CWG 2026: Indian boxing's golden day as 6 fighters secure medal finishes

India enjoyed a sensational day in the boxing ring at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, with six pugilists advancing to the semifinals and guaranteeing themselves at least bronze medals.

Sakshi Chaudhary, Arundhati Choudhary, Sachin Siwach, Jaismine Lamboria, Ankush and Narender Berwal all emerged victorious in their respective quarterfinal bouts, keeping India's hopes of a rich boxing haul alive. Under Commonwealth Games boxing rules, all losing semifinalists receive bronze medals, meaning each of the six Indians has already secured a podium finish while remaining just two victories away from gold.

ALSO READ: CWG 2026: India's medal tally reaches 15, climbs to eighth in Glasgow The dominant showing further strengthened India's position in the overall medal standings and reaffirmed boxing as one of the country's strongest disciplines at Glasgow 2026.

Sakshi Chaudhary returns to 51kg in style Sakshi Chaudhary booked her place in the women's 51kg semifinals with a commanding 5-0 unanimous decision over Northern Ireland's Caitlyn Fryers. Competing in her preferred weight category, Sakshi dictated the contest from the opening bell with crisp combinations, quick footwork and intelligent movement. She swept all three rounds on every judge's scorecard to secure her first Commonwealth Games medal. The victory sets up a semifinal clash against Canada's Amber-Jane Wall, with a place in the gold-medal bout on the line. Arundhati battles through, Jaismine joins the medal rush

Arundhati Choudhary overcame New Zealand's Morgan Henderson in a hard-fought women's 70kg quarterfinal to confirm another medal for India. She edged the opening round 3-2 before taking control in the second with cleaner combinations and better ring craft. Henderson mounted a late challenge, but Arundhati held firm to earn the decision and move into the semifinals. Jaismine Lamboria ensured India had another guaranteed medal by defeating England's Elise Glynn in the women's 57kg quarterfinal. The victory sent the experienced boxer into the last four and kept her hopes of adding a Commonwealth Games gold medal to her résumé firmly alive.

Sachin continues unbeaten march Sachin Siwach produced another composed performance to defeat Botswana's Treasure Moremi by unanimous decision in the men's 60kg quarterfinal. The Indian took control early with sharp left hooks and disciplined counter-punching before comfortably seeing out the contest. A brief stoppage because of an issue with Moremi's attire failed to disrupt Sachin's rhythm as he completed another convincing victory. ALSO READ: CWG 2026: Dilip wins historic para athletics gold, Sreeshankar bags silver Having already beaten Canada's Keoma Al-Ahmadieh and England's William Hewitt earlier in the tournament, Sachin will now take on Wales' Owain Harris-Allan in the semifinals.

Ankush dominates; Narender wins thriller Ankush delivered one of India's most one-sided victories of the day, outclassing Seychelles' Jade Micock 5-0 in the men's 80kg quarterfinal. Using relentless pressure, powerful combinations and superior movement, Ankush dominated all three rounds to secure his place in the semifinals without much trouble. Narender Berwal, meanwhile, had to dig deep in the men's 90kg-plus quarterfinal against Samoa's Michael Seko. The Indian edged a tense contest 3-2 after landing a decisive blow in the final round that forced a standing count. Although Seko recovered to finish the bout, Narender had done enough to earn a split-decision victory and guarantee himself a medal.

India's boxing campaign gathers momentum The six semifinalists underline India's growing strength in boxing at Glasgow 2026. With every boxer now just one victory away from at least a silver medal, India remains firmly in contention for multiple gold medals when the semifinals get underway. The performances also reflect the depth of the Indian contingent, with medal hopes spread across both the men's and women's competitions. India's medal tally climbs to 15 The success in boxing added to India's growing momentum at the Commonwealth Games. India's overall medal tally now stands at 15 medals, three gold, nine silver and three bronze.