CWG 2026: Indian medal hopes dented as Tulika Maan pulled out of Judo squad

India's judo campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2026 has suffered another major setback even before the team boards its flight to Glasgow. Commonwealth Games silver medallist Tulika Maan has been withdrawn from the Indian squad after being handed a provisional suspension by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for three whereabouts failures within a 12-month period.

The development comes just a day after fellow judoka Arun Kumar was ruled out following an out-of-competition dope test failure, leaving India's judo contingent severely depleted ahead of the competition, which begins on July 31.

Another medal contender ruled out

Tulika entered the Glasgow Games as one of India's strongest medal prospects in judo.

The 25-year-old won a silver medal in the women's +78kg category at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in 2022, losing only in the final after an impressive run through the draw. Her experience at the international level made her one of the key athletes expected to lead India's medal challenge in Scotland. Instead, she will now miss the Games without stepping onto the mat. ALSO READ: CWG 2026, Athletics full schedule: India contingent, live timings (IST) According to officials, NADA issued a notice after recording three whereabouts failures within a year, triggering a provisional suspension under anti-doping regulations. Understanding a whereabouts failure

Unlike a positive dope test, a whereabouts violation does not necessarily involve the detection of a banned substance. Elite athletes who are part of registered testing pools are required to regularly provide accurate information about their location and training schedules so anti-doping officials can conduct surprise tests at any time. Missing tests or failing to update those details can result in a "whereabouts failure." Under the World Anti-Doping Code, accumulating three such failures within a 12-month period constitutes an anti-doping rule violation and can attract sanctions. Tulika's provisional suspension stems from this provision, pending further proceedings.

India's judo squad hit twice before departure Tulika's withdrawal follows another setback for Indian judo after Arun Kumar, who was scheduled to compete in the men's -73kg category, was removed from the squad for failing an out-of-competition doping test. With both athletes unavailable, India's medal hopes have taken a significant hit before competition has even begun. The Indian judo team is yet to depart for Glasgow and is scheduled to travel on July 27, giving selectors limited time to finalise replacements before the event starts on July 31. Blow to India's medal ambitions Judo has consistently contributed medals to India's Commonwealth Games tally in recent editions.

Tulika's silver in Birmingham 2022 was among three medals won by Indian judokas, highlighting the country's growing strength in the sport. Her absence now leaves India without one of its most experienced heavyweight competitors, while the simultaneous loss of Arun Kumar further weakens the squad across weight categories. With several strong Commonwealth nations fielding experienced judokas, India's path to the podium has become considerably more difficult. Focus shifts to the remaining squad Despite the setbacks, India will still field a number of experienced judokas in Glasgow, including Harsh Tokas, Avtar Singh, Rohit Basir Majgul, Yamini Mourya, Unnati Sharma and Ishroop Narang.