CWG 2026, Swimming full schedule: India contingent, live timings (IST)

India's swimming campaign at the 2026 Commonwealth Games begins on July 24 at the Tollcross International Swimming Centre in Glasgow, with Olympians Srihari Nataraj and Sajan Prakash leading a compact but experienced five-member squad.

Unlike previous editions, the Glasgow Commonwealth Games features a reduced sports programme, but swimming remains one of the marquee disciplines. India will be represented exclusively by male swimmers, with the contingent aiming to challenge for finals and potentially end the country's long wait for a Commonwealth Games swimming medal.

Srihari Nataraj headlines India's medal hopes

Leading India's charge is Srihari Nataraj, who will compete in four events:

Men's 50m Backstroke Men's 100m Backstroke Men's 100m Freestyle Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay The Bengaluru swimmer remains India's fastest man in the 100m backstroke and 100m freestyle while also being part of the national record-holding relay team. After narrowly missing out on a podium finish in Birmingham four years ago, Glasgow presents another opportunity to convert his growing international experience into a Commonwealth medal. Veteran Sajan Prakash eyes memorable farewell Olympian Sajan Prakash is expected to make one of his final appearances at a major international championship. The experienced swimmer will contest: Men's 50m Butterfly

Men's 200m Butterfly Men's 200m Freestyle ALSO READ: CWG 2026, Gymnastics full schedule: India contingent, live timings (IST) Having represented India at multiple Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games, Sajan remains one of Indian swimming's most accomplished athletes and will hope to finish his Commonwealth journey with a strong performance. Aryan Nehra takes on demanding schedule Distance specialist Aryan Nehra has the busiest programme alongside Srihari Nataraj. He will compete in: Men's 400m Freestyle Men's 800m Freestyle Men's 1500m Freestyle Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay The young swimmer has steadily established himself among India's leading middle and long-distance freestyle specialists and will be looking to make multiple finals.

Relay team could provide India's best opportunity India's men's 4x200m freestyle relay team, comprising Srihari Nataraj, Aryan Nehra, Aneesh Gowda and Dhakshian Shashikumar, could emerge as one of the country's strongest medal contenders. All four swimmers have consistently lowered national relay standards over the past few years and will hope to produce a season-best performance in Glasgow. India's swimming squad for Commonwealth Games 2026 Srihari Nataraj – Men's 50m Backstroke, 100m Backstroke, 100m Freestyle, 4x200m Freestyle Relay Sajan Prakash – Men's 50m Butterfly, 200m Butterfly, 200m Freestyle Aryan Nehra – Men's 400m Freestyle, 800m Freestyle, 1500m Freestyle, 4x200m Freestyle Relay