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CWG 2026, Swimming full schedule: India contingent, live timings (IST)

Unlike previous editions, the Glasgow Commonwealth Games features a reduced sports programme, but swimming remains one of the marquee disciplines.

Srihari Natraj
Srihari Natraj
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 11:07 AM IST
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India's swimming campaign at the 2026 Commonwealth Games begins on July 24 at the Tollcross International Swimming Centre in Glasgow, with Olympians Srihari Nataraj and Sajan Prakash leading a compact but experienced five-member squad.
 
Unlike previous editions, the Glasgow Commonwealth Games features a reduced sports programme, but swimming remains one of the marquee disciplines. India will be represented exclusively by male swimmers, with the contingent aiming to challenge for finals and potentially end the country's long wait for a Commonwealth Games swimming medal.
 
Srihari Nataraj headlines India's medal hopes
 
Leading India's charge is Srihari Nataraj, who will compete in four events:
 
Men's 50m Backstroke
Men's 100m Backstroke
Men's 100m Freestyle
Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay
 
The Bengaluru swimmer remains India's fastest man in the 100m backstroke and 100m freestyle while also being part of the national record-holding relay team. After narrowly missing out on a podium finish in Birmingham four years ago, Glasgow presents another opportunity to convert his growing international experience into a Commonwealth medal.
 
Veteran Sajan Prakash eyes memorable farewell
 
Olympian Sajan Prakash is expected to make one of his final appearances at a major international championship.
 
The experienced swimmer will contest:
 
Men's 50m Butterfly
Men's 200m Butterfly
Men's 200m Freestyle
 
Having represented India at multiple Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games, Sajan remains one of Indian swimming's most accomplished athletes and will hope to finish his Commonwealth journey with a strong performance. 
 
Aryan Nehra takes on demanding schedule
 
Distance specialist Aryan Nehra has the busiest programme alongside Srihari Nataraj.
 
He will compete in:
 
Men's 400m Freestyle
Men's 800m Freestyle
Men's 1500m Freestyle
Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay
 
The young swimmer has steadily established himself among India's leading middle and long-distance freestyle specialists and will be looking to make multiple finals.
 
Relay team could provide India's best opportunity
 
India's men's 4x200m freestyle relay team, comprising Srihari Nataraj, Aryan Nehra, Aneesh Gowda and Dhakshian Shashikumar, could emerge as one of the country's strongest medal contenders.
 
All four swimmers have consistently lowered national relay standards over the past few years and will hope to produce a season-best performance in Glasgow.
 
India's swimming squad for Commonwealth Games 2026 
Srihari Nataraj – Men's 50m Backstroke, 100m Backstroke, 100m Freestyle, 4x200m Freestyle Relay
Sajan Prakash – Men's 50m Butterfly, 200m Butterfly, 200m Freestyle
Aryan Nehra – Men's 400m Freestyle, 800m Freestyle, 1500m Freestyle, 4x200m Freestyle Relay
Aneesh Gowda – Men's 200m Freestyle, 4x200m Freestyle Relay
Dhakshian Shashikumar – Men's 400m Freestyle, 4x200m Freestyle Relay 
India's Commonwealth Games swimming history
 
Despite producing several Olympians over the years, India has found Commonwealth Games medals difficult to come by in swimming.
 
The country's only medal in the sport came at New Delhi 2010, when Prasanta Karmakar claimed bronze in the men's S9 50m freestyle para event.
 
The Glasgow Games therefore present another opportunity for India's current generation to create history, with Srihari Nataraj and Sajan Prakash carrying the nation's biggest medal expectations. 
India Swimming Schedule – Commonwealth Games 2026 (IST)
Date IST Time Athlete(s) Event Stage Medal Event
July 24 (Friday) 3:00 PM – 5:30 PM Srihari Nataraj Men's 50m Backstroke Heats No
  11:30 PM – 2:30 AM (July 25) Srihari Nataraj Men's 50m Backstroke Semi-final* No
July 25 (Saturday) 3:00 PM – 5:30 PM Aryan Nehra Men's 400m Freestyle Heats No
  3:00 PM – 5:30 PM Dhakshian Shashikumar Men's 400m Freestyle Heats No
  11:30 PM – 2:45 AM (July 26) Aryan Nehra Men's 400m Freestyle Final* Yes
  11:30 PM – 2:45 AM (July 26) Dhakshian Shashikumar Men's 400m Freestyle Final* Yes
  11:30 PM – 2:45 AM (July 26) Srihari Nataraj Men's 50m Backstroke Final* Yes
July 26 (Sunday) 3:00 PM – 5:15 PM India Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay (Srihari Nataraj, Aryan Nehra, Aneesh Gowda, Dhakshian Shashikumar) Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay Heats No
  11:30 PM – 2:30 AM (July 27) India Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay Final* Yes
July 27 (Monday) 3:00 PM – 4:45 PM Aryan Nehra Men's 800m Freestyle Slower Heats (Timed Final) Yes
  3:00 PM – 4:45 PM Sajan Prakash Men's 200m Butterfly Heats No
  3:00 PM – 4:45 PM Srihari Nataraj Men's 100m Freestyle Heats No
  11:30 PM – 2:45 AM (July 28) Aryan Nehra Men's 800m Freestyle Fastest Eight (Timed Final) Yes
  11:30 PM – 2:45 AM (July 28) Sajan Prakash Men's 200m Butterfly Final* Yes
  11:30 PM – 2:45 AM (July 28) Srihari Nataraj Men's 100m Freestyle Semi-final* No
July 28 (Tuesday) 3:00 PM – 5:45 PM Sajan Prakash Men's 50m Butterfly Heats No
  3:00 PM – 5:45 PM Srihari Nataraj Men's 100m Backstroke Heats No
  11:30 PM – 2:45 AM (July 29) Sajan Prakash Men's 50m Butterfly Semi-final* No
  11:30 PM – 2:45 AM (July 29) Srihari Nataraj Men's 100m Backstroke Semi-final* No
  11:30 PM – 2:45 AM (July 29) Srihari Nataraj Men's 100m Freestyle Final* Yes
July 29 (Wednesday) 3:00 PM – 4:45 PM Aneesh Gowda Men's 200m Freestyle Heats No
  3:00 PM – 4:45 PM Aryan Nehra Men's 1500m Freestyle Slower Heats (Timed Final) Yes
  3:00 PM – 4:45 PM Sajan Prakash Men's 200m Freestyle Heats No
  11:30 PM – 2:30 AM (July 30) Aneesh Gowda Men's 200m Freestyle Final* Yes
  11:30 PM – 2:30 AM (July 30) Aryan Nehra Men's 1500m Freestyle Fastest Eight (Timed Final) Yes
  11:30 PM – 2:30 AM (July 30) Sajan Prakash Men's 200m Freestyle Final* Yes
  11:30 PM – 2:30 AM (July 30) Sajan Prakash Men's 50m Butterfly Final* Yes
  11:30 PM – 2:30 AM (July 30) Srihari Nataraj Men's 100m Backstroke Final* Yes
 
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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 11:07 AM IST

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