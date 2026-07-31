India slip to 10th in CWG medal standings despite two Day 7 medals

India will begin Day 8 of the 23rd Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 10th place in the medal standings after adding a silver and a bronze on Thursday, July 30. India had started Day 7 in eighth position but slipped two places despite Lovepreet Singh winning silver in the men’s 110kg-plus weightlifting event and Seema Kaliramna securing bronze in the women’s discus throw. The country now has 17 medals — three gold, 10 silver and four bronze. Australia continue to dominate the standings with 110 medals, including 51 gold, followed by England with 65 and Canada with 45. India will have several opportunities to improve their position on Friday. Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh will compete in the men’s javelin throw final, while Tejaswin Shankar will resume the decathlon in second place. Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu will also be in contention in the men’s triple jump final.

Lovepreet misses weightlifting gold by one kilogram Lovepreet produced the best performance of his career to win silver in the men’s 110kg-plus category. He set a Commonwealth Games record of 176kg in the snatch and finished with a total of 388kg after lifting 212kg in the clean and jerk. The Punjab weightlifter entered the clean and jerk with a commanding 10kg lead. However, New Zealand’s David Andrew Liti overturned the deficit with a Games-record 223kg lift on his final attempt to finish with 389kg. Lovepreet attempted 217kg with his last lift, which would have secured gold, but could not complete it.

“I thought I would win gold after the snatch, but it was up to God. I am a little disappointed that I could not complete my final clean and jerk attempt. I have lifted more in training,” Lovepreet said. The silver improved on his bronze-medal finish at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. India concluded their weightlifting campaign with eight medals — one gold, six silver and one bronze. In the women’s 86kg-plus event, 18-year-old Martina Devi Maibam finished fifth on her Commonwealth Games debut. She recovered from two failed snatch attempts to lift 105kg with her final chance and remained in medal contention.

Martina eventually totalled 245kg after lifting 140kg in the clean and jerk. She missed fourth place on countback after unsuccessful attempts at 144kg and 146kg. New Zealand's David Andrew Liti, centre, gold medallist, India's Lovepreet Singh, left, silver medallist, and England's Andrew Griffiths, bronze medallist, pose during the medal ceremony for the Men's +110kg weightlifting event. Photo: PTI Seema overcomes three fouls to claim discus bronze Seema Kaliramna added India’s second medal of the day with bronze in the women’s discus throw. The 27-year-old recorded her medal-winning throw of 58.65m in the third round. She then committed fouls on each of her final three attempts but remained in third place.

Cameroon’s Monie Nora Atim could not dislodge Seema from the podium with her final throw. India’s Nidhi Rani narrowly missed a medal, finishing fourth with 55.67m. Jamaica’s Samantha Hall won gold with a Games-leading 61.66m, while Canada’s Julia Tunks took silver with 60.67m. Seema’s medal marked a notable return after motherhood. The discus thrower is also pursuing a PhD alongside her sporting career. India's Seema Punia in action during the women's discus throw final. Photo: Reuters Three Indians reach javelin final Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh qualified for the men’s javelin throw final despite difficult and gusty conditions.

None of the competitors crossed the automatic qualification mark of 84m. Chopra finished fifth with 79.61m, while Rohit and Yash Vir placed ninth and 10th with throws of 78.37m and 78.36m, respectively. “The conditions were not the best for javelin throwers. It was not only cold but also windy. Nobody was able to decode the wind,” Chopra said after qualifying. All three Indians will return for the medal event on Day 8. From left, India's Yash Vir Singh, Rohit Yadav and Neeraj Chopra pose for photgraphs at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Photo: PTI Tejaswin second after opening five decathlon events Tejaswin Shankar remained firmly in medal contention after ending the opening day of the men’s decathlon in second place.

He accumulated 4,339 points across the 100m, long jump, shot put, high jump and 400m. Canada’s Damian Warner led with 4,353 points, only 14 ahead of the Indian. Tejaswin’s strongest performance came in the high jump, his specialist event, where he cleared 2.15m to collect 944 points. His 7.82m long jump earned him 1,015 points. He will resume his campaign with the remaining five events on Friday. India's Tejaswin Shankar competes in the Men's Decathlon Long Jump at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo: PTI Chithravel and Prabhu progress in triple jump National record holders Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu qualified comfortably for the men’s triple jump final.

Chithravel finished second in qualifying with 16.41m, while Prabhu placed third after recording 16.26m. Their progression gives India two medal contenders in the final. There was disappointment in the men’s shot put, where Asian Games champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor finished fifth with 20.27m. Samardeep Singh Gill placed seventh with a best throw of 20.03m. Nigeria’s Chukwuebuka Enekwechi won gold with a fifth-round effort of 21.07m. India’s wait for a maiden Commonwealth Games medal in the men’s shot put consequently continued. Animesh Kujur also missed the men’s 200m final after clocking 20.65 seconds to finish sixth in his semifinal. Vishal TK placed sixth in his men’s 400m semifinal with 46.33 seconds and also failed to advance.

Indian bowls pair remain unbeaten Dinesh Kumar and Navneet Singh registered their third successive victory in the men’s pairs sectional competition, defeating Botswana in a tie-break. India dominated the opening set 9-2 before Botswana took the second 4-3. Dinesh and Navneet then held their nerve in the tie-break to preserve their unbeaten record and strengthen their prospects of reaching the knockout stage. In the women’s singles, Malaysia’s Emma Firyana Saroji defeated India’s Nayanmoni Saikia 1.5-0.5 in their Section C match. Indian cyclists exit in qualifying Teenage para cyclist Lisha Das finished sixth in the women’s C4-C5 4,000m individual pursuit qualification. Her time of 6:58.000 was not enough to secure a place in the final.