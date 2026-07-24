CWG 2026, Swimming full schedule: India contingent, live timings (IST)
Unlike previous editions, the Glasgow Commonwealth Games features a reduced sports programme, but swimming remains one of the marquee disciplines.Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
India's swimming campaign at the 2026 Commonwealth Games begins on July 24 at the Tollcross International Swimming Centre in Glasgow, with Olympians Srihari Nataraj and Sajan Prakash leading a compact but experienced five-member squad.
Unlike previous editions, the Glasgow Commonwealth Games features a reduced sports programme, but swimming remains one of the marquee disciplines. India will be represented exclusively by male swimmers, with the contingent aiming to challenge for finals and potentially end the country's long wait for a Commonwealth Games swimming medal.
Srihari Nataraj headlines India's medal hopes
Leading India's charge is Srihari Nataraj, who will compete in four events:
Men's 50m Backstroke
Men's 100m Backstroke
Men's 100m Freestyle
Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay
The Bengaluru swimmer remains India's fastest man in the 100m backstroke and 100m freestyle while also being part of the national record-holding relay team. After narrowly missing out on a podium finish in Birmingham four years ago, Glasgow presents another opportunity to convert his growing international experience into a Commonwealth medal.
Veteran Sajan Prakash eyes memorable farewell
Olympian Sajan Prakash is expected to make one of his final appearances at a major international championship.
The experienced swimmer will contest:
Men's 50m Butterfly
Men's 200m Butterfly
Men's 200m Freestyle
Having represented India at multiple Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games, Sajan remains one of Indian swimming's most accomplished athletes and will hope to finish his Commonwealth journey with a strong performance.
Aryan Nehra takes on demanding schedule
Distance specialist Aryan Nehra has the busiest programme alongside Srihari Nataraj.
He will compete in:
Men's 400m Freestyle
Men's 800m Freestyle
Men's 1500m Freestyle
Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay
The young swimmer has steadily established himself among India's leading middle and long-distance freestyle specialists and will be looking to make multiple finals.
Relay team could provide India's best opportunity
India's men's 4x200m freestyle relay team, comprising Srihari Nataraj, Aryan Nehra, Aneesh Gowda and Dhakshian Shashikumar, could emerge as one of the country's strongest medal contenders.
All four swimmers have consistently lowered national relay standards over the past few years and will hope to produce a season-best performance in Glasgow.
India's swimming squad for Commonwealth Games 2026
Srihari Nataraj – Men's 50m Backstroke, 100m Backstroke, 100m Freestyle, 4x200m Freestyle Relay
Sajan Prakash – Men's 50m Butterfly, 200m Butterfly, 200m Freestyle
Aryan Nehra – Men's 400m Freestyle, 800m Freestyle, 1500m Freestyle, 4x200m Freestyle Relay
Aneesh Gowda – Men's 200m Freestyle, 4x200m Freestyle Relay
Dhakshian Shashikumar – Men's 400m Freestyle, 4x200m Freestyle Relay
India's Commonwealth Games swimming history
Despite producing several Olympians over the years, India has found Commonwealth Games medals difficult to come by in swimming.
The country's only medal in the sport came at New Delhi 2010, when Prasanta Karmakar claimed bronze in the men's S9 50m freestyle para event.
The Glasgow Games therefore present another opportunity for India's current generation to create history, with Srihari Nataraj and Sajan Prakash carrying the nation's biggest medal expectations.
| India Swimming Schedule – Commonwealth Games 2026 (IST)
| Date
| IST Time
| Athlete(s)
| Event
| Stage
| Medal Event
| July 24 (Friday)
| 3:00 PM – 5:30 PM
| Srihari Nataraj
| Men's 50m Backstroke
| Heats
| No
|
| 11:30 PM – 2:30 AM (July 25)
| Srihari Nataraj
| Men's 50m Backstroke
| Semi-final*
| No
| July 25 (Saturday)
| 3:00 PM – 5:30 PM
| Aryan Nehra
| Men's 400m Freestyle
| Heats
| No
|
| 3:00 PM – 5:30 PM
| Dhakshian Shashikumar
| Men's 400m Freestyle
| Heats
| No
|
| 11:30 PM – 2:45 AM (July 26)
| Aryan Nehra
| Men's 400m Freestyle
| Final*
| Yes
|
| 11:30 PM – 2:45 AM (July 26)
| Dhakshian Shashikumar
| Men's 400m Freestyle
| Final*
| Yes
|
| 11:30 PM – 2:45 AM (July 26)
| Srihari Nataraj
| Men's 50m Backstroke
| Final*
| Yes
| July 26 (Sunday)
| 3:00 PM – 5:15 PM
| India Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay (Srihari Nataraj, Aryan Nehra, Aneesh Gowda, Dhakshian Shashikumar)
| Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay
| Heats
| No
|
| 11:30 PM – 2:30 AM (July 27)
| India Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay
| Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay
| Final*
| Yes
| July 27 (Monday)
| 3:00 PM – 4:45 PM
| Aryan Nehra
| Men's 800m Freestyle
| Slower Heats (Timed Final)
| Yes
|
| 3:00 PM – 4:45 PM
| Sajan Prakash
| Men's 200m Butterfly
| Heats
| No
|
| 3:00 PM – 4:45 PM
| Srihari Nataraj
| Men's 100m Freestyle
| Heats
| No
|
| 11:30 PM – 2:45 AM (July 28)
| Aryan Nehra
| Men's 800m Freestyle
| Fastest Eight (Timed Final)
| Yes
|
| 11:30 PM – 2:45 AM (July 28)
| Sajan Prakash
| Men's 200m Butterfly
| Final*
| Yes
|
| 11:30 PM – 2:45 AM (July 28)
| Srihari Nataraj
| Men's 100m Freestyle
| Semi-final*
| No
| July 28 (Tuesday)
| 3:00 PM – 5:45 PM
| Sajan Prakash
| Men's 50m Butterfly
| Heats
| No
|
| 3:00 PM – 5:45 PM
| Srihari Nataraj
| Men's 100m Backstroke
| Heats
| No
|
| 11:30 PM – 2:45 AM (July 29)
| Sajan Prakash
| Men's 50m Butterfly
| Semi-final*
| No
|
| 11:30 PM – 2:45 AM (July 29)
| Srihari Nataraj
| Men's 100m Backstroke
| Semi-final*
| No
|
| 11:30 PM – 2:45 AM (July 29)
| Srihari Nataraj
| Men's 100m Freestyle
| Final*
| Yes
| July 29 (Wednesday)
| 3:00 PM – 4:45 PM
| Aneesh Gowda
| Men's 200m Freestyle
| Heats
| No
|
| 3:00 PM – 4:45 PM
| Aryan Nehra
| Men's 1500m Freestyle
| Slower Heats (Timed Final)
| Yes
|
| 3:00 PM – 4:45 PM
| Sajan Prakash
| Men's 200m Freestyle
| Heats
| No
|
| 11:30 PM – 2:30 AM (July 30)
| Aneesh Gowda
| Men's 200m Freestyle
| Final*
| Yes
|
| 11:30 PM – 2:30 AM (July 30)
| Aryan Nehra
| Men's 1500m Freestyle
| Fastest Eight (Timed Final)
| Yes
|
| 11:30 PM – 2:30 AM (July 30)
| Sajan Prakash
| Men's 200m Freestyle
| Final*
| Yes
|
| 11:30 PM – 2:30 AM (July 30)
| Sajan Prakash
| Men's 50m Butterfly
| Final*
| Yes
|
| 11:30 PM – 2:30 AM (July 30)
| Srihari Nataraj
| Men's 100m Backstroke
| Final*
| Yes