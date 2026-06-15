CWG 2026: Neeraj Chopra named in athletics squad, subject to qualification

Two-time Olympic medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was on Sunday named in India's athletics squad for the Commonwealth Games, subject to achieving the Athletics Federation of India's (AFI) qualifying standard in upcoming competitions.

The 32-member squad, finalised after the federation's final selection committee meeting, also includes Gurindervir Singh (100m), Animesh Kujur (200m), Gulveer Singh (5,000m and 10,000m), Tejaswin Shankar (decathlon and high jump), Parul Chaudhary (3000m steeplechase) and racewalker Priyanka.

The Commonwealth Games are scheduled to be held Glasgow, Scotland from July 23 to August 2.

Neeraj to return to action in next 10 days Chopra, who has not competed since the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo, has been recovering from a back injury and is yet to begin his season.

The former world champion is, however, expected to return to competition within the next 10 days and has requested the AFI to consider his performances in the upcoming events for Commonwealth Games qualification. "Neeraj has recovered from his back injury. He is now training fit and is getting ready to compete probably in the next 10 days or so," AFI selection committee chairman Adille Sumariwalla said in a virtual press conference. "He has requested that he will be contesting in a couple of competitions before the Commonwealth Games and if he achieves his qualifying standard he be selected for the CWG." To make the team, Chopra will have to achieve the AFI's Commonwealth Games qualifying mark of 82.61m in one of those events.

The 28-year-old from Haryana is currently in Bienne, Switzerland, for a 47-day off-season training camp along with his long-time physiotherapist Ishaan Marwaha and coach Jai Choudhary. Besides Chopra, who won gold at the 2018 CWG, Rohit Yadav and Yashvir Singh will also compete in the men's javelin throw event after meeting the qualification mark at the Indian Athletics Series in Ludhiana on Saturday. Another athlete whose participation is subject to his performance ahead of the CWG is triple jumper Selva Prabhu. The AFI wants him to demonstrate current form before confirming his selection. Prabhu will need a strong showing at Inter State Championships, scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar from June 24 to 28, to strengthen his case.