2:45 AM
| 2 Aug 2026 (Sun)
| Athletics & Para Athletics Finals; Boxing Finals; Netball Medal Matches; Swimming & Para Swimming Finals; Track Cycling & Para Track Cycling Finals; Weightlifting Finals; Closing Ceremony
| Competition from 1:00 PM onwards; Closing Ceremony 10:30 PM onwards
Commonwealth Games 2026: Full list of players in Indian contingent
India has named a 120-member contingent for Glasgow 2026 across 13 disciplines. Athletics accounts for the largest representation, followed by boxing, judo and weightlifting.
Among the biggest names in the squad are Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu, world champion boxer Lovlina Borgohain, swimmer Srihari Nataraj, gymnast Pranati Nayak, long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, race walker Priyanka Goswami, high jumper and decathlete Tejaswin Shankar, shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor, and boxer Sachin Siwach.
India will also field athletes in para events, including para athletics, para swimming, para powerlifting, para track cycling and wheelchair 3x3 basketball.
Moreover, Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain have been confirmed as India's flag and baton bearers for the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony on July 23.
Indian contingent for Commonwealth Games 2026:
| Sport
| Category
| Athlete
| Events/Weight Class
| 3x3 BASKETBALL
| Reena Rameshchandra Gupta
| Women's Wheelchair
| 3x3 BASKETBALL
| Irengbam Ritu Chanu
| Women's Wheelchair
| 3x3 BASKETBALL
| Jadhav Minakshi Harichandra
| Women's Wheelchair
| 3x3 BASKETBALL
| Rayannavar Laxmi Rayappa
| Women's Wheelchair
| ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS
| Tapan Mohanty
| Men's Team all-around
| ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS
| Tapeshwarnath Das
| Men's Team all-around
| ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS
| Swatish KP
| Men's Team all-around
| ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS
| Satyajit Mondal
| Men's Team all-around
| ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS
| Pranati Nayak
| Women's Team all-around
| ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS
| Nishka Agarwal
| Women's Team all-around
| ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS
| Eshita Rewale
| Women's Team all-around
| ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS
| Protistha Samanta
| Women's Team all-around
| ATHLETICS
| Track
| Gurindervir Singh
| Men's 100 metres
| ATHLETICS
| Track
| Animesh Kujur
| Men's 200 metres
| ATHLETICS
| Track
| Vishal TK
| Men's 400 metres, Mixed 4 x 400 metres relay
| ATHLETICS
| Track
| Rajesh Ramesh
| Men's 400 metres, Mixed 4 x 400 metres relay
| ATHLETICS
| Track
| Gulveer Singh
| Men's 5000 metres, Men's 10,000 metres
| ATHLETICS
| Track
| Tejas Shirse
| Men's 110 metres hurdles
| ATHLETICS
| Track
| Yashas Palaksha
| Men's 400 metres hurdles
| ATHLETICS
| Track
| Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan
| Men's 400 metres hurdles
| ATHLETICS
| Track
| Rashdeep Kaur
| Women's 400 metres, Mixed 4 x 400 metres relay
| ATHLETICS
| Track
| Neeru Pathak
| Women's 400 metres, Mixed 4 x 400 metres relay
| ATHLETICS
| Track
| Ansa Babu
| Women's 400 metres, Mixed 4 x 400 metres relay
| ATHLETICS
| Track
| Parul Chaudhary
| Women's 3000 metres s'chase, Women's 5000 metres
| ATHLETICS
| Track
| Priyanka Goswami
| Women's 10,000 metres walk
| ATHLETICS
| Track
| Ravina Gaikwad
| Women's 10,000 metres walk
| ATHLETICS
| Field
| Dev Meena
| Men's pole vault
| ATHLETICS
| Field
| Kuldeep Kumar
| Men's pole vault
| ATHLETICS
| Field
| Sarvesh Anil Kushare
| Men's high jump
| ATHLETICS
| Field
| Aadarsh Ram J
| Men's high jump
| ATHLETICS
| Field
| Tejaswin Shankar
| Men's high jump, Men's decathlon
| ATHLETICS
| Field
| Murali Sreeshankar
| Men's long jump
| ATHLETICS
| Field
| Lokesh Sathyanathan
| Men's long jump
| ATHLETICS
| Field
| Praveen Chithravel
| Men's triple jump
| ATHLETICS
| Field
| Selva Prabhu
| Men's triple jump
| ATHLETICS
| Field
| Samardeep Singh Gill
| Men's shot put
| ATHLETICS
| Field
| Tajinderpal Singh Toor
| Men's shot put
| ATHLETICS
| Field
| Neeraj Chopra
| Men's javelin throw
| ATHLETICS
| Field
| Rohit Yadav
| Men's javelin throw
| ATHLETICS
| Field
| Yash Vir Singh
| Men's javelin throw
| ATHLETICS
| Field
| Pooja Singh
| Women's high jump
| ATHLETICS
| Field
| Manpreet Kaur
| Women's shot put
| ATHLETICS
| Field
| Seema Kaliramna
| Women's discus throw
| ATHLETICS
| Field
| Nidhi Rani
| Women's discus throw
| PARA ATHLETICS
| Track
| Rakeshbhai Bhatt
| Men's 100 metres (T38)
| PARA ATHLETICS
| Track
| Shreyansh Trivedi
| Men's 100 metres (T38)
| PARA ATHLETICS
| Track
| Mohammed Basil M
| Men's 100 metres (T47)
| PARA ATHLETICS
| Track
| Dilip Mahadu Gavit
| Men's 100 metres (T47)
| PARA ATHLETICS
| Track
| Ramesh Shanmugam
| Men's 1500 metres (T54)
| PARA ATHLETICS
| Field
| Devender Kumar
| Men's discus throw (F44)
| PARA ATHLETICS
| Field
| Sagar Thayat
| Men's discus throw (F44)
| PARA ATHLETICS
| Field
| Shubham Juyal
| Men's shot put (F57)
| PARA ATHLETICS
| Field
| Soman Rana
| Men's shot put (F57)
| PARA ATHLETICS
| Field
| Sharmila Dhankar
| Women's shot put (F57)
| PARA ATHLETICS
| Field
| Shilpa K Shyla
| Women's shot put (F57)
| LAWN BOWLS
| Putul Sonowal
| Men's singles
| LAWN BOWLS
| Nayanmoni Saikia
| Women's singles
| LAWN BOWLS
| Navneet Singh
| Men's pairs
| LAWN BOWLS
| Dinesh Kumar
| Men's pairs
| LAWN BOWLS
| Rupa Rani Tirkey
| Women's pairs
| LAWN BOWLS
| Pinki Singh
| Women's pairs
| BOXING
|
| Jadumani Singh
| Men's 55 kg
| BOXING
|
| Sachin Siwach
| Men's 60 kg
| BOXING
|
| Aditya Pratap Singh
| Men's 65 kg
| BOXING
|
| Sumit Kundu
| Men's 70 kg
| BOXING
|
| Ankush Ankush
| Men's 80 kg
| BOXING
|
| Kapil Pokhariya
| Men's 90 kg
| BOXING
|
| Narender Berwal
| Men's 90+ kg
| BOXING
|
| Sakshi Choudhary
| Women's 51 kg
| BOXING
|
| Preeti Pawar
| Women's 54 kg
| BOXING
|
| Jasmine Lamboria
| Women's 57 kg
| BOXING
|
| Priya Ghanghas
| Women's 60 kg
| BOXING
|
| Parveen Hooda
| Women's 65 kg
| BOXING
|
| Arundhati Choudhary
| Women's 70 kg
| BOXING
|
| Lovlina Borgohain
| Women's 75 kg
| JUDO
|
| Harsh Singh
| Men's 60 kg
| JUDO
|
| Rohit Basir Majgul
| Men's 66 kg
| JUDO
|
| Arun Kumar
| Men's 73 kg
| JUDO
|
| Harsh Tokas
| Men's 81 kg
| JUDO
|
| Karanjit Singh Maan
| Men's 90 kg
| JUDO
|
| Avtar Singh
| Men's 100 kg
| JUDO
|
| Yash Ghanghas
| Men's 100+ kg
| JUDO
|
| Asmita Dey
| Women's 48 kg
| JUDO
|
| Shraddha Kadabul Chopade
| Women's 52 kg
| JUDO
|
| Yamini Mourya
| Women's 57 kg
| JUDO
|
| Unnati Sharma
| Women's 63 kg
| JUDO
|
| Inunganbi Takhellambam
| Women's 70 kg
| JUDO
|
| Ishroop Narang
| Women's 78 kg
| JUDO
|
| Tulika Maan
| Women's 78+ kg
| PARA POWERLIFTING
| Ashok Kumar Malik
| Men's lightweight
| PARA POWERLIFTING
| Parmjeet Kumar
| Men's lightweight
| PARA POWERLIFTING
| Sudhir Sudhir
| Men's heavyweight
| PARA POWERLIFTING
| Jhandu Kumar
| Men's heavyweight
| PARA POWERLIFTING
| Suman Devi
| Women's lightweight
| PARA POWERLIFTING
| Jaspreet Kaur
| Women's lightweight
| PARA POWERLIFTING
| Kasthuri Rajamani
| Women's heavyweight
| SWIMMING
| Srihari Nataraj
| men's 50m backstroke, 100m backstroke, 100m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle relay
| SWIMMING
| Aryan Nehra
| men's 400m freestyle, 800m freestyle, 1500m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle relay
| SWIMMING
| Sajan Prakash
| men's 50m butterfly, 200m butterfly, 200m freestyle
| SWIMMING
| Aneesh S Gowda
| men's 200m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle relay
| SWIMMING
| Dhakshan Shashikumar
| men's 400m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle relay
| PARA SWIMMING
| Ravi Veera Venkata Budigina
| Freestyle 50 m S7
| PARA SWIMMING
| Ali Imam
| Freestyle100 m S13
| PARA SWIMMING
| Suyash Narayan Jadhav
| Freestyle 50 m S7
| PARA SWIMMING
| Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni
| Freestyle 200 m S14
| PARA SWIMMING
| Swatik Patil
| Freestyle 50 m S7
| TRACK CYCLING
| Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam
| 1000m time trial
| TRACK CYCLING
| David Beckham Elkatohchoongo
| Men's Elite Keirin
| TRACK CYCLING
| Jemsh Singh Keithellakram
| Men's Elite Keirin
| TRACK CYCLING
| Dinesh Kumar
| Men's Endurance / Pursuit formats
| TRACK CYCLING
| Rojit Singh Yanglem
| Men's Endurance / Pursuit formats
| TRACK CYCLING
| Sekhon Harshveer Singh
| Men's 4,000m Team Pursuit
| PARA TRACK CYCLING
| Lisha Das
| Women's Track Cycling (Para)
| WEIGHTLIFTING
| Rishikanta Singh
| Men's 60 kg
| WEIGHTLIFTING
| M Raja
| Men's 65 kg
| WEIGHTLIFTING
| Ajaya Babu
| Men's 79 kg
| WEIGHTLIFTING
| Dilbag Singh
| Men's 94 kg
| WEIGHTLIFTING
| Lovepreet Singh
| Men's 110+ kg
| WEIGHTLIFTING
| Mirabai Chanu
| Women's 48 kg
| WEIGHTLIFTING
| Gyaneshwari Yadav
| Women's 53 kg
| WEIGHTLIFTING
| Bindyarani Devi
| Women's 58 kg
| WEIGHTLIFTING
| Harjinder Kaur
| Women's 69 kg
| WEIGHTLIFTING
| Sanjana
| Women's 77 kg
| WEIGHTLIFTING
| Seram Nirupama Devi
| Women's 86 kg
| WEIGHTLIFTING
| Martina Devi
| Women's 86+ kg
Why is the Commonwealth Games 2026 reduced to just 10 sports?
The 2026 Commonwealth Games are considerably smaller than previous editions because the original host, the Australian state of Victoria, withdrew in 2023 after projected hosting costs ballooned to around A$6-7 billion.
To ensure the Games survived, Glasgow stepped in as host with a sustainable, low-cost model centred around existing venues rather than new infrastructure. As part of that approach, the sports programme was reduced from the 19 sports featured in Birmingham 2022 to just 10 sports, while competitions are being held across only four venues.
Athletics and swimming remained compulsory sports under Commonwealth Sport regulations, while Scotland selected the remaining sports based on venue availability, cost, athlete participation and commercial viability. Despite the reduced programme, Glasgow 2026 will still award 215 gold medals and feature the largest-ever integrated para sports programme in Commonwealth Games history, with six para sports included. Organisers hope the leaner model will provide a blueprint for making future Commonwealth Games more financially sustainable and attractive to potential host cities.
Commonwealth Games 2026: Live streaming and telecast details
When will the Commonwealth Games 2026 begin?
The Commonwealth Games 2026 will kick off on Thursday, July 23, with the opening ceremony.
How long will the Commonwealth Games be in 2026?
The Commonwealth Games 2026 will run for 11 days before concluding on August 2 with the closing ceremony.
Which city will be hosting the Commonwealth Games 2026?
The Commonwealth Games 2026 will be hosted in Glasgow, Scotland.
Where to watch the live broadcast of the Commonwealth Games 2026 in India?
The live broadcast of the Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available on Sony Sports Network and Doordarshan (DD National) in India.
Where to watch live streaming of the Commonwealth Games 2026 in India?
The live streaming of the Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.