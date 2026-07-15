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CWG: Full list of India contingent, sporting events for Glasgow 2026

India's 125-member contingent includes Neeraj Chopra, Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain and a sizeable Para-sport group for the pared-down Glasgow Games

Commonwealth Games 2026
Commonwealth Games 2026: All you need to know about India contingent
Anish Kumar New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 12:41 PM IST
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The 23rd edition of the Commonwealth Games will begin on July 23 and run until August 2, featuring only 10 sports, including six integrated Para sports, across four venues in Glasgow, Scotland. Around 3,000 athletes from 74 nations and territories are expected to compete for 215 gold medals.
 
India to field 125-member contingent
 
The shortened programme means several sports that have traditionally contributed heavily to India’s Commonwealth Games medal tally are absent. However, India will still field a 125-member contingent across athletics, artistic gymnastics, boxing, judo, lawn bowls, swimming, track cycling, weightlifting and the corresponding Para disciplines.
 
A pared-down Games after hosting crisis
 
The 2026 Commonwealth Games will be smaller by design, shaped by a hosting crisis that forced the event to abandon its original blueprint.
 
The Games were initially awarded to the Australian state of Victoria, which withdrew as host in July 2023 after citing a sharp rise in projected costs. Glasgow subsequently stepped in with a compact model intended to limit financial and operational risks, using existing facilities rather than building conventional, city-wide Games infrastructure.
 
India had sent 215 athletes to Birmingham 2022
 
India sent 215 athletes to the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The contingent included 108 men and 107 women, who competed across 16 sports.
 
Neeraj Chopra leads India’s athletics squad
 
Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra leads a 32-member athletics squad, the largest Indian group in any discipline. The contingent also includes Olympic medallists Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain, established names such as Murali Sreeshankar, Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Priyanka Goswami and Srihari Nataraj, and a four-member women’s 3x3 wheelchair basketball team.
 
Full India contingent for Glasgow 2026
 
With the opening ceremony just a few days away, Business Standard takes a look at India’s contingent for Glasgow 2026.
 
India’s Commonwealth Games 2026 contingent at a glance
Sport or discipline Indian athletes
Athletics 32
Artistic gymnastics 8
Boxing 14
Judo 14
Lawn bowls 6
Swimming 5
Track cycling 6
Weightlifting 12
Para athletics 11
Para powerlifting 7
Para swimming 5
Para track cycling 1
Women’s 3x3 wheelchair basketball 4
Total 125
 
Indian athletics team for Commonwealth Games 2026
 
India’s athletics squad combines established international performers with younger athletes across track, jumps, throws, race walking, the decathlon and the mixed relay.
 
India athletics contingent
Athlete Event
Parul Chaudhary Women’s 3,000m steeplechase, 5,000m
Pooja Singh Women’s high jump
Manpreet Kaur Women’s shot put
Seema Kaliramna Women’s discus throw
Nidhi Rani Women’s discus throw
Ravina Women’s 10,000m race walk
Priyanka Goswami Women’s 10,000m race walk
Rashdeep Kaur Mixed 4x400m relay
Neeru Pathak Mixed 4x400m relay
Ansa Babu Mixed 4x400m relay
Gurindervir Singh Men’s 100m
Animesh Kujur Men’s 200m
Gulveer Singh Men’s 5,000m, 10,000m
Tejas Shirse Men’s 110m hurdles
Yashas Palaksha Men’s 400m hurdles
Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan Men’s 400m hurdles
Sarvesh Kushare Men’s high jump
Adarsh Ram Men’s high jump
Dev Meena Men’s pole vault
Kuldeep Kumar Men’s pole vault
Murali Sreeshankar Men’s long jump
Lokesh Sathyanathan Men’s long jump
Praveen Chithravel Men’s triple jump
Selva Prabhu Men’s triple jump
Samardeep Singh Gill Men’s shot put
Tajinderpal Singh Toor Men’s shot put
Neeraj Chopra Men’s javelin throw
Rohit Yadav Men’s javelin throw
Yash Vir Singh Men’s javelin throw
Tejaswin Shankar Men’s decathlon, high jump
Vishal TK Men’s 400m, mixed 4x400m relay
Rajesh Ramesh Men’s 400m, mixed 4x400m relay
 
Indian artistic gymnastics team for Commonwealth Games 2026
 
India has named four men and four women for artistic gymnastics. Individual apparatus assignments have not been specified in the supplied contingent list.
 
India artistic gymnastics contingent
Gymnast Category
Pranati Nayak Women’s event
Nishka Agarwal Women’s event
Eshita Rewale Women’s event
Protistha Samanta Women’s event
Tapan Mohanty Men’s event
Tapeshwarnath Das Men’s event
Swatish KP Men’s event
Satyajit Mondal Men’s event
 
Indian boxing team for Commonwealth Games 2026
 
The 14-member boxing squad is evenly divided between men and women. Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain will compete in the women’s 75kg category.
 
India boxing contingent for CWG 2026
Boxer Category
Sakshi Chaudhary Women’s 51kg
Preeti Pawar Women’s 54kg
Jaismine Lamboria Women’s 57kg
Priya Ghanghas Women’s 60kg
Parveen Hooda Women’s 65kg
Arundhati Choudhary Women’s 70kg
Lovlina Borgohain Women’s 75kg
Jadumani Singh Men’s 55kg
Sachin Siwach Men’s 60kg
Aditya Pratap Singh Men’s 65kg
Sumit Kundu Men’s 70kg
Ankush Men’s 80kg
Kapil Pokhariya Men’s 90kg
Narender Berwal Men’s +90kg
 
Indian judo team for Commonwealth Games 2026
 
India will have entries in each listed men’s and women’s weight division, with seven judokas in both sections.
 
India Judo contingent
Judoka Category
Asmita Dey Women’s -48kg
Shraddha Kadubal Chopade Women’s -52kg
Yamini Mourya Women’s -57kg
Unnati Sharma Women’s -63kg
Inunganbi Takhellambam Women’s -70kg
Ishroop Narang Women’s -78kg
Tulika Maan Women’s +78kg
Harsh Singh Men’s -60kg
Rohit Basir Majgul Men’s -66kg
Arun Kumar Men’s -73kg
Harsh Tokas Men’s -81kg
Karanjit Singh Maan Men’s -90kg
Avtar Singh Men’s -100kg
Yash Ghangas Men’s +100kg
 
Indian lawn bowls team for Commonwealth Games 2026
 
India’s lawn bowls campaign will cover the men’s and women’s singles and pairs competitions.
 
India Lawn bowls contingent  
Player Event and role
Nayan Moni Saikia Women’s singles
Rupa Rani Tirkey Women’s pairs — lead
Pinki Women’s pairs — skip
Putul Sonowal Men’s singles
Navneet Singh Men’s pairs — lead
Dinesh Kumar Men’s pairs — skip
 
Indian swimming team for Commonwealth Games 2026
 
The five-member men’s swimming team includes Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj, while India will also contest the 4x200m freestyle relay.
 
India contingent for swimming in CWG 2026
Swimmer Events
Sajan Prakash Men’s 50m butterfly, 200m butterfly, 200m freestyle
Srihari Nataraj Men’s 50m backstroke, 100m backstroke, 100m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle relay
Aryan Nehra Men’s 400m freestyle, 800m freestyle, 1,500m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle relay
Aneesh Gowda Men’s 200m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle relay
Dhakshian Shashikumar Men’s 400m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle relay
 
Indian track cycling team for Commonwealth Games 2026
 
Specific track cycling events for the six riders have not been identified in the supplied list.
 
India contingent for track cycling
Cyclist Category
David Beckham Elkatohchoongo Men’s track cycling
Jemsh Singh Keithellakram Men’s track cycling
Dinesh Kumar Men’s track cycling
Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam Men’s track cycling
Rojit Singh Yanglem Men’s track cycling
Harshveer Sekhon Men’s track cycling
  Indian weightlifting team for Commonwealth Games 2026
 
Former Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu heads the 12-member weightlifting squad, which has seven women and five men.
 
India contingent for Weightlifting
Weightlifter Category
Mirabai Chanu Women’s 48kg
Gyaneshwari Yadav Women’s 53kg
Bindyarani Devi Women’s 58kg
Harjinder Kaur Women’s 69kg
Sanjana Women’s 77kg
Seram Nirupama Devi Women’s 86kg
Martina Devi Women’s +86kg
Rishikanta Singh Men’s 60kg
M Raja Men’s 65kg
Ajaya Babu Men’s 79kg
Dilbag Singh Men’s 94kg
Lovepreet Singh Men’s +110kg
 
Indian para-athletics team for Commonwealth Games 2026
 
The exact events and classifications for India’s 11 para-athletes have not been specified in the contingent information provided.
 
Athlete Category
Sharmila Women’s para athletics
Shilpa Kanchugarakoppalu Shyla Women’s para athletics
Devender Kumar Men’s para athletics
Rakeshbhai Bhatt Men’s para athletics
Dilip Gavit Men’s para athletics
Shubham Juyal Men’s para athletics
Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath Men’s para athletics
Soman Rana Men’s para athletics
Ramesh Shanmugam Men’s para athletics
Sagar Thayat Men’s para athletics
Shreyansh Trivedi Men’s para athletics
  Indian para powerlifting team for Commonwealth Games 2026
 
India has named seven para powerlifters, including four men and three women.
 
Athlete Category
Jaspreet Kaur Women’s para powerlifting
Suman Devi Women’s para powerlifting
Kasthuri Rajamani Women’s para powerlifting
Ashok Men’s para powerlifting
Parmjeet Kumar Men’s para powerlifting
Sudhir Men’s para powerlifting
Jhandu Kumar Men’s para powerlifting
 
Indian para swimming team for Commonwealth Games 2026
 
India’s five-member para swimming group is an all-men’s squad. Individual events and classifications have not been specified.
 
Swimmer Category
Ravi Veera Venkata Budigina Men’s para swimming
Ali Imam Men’s para swimming
Suyash Jadhav Men’s para swimming
Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni Men’s para swimming
Swatik Patil Men’s para swimming
Indian para track cycling team for Commonwealth Games 2026  
Cyclist Category
Lisha Das Women’s para track cycling
Indian women’s 3x3 wheelchair basketball team for CWG 2026
 
India will be represented by a four-member women’s team in the 3x3 wheelchair basketball competition.
 
Player
Reena Rameshchandra Gupta
Irengbam Ritu Chanu
Minakshi Harichandra Jadhav
Laxmi Rayappa Rayannavar
 
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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 12:40 PM IST

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