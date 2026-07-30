CWG 2026: India's medal tally reaches 15, climbs to eighth in Glasgow

India enjoyed its most successful day yet at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Wednesday, July 29, adding three medals to its tally and guaranteeing six more through an outstanding day in the boxing ring.

The day's biggest highlight came in para athletics, where Dilip Mahadu Gavit stormed to gold in the men's 100m T47 with a Games Record time of 10.71 seconds, while compatriot Mohammed Basil M completed a memorable Indian one-two by clinching silver in 10.83 seconds.

In athletics, Murali Sreeshankar continued his remarkable consistency by winning silver in the men's long jump with a best effort of 8.09m, narrowly missing out on gold in a closely fought contest.

ALSO READ: CWG 2026: Dilip wins historic para athletics gold, Sreeshankar bags silver Meanwhile, India's boxing contingent continued its dominant run, with Sakshi Choudhary, Jaismine Lamboria, Arundhati Choudhary, Sachin Siwach, Ankush Panghal and Narender Berwal all reaching the semifinals to guarantee themselves at least bronze medals. India's medal winners on Day 6 of CWG 2026 Athlete Event Medal Performance Dilip Mahadu Gavit Men's 100m T47 (Para Athletics) Gold 10.71s (Games Record) Mohammed Basil M Men's 100m T47 (Para Athletics) Silver 10.83s Murali Sreeshankar Men's Long Jump Silver 8.09m Dilip and Basil script historic Indian one-two

India produced one of the standout moments of Glasgow 2026 as Dilip Mahadu Gavit and Mohammed Basil M finished first and second respectively in the men's 100m T47 final. Dilip unleashed a blistering finish over the final 30 metres to clock a Games Record 10.71 seconds, while Basil followed him home in 10.83 seconds, edging England's Kevin Santos for silver to complete India's first-ever Commonwealth Games one-two in the event. The double podium significantly boosted India's para athletics campaign and underlined the country's growing strength in the discipline. Sreeshankar adds another Commonwealth medal Murali Sreeshankar delivered once again on the big stage, claiming silver in the men's long jump.

The Indian produced a best leap of 8.09m to finish second in a thrilling contest that saw the medals decided by the narrowest of margins. His podium finish added another prestigious medal to India's athletics tally and continued his impressive run at major international championships. Six Indian boxers guarantee medals India's boxing team enjoyed a sensational day as six more pugilists booked their places in the semifinals, ensuring at least bronze medals under Commonwealth Games rules. Sakshi Choudhary (51kg), Jaismine Lamboria (57kg), Arundhati Choudhary (70kg), Sachin Siwach (60kg), Ankush Panghal (80kg) and Narender Berwal (+90kg) all emerged victorious in their quarterfinal bouts.

With six medals already guaranteed, India will now look to convert those assured bronzes into silver or gold when the semifinal action begins later this week. Other notable performances India also enjoyed a productive day outside the medal events. Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Samardeep Singh Gill qualified for the men's shot put final, while Animesh Kujur and both Yashas Palaksha and Santhosh Kumar Thamilarasan progressed in their respective track events. In bowls, Dinesh Kumar and Navneet Singh defeated Namibia 2-0 in the men's pairs sectional play to keep their campaign on track. There was disappointment, however, for Manpreet Kaur, who finished fourth in the women's shot put final, narrowly missing out on a medal. Aryan Nehra placed sixth in the men's 1500m freestyle final, while Suyash Narayan Jadhav and Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni finished fourth and fifth respectively in the men's 50m freestyle S7 final.